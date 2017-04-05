We're Creating a Perfect Storm of Unprecedented Global Warming (popsci.com) 74
An anonymous reader shares a report: If we do nothing to reduce our carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, by the end of this century the Earth will be as hot as it was 50 million years ago in the early Eocene, according to a new study out today in the journal Nature Communications. This period -- roughly 15 million years after dinosaurs went extinct and 49.8 million years before modern humans appeared on the scene -- was 16F to 25F warmer than the modern norm. [...] During the Eocene, it took more atmospheric CO2 to influence temperatures than it does today. In fact, if we don't change our behavior, 2100 will be as hot as the Eocene with much less atmospheric CO2 than was present at the time. A hotter sun means we get more bang for our CO2 buck. "Climate change denialists often mention that CO2 was high in the past, that it was warm in the past, so this means there's nothing to worry about," said lead study author Gavin Foster, a researcher in isotope geochemistry and paleoceanography at the United Kingdom's University of Southampton. "It's certainly true, that the CO2 was high in the past and that it was warm in the past. But because the sun was dimmer, the climate wasn't being forced as much [as it will be] in the future if we carry on as we are."
Re: (Score:2)
I"ll be taking a dirt nap, so, likely as not, I'll not be terribly discomforted or inconvenienced in year 2100 by this....
Re: (Score:2)
Other people say the sun rises in the West.
Which is right?
Or maybe the truth lies somewhere in between?
Teach the controversy!
Re: (Score:2)
the ones that say east are right. the ones that say west are drooling morons and need to be told so loudly and in public for all to hear.
We need to STOP letting the low IQ spout their stupidity. Point at them yell "STUPID" and do it in public and in groups.
Re: (Score:1)
What if someone's standing on the North Pole?
Re: (Score:2)
At a guess?
The one backed by considerably more than 90% of the academic experts in the field.
But who knows. Maybe unqualified Anonymous Coward #7687123 is correct...
Re: (Score:2)
I wish I could trust "academic experts". (Score:1)
I wish I could trust "academic experts". I really do. But all my experiences with academia and academics have been very disappointing.
The first problem can be summed up with the old saying, "Those who can, do. Those who can't, teach. Those who can't teach, research.". That's exactly what we see in academia: those who couldn't cut it outside of academia with their bachelor's degree end up back in academic circles, often for the rest of their lives. Academia provides a safe playpen for those who were below th
Re: (Score:2)
The one backed by the vast majority of scientist trained in the subject matter.
Re: (Score:1)
I think the focus needs to shift away from climate "change" and focus on climate control. It's refreshing to hear the climate alarmist actually admitting that the sun has something to do with warming. However regardless of who is to blame for climate conditions, we humans should focus on analyzing all of the data and factors and see what we can do to control conditions. If we are heading into an ice age do what we can to keep temps up. If heading into warming, do what we can to cool it down. Instead of pick
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, yeah. Red herring 4, straight out of the deniers handbook. Ok, my turn to debunk.
Nobody disputes that nature could cause this kind of global warming or the later cooling. What science rejects is that for this particular global warming there is any other plausible explanation than human activity. Especially because of the remarkable speed with which it happens, the synchronicity with the industrial revolution, and just plain simple physics.
Re: (Score:2)
Can anybody tell me more about the humans and their Industrial Revolution that happened 50 million years ago to cause this earlier global warming incident?
Well, we could point you at the Wikipedia pages that explain all this [wikipedia.org], but you'll only accuse it of being warmist fake science and cherry-pick this for any uncertainties or unknowns which you can claim disprove the whole thing... While also missing the point that these were changes that took place over tens of millions of years and could have been driven by things like continental drift and very slow variations in orbit or solar output... rather than a few billion stupid apes digging up and burning every sc
Sky is Falling! (Score:2)
Really. Isn't this getting old and tired.
Yes the climate is changing.
Yes it's caused by Humans.
No it can't be fixed.
It is impossible to change or reverse. Sorry - we can't stop murdering each other as it is. How can we stop global warming? Answer. We can't.
Just plan for the inevitable and stop screaming the sky is falling. O.L.D. F.*.C.K.I.N.G. N.E.W.S.
Ughh
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
After climate change the next extinction level problem is the Y10K problem. When four digit years need to be expanded to five digit years. In about the year 9997, everyone will start talking about this problem. But I'll get a jump on this. In the year 9995 I will seriously start learning COBO
Your plan? (Score:2)
The US and many western countries have been curbing CO2 emissions. China, India, Russia, and others have been increasing. The US can control it's own policies, but not those of foreign States. Hell, we can't stop the DPRK from developing nuclear weapons and missile technology, which has a far bigger impact on the environment than global warming. We can't stop China from creating man made islands in the South China Sea, which again has far bigger impact on the climate (loss of ocean habitat, destruction
Re: (Score:2)
Carbon cap and tax. No trade. That is the answer. If you want to emit more carbon than the cap, you have to fix carbon. And the cap should be small.
