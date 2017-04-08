Belgian Scientists Inhibit Protein Responsible For Allergic Reactions (ugent.be) 16
lhunath writes: Scientists at the University of Gent exposed the TSLP protein's function in triggering allergic reactions such as asthma and eczema. The team then developed a protein-based inhibitor used to capture TSLP and prevent its bioactivity as it associates with its natural receptors. Using this method, allergic reactions can be inhibited before they are triggered.
The team's results were recently published in Nature, where they share a vision that their work "will guide therapeutic approaches that manipulate human TSLP-mediated signalling to treat allergic diseases."
It was discovered by a university, not a commercial drug lab. Either way, this is nothing to sneeze at.
I'm itching to give it a try.
But only if I can get up the scratch.
Nah, it looks like it will be a monoclonal antibody, so only around $10,000 per monthly infusion. That's the going rate for drugs that end in "umab" which is apparently latin for 'expensive'.
Anyway, thanks for the real link, editors.
This doesn't sound like a cure so much as a treatment. That one has to take on a regular basis. For the rest of one's life.
Should a product come to market, most healthplans won't cover it for most cases, only the most severe relevant allergic reactions that have strong chance in resulting in death of the patient would be covered. Expect a rise in the number of Athsma diagnoses.
A lot of the serious issues caused by the immune system in childhood involve using dangerous drugs like methotrexate to stop the process and restart it. If there could be a more effective and safe treatment that would be awesome. Again, maybe not available in the US though.
A cure would likely need gene revision or modification. Yes, it's a treatment. But if it turns out to yield a useable drug, it will sit on the shelf with a long line of 'biologics'. These are usually monoclonal antibodies [wikipedia.org] (think Humira [wikipedia.org]) and have been successfully used to treat a number of typically autoimmune diseases. They're harder to make than small molecule drugs and the biochemistry is pretty damned complex (read TFA if you can), so they're going to be more expensive than your typical bulk chemical
Nope. Survival of the fittest will always be the rule. It just happens that, at this point in time, 'fittest' means those humans closely attached to a complex, highly developed society that can make 747's, moon rockets and wildly complex drugs have a distinct advantage over previous humans and those unfortunates that live in New Jersey.
This may change at some point in the future.....
