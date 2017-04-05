Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Earth Science

We're Creating a Perfect Storm of Unprecedented Global Warming (popsci.com) 74

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: If we do nothing to reduce our carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, by the end of this century the Earth will be as hot as it was 50 million years ago in the early Eocene, according to a new study out today in the journal Nature Communications. This period -- roughly 15 million years after dinosaurs went extinct and 49.8 million years before modern humans appeared on the scene -- was 16F to 25F warmer than the modern norm. [...] During the Eocene, it took more atmospheric CO2 to influence temperatures than it does today. In fact, if we don't change our behavior, 2100 will be as hot as the Eocene with much less atmospheric CO2 than was present at the time. A hotter sun means we get more bang for our CO2 buck. "Climate change denialists often mention that CO2 was high in the past, that it was warm in the past, so this means there's nothing to worry about," said lead study author Gavin Foster, a researcher in isotope geochemistry and paleoceanography at the United Kingdom's University of Southampton. "It's certainly true, that the CO2 was high in the past and that it was warm in the past. But because the sun was dimmer, the climate wasn't being forced as much [as it will be] in the future if we carry on as we are."

  • Really. Isn't this getting old and tired.

    Yes the climate is changing.
    Yes it's caused by Humans.
    No it can't be fixed.

    It is impossible to change or reverse. Sorry - we can't stop murdering each other as it is. How can we stop global warming? Answer. We can't.

    Just plan for the inevitable and stop screaming the sky is falling. O.L.D. F.*.C.K.I.N.G. N.E.W.S.

    Ughh

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      In other news... The Sun will expand into a red giant, burning the inner planets to a crisp, and Jupiter will become the new Mercury in four billion years. That's also when the Andromeda galaxy will start merging with Milky Way galaxy. Fun times on a galactic scale!
      • We should deal with crisis in the order that they each threaten our extinction. Climate change is the first on the list in terms of immediacy. Later we can deal with other problems that are further out in time.

        After climate change the next extinction level problem is the Y10K problem. When four digit years need to be expanded to five digit years. In about the year 9997, everyone will start talking about this problem. But I'll get a jump on this. In the year 9995 I will seriously start learning COBO

        • The US and many western countries have been curbing CO2 emissions. China, India, Russia, and others have been increasing. The US can control it's own policies, but not those of foreign States. Hell, we can't stop the DPRK from developing nuclear weapons and missile technology, which has a far bigger impact on the environment than global warming. We can't stop China from creating man made islands in the South China Sea, which again has far bigger impact on the climate (loss of ocean habitat, destruction

          • Carbon cap and tax. No trade. That is the answer. If you want to emit more carbon than the cap, you have to fix carbon. And the cap should be small.

            Carbon trading is a scam which should never have been permitted to become a thing. Cap and trade is not really capping. But cap and tax is completely viable. If a business can't survive under such a scheme they should get out of the way so that someone more efficient can get the job done.

    • The Sky is Warming. Not Falling.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mwvdlee ( 775178 )

        As the temperature rises, the volume of air increases.
        Either the air is expanding outwards and/or pressure increases.
        If the case is the latter; the sky IS falling!

      There is a difference between "It can't be fixed" and "The #rightwingnuts refuse to fix it".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        No....it can't be fixed. Believing otherwise is just setting yourself up for disappointment.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mwvdlee ( 775178 )

      No it can't be fixed.

      Humans could fix it.
      Sadly, capitalists are in power.

  • Bet it happens before 2100 (Score:5, Funny)

    by Lumpy ( 12016 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @10:48AM (#54177699) Homepage

    Trump is hell bent on making it happen by 2020.

    This is the best global warming in the world. It's fantastic global warming.

      And Mar-a-lago will be under salt water, probably a lot sooner.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        Hey now, let's be fair. These same flappy heads were claiming that Manhattan Island and Florida would be under water by 2000(when I was a kid in the 1980's), and again by 2010, then 2012, and the latest ones screaming it'll be by 2025, and then there's the ones saying 2060 and then there's the others saying by 2100 too. You also can't forget the other alarmist stuff, like acid rain will destroy all the trees by 1995. The ozone hole will make it so you can't go outside except at night. The world will run

  • This will solve it... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The answer- CLEARLY- is to give complete power to our government to oversee the minutiae of our interaction with our environments. Its the only way!

  • See subject. There is probably no better way to damage the climate change debate than to make absolutely absurd predictions. Just shut up. Keep the hyperbolic fear-mongering out of the discussion. http://www.climatedepot.com/20... [climatedepot.com]
  • Hotter sun plus normal fluctuations in the climate equal kill all humans to save the planet.
    I thought that, "All Scientists" said that the Sun had nothing to do with climate change and this is all due to humans?
  • I would be more prepared to take the article seriously if the link had gone to the actual article and not just to page three of the Australian PopSci website, and if the words "perfect storm" had been replaced with, oh, anything. It smacks of laziness to jam such an over-used term into a headline. "Yeah, 'perfect storm'! That sounds cool."
    • "Oops! Something went wrong. Please scroll down to find your content." I did. Six pages later, still didn't see it. I searched the site for "perfect storm" and "eocene"; still couldn't find it.

  • Hotter sun (Score:3)

    by ichthus ( 72442 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @11:00AM (#54177819) Homepage

    A hotter sun means we get more bang for our CO2 buck.

    Wait! What the fuck did he just say? Rewind that.
    fzfzfzfbllyrpffffeeep...

    A hotter sun means we get more bang for our CO2 buck.

    PAUSE.
    You mean to say the sun is hotter and, as a result, is having an effect? You know, contrary to the bullshit all the AGW evangelistas have been spewing these many years? Ok, gotcha.

    • You mean to say the sun is hotter and, as a result, is having an effect?

      The sun is slowly getting hotter, over millions of years, due to hydrogen slowly turning into helium, with greater density, following a standard progression for stars of this type.

      This means that for the same CO2 levels, the Earth is getting hotter now than it did before.

  • The global warming hysterics are getting smarter (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SensitiveMale ( 155605 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @11:03AM (#54177849)

    They used point twenty years into the future for irreparable damage to the planet. After forty years of no global annihilation, they are pointing to over eighty years away for the "no return tipping point."

  • CO2 / Logarithmic Effect (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    From what I have read, CO2's warming is logarithmic. Most of the warming effect occurs in the first 40-60ppm. We're somewhere around 300-400ppm right now, depending on what study you're looking at.

    So, whatever warming is going on is very unlikely to be strongly linked to CO2. Something else is going on. Focusing on CO2, and only CO2, is like trying to complete a puzzle with just one piece.

  • So, we can agree that it's getting hotter right? Everyone says either we need to lower CO2 more than possible or that it's getting hotter because of outside forces. Either way, it's getting hotter. To say that it's nothing to worry about silly though. Sure the rock we live on survived past heating and cooling. You know, cause it's a rock. We should prepare for changes in climate the same way we prepare for increases in volcanic activity, hurricanes, or other changes in the weather AKA climate changes. Impro

  • If we do nothing to reduce our carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions,

    Short of completely wrecking the global economy or starting a major nuclear war, no government policy is going to have an appreciable effect on climate.

    by the end of this century the Earth will be as hot as it was 50 million years ago in the early Eocene

    Good climate for primates and mammals, and generally life on the planet. Milder, wetter conditions everywhere. [wikipedia.org] More arable land, fewer deserts. We should be so lucky. Unfortunately, that's not goi

