Biotech Science

Belgian Scientists Inhibit Protein Responsible For Allergic Reactions (ugent.be) 11

Posted by EditorDavid from the asthma-eczema-and-allergies dept.
lhunath writes: Scientists at the University of Gent exposed the TSLP protein's function in triggering allergic reactions such as asthma and eczema. The team then developed a protein-based inhibitor used to capture TSLP and prevent its bioactivity as it associates with its natural receptors. Using this method, allergic reactions can be inhibited before they are triggered.
The team's results were recently published in Nature, where they share a vision that their work "will guide therapeutic approaches that manipulate human TSLP-mediated signalling to treat allergic diseases."

  • Only $5000. Per pill.

    • It was discovered by a university, not a commercial drug lab. Either way, this is nothing to sneeze at.

    • Nah, it looks like it will be a monoclonal antibody, so only around $10,000 per monthly infusion. That's the going rate for drugs that end in "umab" which is apparently latin for 'expensive'.

      Anyway, thanks for the real link, editors.

  • Yes, good luck with that American health industry. Now the wealthy can cure their allergies while most suffer. Good thing Americans are pouring so much into their health industry they're getting good research from BELGIUM. This is more important than it is at first glance. There are a lot of crippling diseases caused by over activity of the bodies allergic response, especially in childhood.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      This doesn't sound like a cure so much as a treatment. That one has to take on a regular basis. For the rest of one's life.

      Should a product come to market, most healthplans won't cover it for most cases, only the most severe relevant allergic reactions that have strong chance in resulting in death of the patient would be covered. Expect a rise in the number of Athsma diagnoses.

      • Right, most health plans won't cover it in most cases.. meaning only the wealthy will be able to be allergy free. Sucks to be middle class or poor in America.

        A lot of the serious issues caused by the immune system in childhood involve using dangerous drugs like methotrexate to stop the process and restart it. If there could be a more effective and safe treatment that would be awesome. Again, maybe not available in the US though.