Carbon trading is a scam which should never have been permitted to become a thing. Cap and trade is not really capping. But cap and tax is completely viable. If a business can't survive under such a scheme they should get out of the way so that someone more efficient can get the job done.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
As the temperature rises, the volume of air increases.
Either the air is expanding outwards and/or pressure increases.
If the case is the latter; the sky IS falling!
Re: (Score:3)
Really. Isn't this getting old and tired.
Yes the climate is changing. Yes it's caused by Humans. No it can't be fixed.
It is impossible to change or reverse. Sorry - we can't stop murdering each other as it is. How can we stop global warming? Answer. We can't.
Just plan for the inevitable and stop screaming the sky is falling. O.L.D. F.*.C.K.I.N.G. N.E.W.S.
Ughh
There is a difference between "It can't be fixed" and "The #rightwingnuts refuse to fix it".
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No it can't be fixed.
Humans could fix it.
Sadly, capitalists are in power.
Re: (Score:2)
No, they said the INCREASE in average temperature had nothing to do with increased output from the sun. (Smacks AC with sandal).
Re: (Score:2)
The sun isn't hotter compared to a few decades ago. The sun is hotter compared to millions of years ago. There's no contradiction.
Bet it happens before 2100 (Score:5, Funny)
Trump is hell bent on making it happen by 2020.
This is the best global warming in the world. It's fantastic global warming.
Re: (Score:2)
Trump is hell bent on making it happen by 2020.
This is the best global warming in the world. It's fantastic global warming.
And Mar-a-lago will be under salt water, probably a lot sooner.
Re: (Score:2)
Hey now, let's be fair. These same flappy heads were claiming that Manhattan Island and Florida would be under water by 2000(when I was a kid in the 1980's), and again by 2010, then 2012, and the latest ones screaming it'll be by 2025, and then there's the ones saying 2060 and then there's the others saying by 2100 too. You also can't forget the other alarmist stuff, like acid rain will destroy all the trees by 1995. The ozone hole will make it so you can't go outside except at night. The world will run
Re: (Score:2)
Do you people actually believe this shit, or are you being paid by Shareblue?
They probably get paid for it. They have to find some way to distract from the fact that Susan Rice has likely committed multiple felonies and mass constitutional violations.
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed, you being pissed off is retarded and irrelevant.
Re: (Score:2)
We live in a society where we are expected to provide for ourselves, exception being libtards, millennials, and Hitlery voters.
The same self-sufficient people who don't know that Social Society and Medicare are government programs that Republicans would love to eliminate and may get a chance to do so under Trump.
[...] and start working on environmentally friendly alternatives to fuel and coal.
Wind and solar? Oh, wait. That was a priority under Obama. Coal mining jobs are a priority for the Trump Administration, looking backward and not forward.
We can't walk 40 miles to work every day.
I and 40 other people take the express bus to travel 50+ miles per day.
This will solve it... (Score:1)
The answer- CLEARLY- is to give complete power to our government to oversee the minutiae of our interaction with our environments. Its the only way!
False. (Score:2)
Hmmm (Score:2)
I thought that, "All Scientists" said that the Sun had nothing to do with climate change and this is all due to humans?
"perfect storm" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Hotter sun (Score:3)
Wait! What the fuck did he just say? Rewind that.
fzfzfzfbllyrpffffeeep...
PAUSE.
You mean to say the sun is hotter and, as a result, is having an effect? You know, contrary to the bullshit all the AGW evangelistas have been spewing these many years? Ok, gotcha.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean to say the sun is hotter and, as a result, is having an effect?
The sun is slowly getting hotter, over millions of years, due to hydrogen slowly turning into helium, with greater density, following a standard progression for stars of this type.
This means that for the same CO2 levels, the Earth is getting hotter now than it did before.
The global warming hysterics are getting smarter (Score:4, Insightful)
They used point twenty years into the future for irreparable damage to the planet. After forty years of no global annihilation, they are pointing to over eighty years away for the "no return tipping point."
CO2 / Logarithmic Effect (Score:1)
From what I have read, CO2's warming is logarithmic. Most of the warming effect occurs in the first 40-60ppm. We're somewhere around 300-400ppm right now, depending on what study you're looking at.
So, whatever warming is going on is very unlikely to be strongly linked to CO2. Something else is going on. Focusing on CO2, and only CO2, is like trying to complete a puzzle with just one piece.
Let's prepare for the hotness (Score:1)
and that would be a bad thing... because? (Score:2)
Short of completely wrecking the global economy or starting a major nuclear war, no government policy is going to have an appreciable effect on climate.
Good climate for primates and mammals, and generally life on the planet. Milder, wetter conditions everywhere. [wikipedia.org] More arable land, fewer deserts. We should be so lucky. Unfortunately, that's not goi
clickbait? (Score:2)
Warning; turn scripts off before following the link