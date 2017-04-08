Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Win a free pass to OSCON 2017 in Austin, TX May 10-11 courtesy of SourceForge. Click here to enter. ×
Biotech Science

Belgian Scientists Inhibit Protein Responsible For Allergic Reactions (ugent.be) 16

Posted by EditorDavid from the asthma-eczema-and-allergies dept.
lhunath writes: Scientists at the University of Gent exposed the TSLP protein's function in triggering allergic reactions such as asthma and eczema. The team then developed a protein-based inhibitor used to capture TSLP and prevent its bioactivity as it associates with its natural receptors. Using this method, allergic reactions can be inhibited before they are triggered.
The team's results were recently published in Nature, where they share a vision that their work "will guide therapeutic approaches that manipulate human TSLP-mediated signalling to treat allergic diseases."

Belgian Scientists Inhibit Protein Responsible For Allergic Reactions More | Reply

Belgian Scientists Inhibit Protein Responsible For Allergic Reactions

Comments Filter:
  • Only $5000. Per pill.

    • It was discovered by a university, not a commercial drug lab. Either way, this is nothing to sneeze at.

    • Nah, it looks like it will be a monoclonal antibody, so only around $10,000 per monthly infusion. That's the going rate for drugs that end in "umab" which is apparently latin for 'expensive'.

      Anyway, thanks for the real link, editors.

  • Yes, good luck with that American health industry. Now the wealthy can cure their allergies while most suffer. Good thing Americans are pouring so much into their health industry they're getting good research from BELGIUM. This is more important than it is at first glance. There are a lot of crippling diseases caused by over activity of the bodies allergic response, especially in childhood.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      This doesn't sound like a cure so much as a treatment. That one has to take on a regular basis. For the rest of one's life.

      Should a product come to market, most healthplans won't cover it for most cases, only the most severe relevant allergic reactions that have strong chance in resulting in death of the patient would be covered. Expect a rise in the number of Athsma diagnoses.

      • Right, most health plans won't cover it in most cases.. meaning only the wealthy will be able to be allergy free. Sucks to be middle class or poor in America.

        A lot of the serious issues caused by the immune system in childhood involve using dangerous drugs like methotrexate to stop the process and restart it. If there could be a more effective and safe treatment that would be awesome. Again, maybe not available in the US though.

      • A cure would likely need gene revision or modification. Yes, it's a treatment. But if it turns out to yield a useable drug, it will sit on the shelf with a long line of 'biologics'. These are usually monoclonal antibodies [wikipedia.org] (think Humira [wikipedia.org]) and have been successfully used to treat a number of typically autoimmune diseases. They're harder to make than small molecule drugs and the biochemistry is pretty damned complex (read TFA if you can), so they're going to be more expensive than your typical bulk chemical

        • Read my post above. You don't know that. Some treatments are temporary and involve blocking the process for a bit so that it can reset itself. But, yeah, at $1000 a dose and without coverage, only the wealthy elite in America will be able to access the treatment whether it is temporary or not.
  • Efforts to get at the root cause of allergies are exciting, and pose the possibility of treatment with fewer or no side effects (an improvement), more effective treatment (and improvement) or even a cure (massive improvement). Yet most of the comments are inane observations about how "fragile" humans are(so should we just stop researching diseases and disorders then?), "now what?" (there will be more research and hopefully practical results!), or about the massive expense, or another tiresome variation of h

Slashdot Top Deals

Science is to computer science as hydrodynamics is to plumbing.

Close