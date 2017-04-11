Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


25 Percent of US Driving Could Be Done By Self-Driving Cars By 2030, Study Finds (techcrunch.com) 22

An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Self-driving still seems to be a ways off from active public use on regular roads, but once it arrives, it could ramp very quickly, according to a new study by the Boston Consulting Group. The study found that by 2030, up to a quarter of driving miles in the U.S. could be handled by self-driving electric vehicles operating in shared service fleets in cities, due mostly to considerable cost savings for urban drivers. The big change BCG sees is a result of the rise in interest in autonomous technologies, paired with the increased electrification of vehicles. There's also more pressure on cities to come up with alternate transportation solutions that address increasing congestion. All of that added together could drive reduction in costs by up to 60 percent for drivers who opt into using shared self-driving services vs. owning and operating their own cars.

  • Its called mass transit (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Elfich47 ( 703900 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @09:03AM (#54212597)
    Larger cities need to invest in mass transit and maintain it. Look at NYC, Tokyo and London as working mass transit systems. Smaller cities need working bus systems that aren't starved for money in order to be useful.

    And I'll get ahead of it here: mass transit needs to be properly funded in order to work properly. Mass transit does not appear to pay for itself on the surface, it pays for itself because of increase in population density that occurs as a result.

    • >, it pays for itself because of increase in population density that occurs as a result.

      You say that like it's a good thing.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Larger cities need to invest in mass transit and maintain it. Look at NYC, Tokyo and London as working mass transit systems. Smaller cities need working bus systems that aren't starved for money in order to be useful.

      And I'll get ahead of it here: mass transit needs to be properly funded in order to work properly. Mass transit does not appear to pay for itself on the surface, it pays for itself because of increase in population density that occurs as a result.

      So if you don't have that population density, it can't pay for itself.

      Interesting that your examples are some of the largest cities in the entire world.

      Did you even think about the fact that the point you just made is that mass transit is only cost-effective at planetary extremes?

      Why do I suspect that the answer is no?

      • He is saying that population density occurs as a result of adding mass transit. We all know Slahdotters are living in suburban hellholes, or in rural bunkers, but some of us are not afraid of other people.

    • NYC a lot of people drive cause large parts of the city have no subway or it's a 2-3 hour one way trip to get there from where you live cause some genius designed the system for almost every train to go through Manhattan

      and the subway is actually controlled by NY State here. the city has very little control over it

    • A lot of small-to-mid-sized cities use a city-sponsored taxi system because it's a lot more efficient (and safer) to move seniors and low-income people around than busses. (Think scary bus stations where randoms "hang out" or snowy sidewalks seniors have to traverse instead of getting out at their door.)

      With Uber and the like in the mix, some towns are skipping expensive and inefficient busses in a new way:
      https://news.slashdot.org/story/17/04/05/0439229/canadian-town-picks-uber-for-public-transit

      Also reme

    • ...And I'll get ahead of it here: mass transit needs to be properly funded in order to work properly. Mass transit does not appear to pay for itself on the surface, it pays for itself because of increase in population density that occurs as a result.

      Waiting for "density" to justify resources turns cities into a complete clusterfuck. While density creates justification for resource improvement projects, waiting for fucking years for those projects to be completed only adds more fuel to the chaos.

      Ironically, the tactic of being reactive with regards to planning and resources isn't getting "ahead" of jack shit.

    • Mass transit does not appear to pay for itself on the surface, it pays for itself because of increase in population density that occurs as a result.

      Sort of. Mass transit pays off biggest in cases where it allows you to use three dimensions instead of two. Subways allow you to use trains underground or overhead instead of on surface streets. Aircraft allow you to fly above the surface streets. When you get a dense city like NYC or Tokyo, you have people living in three dimensional buildings (high rises) but transiting in a two dimensional road network. This ensures congestion if you don't have a robust subway and tunnel network.

      Busses obviously don

  • I think that number is very, very low.

    My prediction is that within 10 years, half of new cars will have some level of self-driving ability. High-end cars will be almost all autonomous capable.
    I also predict that 1 or more of the classic "big 3" auto makers will go under or be purchased.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dohzer ( 867770 )

      Do adaptive cruise control and lane following count? Because that's basically 25% of driving and it's already here.
      The remaining 75% is when you've tuned out and the car forgets how to drive, it requires help, and you're forced to take over.

    • That would be Chrysler, it's always being purchased...

      If half of all new cars have some level of self driving ability in ten years, then it's highly unlikely the 25% threshold will be met. Most cars on the road aren't new, and we don't know what percentage of car users will use the self driving capabilities of the cars that have it. That said, Tesla plans to make the (mid-range) Model 3 self driving (with the firmware permitting the feature released later this year), so there's at least some chance that

  • I'll be toward the front of the line when cars have reliable self-driving capabilities. But I'm not sharing my car - that's personal space.

    I like having my stuff (umbrella, bag full of fitness clothes and shoes, kids toys, pens, sunscreen/lotion, med kit, sunglasses, etc.) right where I want it at all times. I also like being able to clean my car to my standards and know that someone else hasn't been doing who knows what in my seat ten minutes ago.

    So when I'm in a city and I need a taxi, I'll rent your s

  • For at least 5% of cars on the road they already seem to be driving themselves.

    Those self driving car engineers need to step up their game because the weaving side to side and driving well below the speed limit in the passing lane on the freeway is a dead give away that their algorithms can be improved.

  • Pooled driving? Already exists. (Score:3)

    by MrLogic17 ( 233498 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @09:14AM (#54212627) Journal

    We already have pooled driving and shared cars. It's called a taxi.
    The only thing a self-driving vehicle does is take out the cost of the human driver. That's it.

    People also carpool. That's been around forever.

    Self-driving vehicles will change a lot of things: delivery trucks will go cross-country without sleep breaks, off-site parking will be more practical, highway deaths will drop like crazy - but nothing about city traffic will fundamentally change.

  • Ha! wasn't there just a Slashdot story about map software spoofing?

    This will end well...

  • Let's say that trucking follows the same metric, 25% self driving inside of 15 years or so.

    The trucking industry employs 3.5 million people. Source. [alltrucking.com]

    That means that we are potentially looking at 875,000 freshly unemployed truckers over the next 15 years.

    Is anyone planning for this?

