ARCA Plans 2018 Launch For Revolutionary Single-Stage Rocket (newatlas.com) 11
An aerospace company is building a cheap, simple, lightweight rocket that they hope will redefine the microsatellite industry. Eloking quotes New Atlas: New Mexico-based ARCA Space Corporation has announced that it is developing the world's first Single Stage to Orbit (SSTO) launch vehicle that can deliver both a small payload and itself into low Earth orbit, at a cost of about US$1 million per launch. Dubbed the Haas 2CA after the 16th century rocket pioneer Conrad Haas, the new booster uses a linear aerospike engine instead of conventional bell-shaped rocket engines to do away with multiple stages. [YouTube video]
They're working with six different NASA centers and have scheduled their first launch for 2018. The rocket will be 53 feet tall (16 meters) with a diameter of just 4.95 feet (1.5 meters), and will weigh 1,210 pounds when empty, but 35,887 pounds when fueled, "thanks to ACRA's proprietary composite materials for the propellant tanks and other components."
They're working with six different NASA centers and have scheduled their first launch for 2018. The rocket will be 53 feet tall (16 meters) with a diameter of just 4.95 feet (1.5 meters), and will weigh 1,210 pounds when empty, but 35,887 pounds when fueled, "thanks to ACRA's proprietary composite materials for the propellant tanks and other components."
Revolutionary Rocket aka aerospike engine (Score:5, Informative)
I remember back in the early 2000 when I first read about the aerospike engine and saw that stunning picture : https://upload.wikimedia.org/w... [wikimedia.org]
Quite an impressing concept, the nozzle compensate depending on the altitude to kept it's efficiency on a wide range of altitude. One of the reason of multistage rocket is, of course, to lower the weight to raise efficiency as you climb, but another more subtle reason is also that conventional bell-shaped rocket are only efficient at a narrow range of altitude.
Aerospike engine doesn't have this problem, it stay efficient at all time. And on the plus side, as you can see in the picture above, they look freaking cool.
Re: (Score:2)
The old Atlas B effectively came close to doing this, late 50's. It did it by dropping the outer two booster engines, and was call a "stage in a half"...I presume the middle engine was modified to operate more efficiently at high altitude, and I believe simply by operating at lower thrust to better fill out the nozzle at lower pressure. Two sets of engines, but one fuel tank. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Why you speak like caveman? Are you french pepper who don't hunderstand henglish good?
Yeah I'm french and I'm learning. No need to be a jerk about it.
Video of the engine in the photo. (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Well... (Score:2)
The rocket equation works out for those figures. But those figures are insanely optimistic. A nearly 30:1 mass ratio? That's nuts. I mean, if they really can do it, go them! But let's just say I'm not holding my breath.
Also: why oh why does every last rocket startup and their cousin start off with HTP as their oxidizer? It never works out well. Performance is bad, and density is no better than a number of other alternatives, and the latter are less likely to kill you if you look at them funny.
Microsatellites (Score:2)
So, exactly how big is the microsatellite market ?
Re: (Score:2)
Approximately 8" x 8" x 8'