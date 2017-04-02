Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Space

Researchers Detect A Mysterious Flash Of X-Rays From A Faraway Galaxy (nytimes.com) 68

Posted by EditorDavid from the signals-from-space dept.
"It was a spark in the night. A flash of X-rays from a galaxy hovering nearly invisibly on the edge of infinity. Astronomers say they do not know what caused it." Slashdot reader schwit1 quotes the New York Times: The orbiting Chandra X-ray Observatory, was in the midst of a 75-day survey of a patch of sky known as the Chandra Deep Field-South, when it recorded the burst from a formerly quiescent spot in the cosmos. For a few brief hours on Oct 1, 2014, the X-rays were a thousand times brighter than all the light from its home galaxy, a dwarf unremarkable speck almost 11 billion light years from here, in the constellation Fornax. Then whatever had gone bump in the night was over and the X-rays died.

The event as observed does not fit any known phenomena, according to Franz Bauer, an astronomer at Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, and lead author of a report to be published in Science.
He described some possible explanation in a blog post this week -- for example, a star being torn apart by a black hole, or the afterglow from a gamma ray burst seen sideways -- but the spectrum readings aren't a match, according to the Times. "None of the usual cosmic catastrophe suspects work."

  • Shepard! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ravenshrike ( 808508 ) on Sunday April 02, 2017 @12:39PM (#54160377)

    Clearly someone destroyed the Reapers.

  • ZOMG (Score:5, Insightful)

    by luna69 ( 529007 ) * on Sunday April 02, 2017 @12:41PM (#54160387)

    Astronomical observations don't always need to be reported as "mysterious," tbh.

    • Astronomical observations don't always need to be reported as "mysterious," tbh.

      Plus everyone on this website already knows what happened a long long time ago in a galaxy far away.

    • Not saying it was aliens. But it was aliens. It's always aliens.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Grismar ( 840501 )
      "Mysterious report of astronomical observations doesn't suggest alien origin." Readers and scientists are baffled.

  • Old news (Score:5, Funny)

    by alexo ( 9335 ) on Sunday April 02, 2017 @01:05PM (#54160465) Journal

    This "mysterious" Flash form a faraway galaxy has been mentioned in print since the '30s.
    Here's a youtube video [youtube.com] that gives a brief explanation.

    • Excellent. I propose that you submit an application to slashdot to get the formal "Oblig." tag to that link whenever an astronomical (or other) article mentions a flash.

  • Clearly aliens have really bright flashes on their cameras. ;)

    • "So what I did here Zorphax, is wire it up so all four sides of the flash cube would fire at once and then added an extra 9v battery on the side to give it a little extra push! Say Cheese"!

  • When did it happen? (Score:3)

    by Stan92057 ( 737634 ) on Sunday April 02, 2017 @01:08PM (#54160475)
    What would be interesting is if they told us when the event happened. 11 billion light years away didn't happen last nite. How do we know that half the stars in the sky aren't already dead their last bit of light hasn't gotten here yet..

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by fisted ( 2295862 )

      if they told us when the event happened. 11 billion light years away didn't happen last nite.

      Yeah, no shit, Sherlock.

      I wonder how long it takes light to travel 11 billion light years. Maybe if someone could figure that out, we could tell when the event happened.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by quenda ( 644621 )

        Yeah, no shit, Sherlock.

        I wonder how long it takes light to travel 11 billion light years.

        Hey Sherlock! Did you remember to account for the expansion of the universe since the event?

        Didn't think so.
        Sincerely, Mycroft.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by fisted ( 2295862 )

          Hey Mycroft! So what you're trying to tell me us is that this light, that traveled 11 billion light years, didn't take 11 billion years to travel?

          May I by any chance subscribe to your newsletter?

          Didn't think so.
          Sincerely, Sherlock.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by quenda ( 644621 )

            Nope, read the article again. You were making fun of Stan as if it was all so simple, but you got it wrong. His question was legitimate.

            "11 billion light years away" is nowhere near the same as "11 billion years ago" due to cosmic expansion.
            I think TFA got it wrong too. The galaxy is *not* 11Gly away.

            Though I'm also tempted to make fun of Stan, given his terrible spelling and grammar, I know if I did I'd a mistake make too.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AC-x ( 735297 )

      11 billion light years away didn't happen last nite

      No, it happened somewhere around 11 billion years ago

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )
      This thread needed its "light doesn't travel at infinite speed' guy. Looks like you're that guy. Congrats.

  • At least they aren't getting any closer.

  • Back in 2014, on 1st of October I felt a great disturbance in the Force. It was as though millions of souls cried out in terror, and were suddenly silenced.

  • News from 11 billion years ago (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Slashdot is getting worse day after day

  • It's always the last place you look (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Sunday April 02, 2017 @03:47PM (#54160995)

    A flash of X-rays from a galaxy hovering nearly invisibly on the edge of infinity

    To paraphrase Crichton...

    Life will, uh, find... a ray.

  • You know, it's bad enough observing events that happened a few billion light years ago.

    Did we really think the give-a-shit factor was going to somehow improve waiting over two years to report on it?

    Fucking hell...

  • The Shock burst preceding the event that sparked the Vacuum Decay [youtube.com] Wave.
    Well.... it was nice knowing you all. Have fun in next Universe. Goodnight.

  • Constellation Fornax? Edge of infnity? (And beyond!)

    Did someone publish the script for another episode of Toy Story?

  • Once upon a time the human race used to reason along the following lines: "I don't understand, therefore it must be a god, the devil or evil spirits".

    This explanation having gradually fallen into disrepute, now a large portion of the human race seems to reason: "I don't understand, therefore it must be aliens".

    No doubt an explanation will be found one day.

  • "as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced"

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by quenda ( 644621 )

      Too soon. ... You joke, but it may well have wiped out one or many advanced lifeforms.
      Perhaps regular events like these sterilised planets and prevented complex live from developing for the first 10 billion years of so of the universe's history, and only now are a few of us getting lucky enough to make it this far.

  • Totally not a physicist but 11 billion light years? Maybe the wave pattern doesn't look familiar because it had to travel through so much expanding space to get here.

