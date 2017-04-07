Public Crowd-sourcing Finds New Exoplanets (abc.net.au) 10
brindafella writes: A participant in a TV program "Stargazing Live" on Australia's ABC TV channel has found four planets closely orbiting a star, using an online database. Astrophysicist Dr Chris Lintott, the principal investigator of Zooniverse, reported on Thursday's show that four "Super Earth" planets had been identified in the data. They orbit closer to their star than Mercury does to our Sun. The person responsible for the find, Andrew Grey, is a mechanic by day and amateur astronomer in his spare time, and lives in the city of Darwin, Northern Territory. The data is sourced from NASA's Kepler Space Telescope. "Stargazing Live" host Professor Brian Cox said he could not be more excited about the discovery. "In the seven years I've been making Stargazing Live this is the most significant scientific discovery we've ever made. The results are astonishing."
multiple people (Score:1)
It was multiple people that found the four planets not one.
One of them found two of them from what was said in the TV show, but they listed about 6 names in total.
That's not what was so cool about this though. There are multiple crowdsourced planet finding projects.
What's awesome about this, is that it was 4 planets, around the same star, all closer in than mercury is to our sun.