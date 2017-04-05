Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Earth Science

We're Creating a Perfect Storm of Unprecedented Global Warming (popsci.com) 569

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: If we do nothing to reduce our carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, by the end of this century the Earth will be as hot as it was 50 million years ago in the early Eocene, according to a new study out today in the journal Nature Communications. This period -- roughly 15 million years after dinosaurs went extinct and 49.8 million years before modern humans appeared on the scene -- was 16F to 25F warmer than the modern norm. [...] During the Eocene, it took more atmospheric CO2 to influence temperatures than it does today. In fact, if we don't change our behavior, 2100 will be as hot as the Eocene with much less atmospheric CO2 than was present at the time. A hotter sun means we get more bang for our CO2 buck. "Climate change denialists often mention that CO2 was high in the past, that it was warm in the past, so this means there's nothing to worry about," said lead study author Gavin Foster, a researcher in isotope geochemistry and paleoceanography at the United Kingdom's University of Southampton. "It's certainly true, that the CO2 was high in the past and that it was warm in the past. But because the sun was dimmer, the climate wasn't being forced as much [as it will be] in the future if we carry on as we are."

  • Not our problem. We'll be dead by then. (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @10:44AM (#54177653)

    The kids and grand kids are on their own. Best of luck to them.

  • Bet it happens before 2100 (Score:5, Funny)

    by Lumpy ( 12016 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @10:48AM (#54177699) Homepage

    Trump is hell bent on making it happen by 2020.

    This is the best global warming in the world. It's fantastic global warming.

    • Trump is hell bent on making it happen by 2020.

      This is the best global warming in the world. It's fantastic global warming.

      And Mar-a-lago will be under salt water, probably a lot sooner.

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        Hey now, let's be fair. These same flappy heads were claiming that Manhattan Island and Florida would be under water by 2000(when I was a kid in the 1980's), and again by 2010, then 2012, and the latest ones screaming it'll be by 2025, and then there's the ones saying 2060 and then there's the others saying by 2100 too. You also can't forget the other alarmist stuff, like acid rain will destroy all the trees by 1995. The ozone hole will make it so you can't go outside except at night. The world will run

        • Re:Bet it happens before 2100 (Score:5, Insightful)

          by Peeet ( 730301 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @01:54PM (#54179657)
          Acid Rain and Ozone Depletion have been avoided SPECIFICALLY BECAUSE the flappy heads were flapping and we listened to their flapping and made changes to negate the damage we were doing. As opposed to these days...

          And the real problem is that the averages of what scientists are saying are longer term than people's attention span. Regular people don't think a few inches of ocean rising or a few degrees of average temperature are a big deal, but they can't comprehend that it's because of how QUICKLY the changes are happening, not how MUCH it's changing. Unfortunately, the only way to get people to pay attention to humanity-ending long-term (for humans aka short term for nature) problems is to be alarmist about them.

          And we REALLY need to stop talking about "saving the Earth". The Earth will be fine, we couldn't destroy it if we tried. It'll be spinning along around the sun way after we're gone. It's HUMANS and lots of animals / plants that will be wiped off the planet if we don't drastically change how we interact with nature.
    • ...And it's CLEAN global warming!

  • and that would be a bad thing... because? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by ooloorie ( 4394035 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @11:06AM (#54177881)

    If we do nothing to reduce our carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions,

    Short of completely wrecking the global economy or starting a major nuclear war, no government policy is going to have an appreciable effect on climate.

    by the end of this century the Earth will be as hot as it was 50 million years ago in the early Eocene

    Good climate for primates and mammals, and generally life on the planet. Milder, wetter conditions everywhere. [wikipedia.org] More arable land, fewer deserts. We should be so lucky. Unfortunately, that's not going to happen, if not for any other reason, than that it will take a couple of thousand years for the polar ice caps to melt.

    according to a new study out today in the journal Nature Communications. This period -- roughly 15 million years after dinosaurs went extinct and 49.8 million years before modern humans appeared on the scene -- was 16F to 25F warmer than the modern norm

    Yes, before the earth plunged into the current cycle of glaciation periods, which makes large parts of the northern hemisphere uninhabitable for more than half of every 100000 years. (Not so) great times!

    If we keep going and exhaust our supplies of fossil fuels like gas and coal, the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere could rise to 2000 ppm by 2250 [...] And because the sun was much dimmer then

    Ah, the joys of science based on "alternative facts".

    • Re:and that would be a bad thing... because? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by mean pun ( 717227 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @11:19AM (#54177981)

      If we do nothing to reduce our carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions,

      Short of completely wrecking the global economy or starting a major nuclear war, no government policy is going to have an appreciable effect on climate.

      I find it interesting that many pooh-poohers have suddenly switched from no, not true, not happening to nothing can be done. I mean, this is something like the fourth or fifth one in this thread, whereas even a week ago this was an unusual response. Was there a focus group somewhere that said this is more effective? Didn't your marketing people think this message is a bit too dark for the average mark?

  • clickbait? (Score:3)

    by roc97007 ( 608802 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @11:12AM (#54177933) Journal

    Warning; turn scripts off before following the link

  • Great news for Chicago... (Score:3)

    by seven of five ( 578993 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @11:38AM (#54178181)
    But the Middle East is completely screwed.

