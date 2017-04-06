Ancient Cannibals Didn't Turn To Cannibalism Just For the Calories, Study Suggests (sciencemag.org) 18
sciencehabit quotes a report from Science Magazine: A new, slightly morbid study based on the calorie counts of average humans suggests that man-eating was mostly ritualistic, not dietary, in nature among hominins including Homo erectus, H. antecessor, Neandertals, and early modern humans. On average, an adult male human contains 125,822 calories of fat and protein, enough to meet the 1-day dietary requirements of more than 60 people. The numbers represent a lower limit, as Neandertals and other extinct hominins likely had more muscle mass than modern humans. Still, when compared with other animals widely available to ancient man like mammoths (3,600,000 calories), wooly rhinoceroses (1,260,000 calories), and aurochs (979,200 calories), it hardly seems worthwhile to hunt hominins that are just as wily and dangerous as the hunters, the researchers conclude. Some instances of cannibalism from nine Paleolithic sites, which date from 936,000 to 14,700 years ago, might be chalked up to starvation or not wanting to waste a perfectly good body that died from natural causes.
To become the gateway to the supply and demand.
That is why most normal religions ban such ideas.
I'd rather eat Johnson [youtube.com]
Wow, didn't know the homosapiens were scientist (Score:2)
Yeahhh..... I'm sure the homosapiens compared the calories betweens species before hunting.
More seriously though, I find that this studies goes wayyyy to far in it's analysis of the situation. In my mind, for the decision of the prey to hunt, the quantity of food per individual fall pretty low in the decision process.
What's the season? How easy it is to hunt and what are the odd of success? How much experience we have hunting that prey? How far from the colony the prey is? How dangerous it is to hunt that
They were just trying to make ends into meat.
NZ Musket Wars, 1830s, not Ancient (Score:2)
You attack your enemy, and if successful take their land. So what do you do with the people? Either make them slaves or eat them. Simple.
This is exactly what had happened in New Zealand for centuries. But then the great chief Honga Hika realized the potential of muskets. He managed to go all the way to England, proportadly to help missionaries with a Mauri dictionary, but actually to get his hands on the "thousand thousand" muskets he heard were stored in a place called the tower of London. In that he
The eaten person no longer eats themselves (Score:2)
They need to take into account not just the calories contained in the person eaten, but also the calories that will no longer be consumed by the eaten, who having been themselves consumed no longer consume themselves, and those calories are thus available to the eater.