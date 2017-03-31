Y Combinator-Funded Startup To Do Quantum Computing -- Only Better (bizjournals.com) 26
An anonymous reader writes: A "spaceshot" company that emerged from Y Combinator three summers ago and is targeting a revolutionary change in the way computers work has landed $64 million to help it in the race against much bigger tech giants. Rigetti Computing, which operates out of Berkeley and Fremont, is tackling quantum computing and going up against research being done by the likes of IBM, Intel, Microsoft and others... Rigetti is building a cloud quantum computing platform for artificial intelligence and computational chemistry. It recently opened up private beta testing of 'Forest', its API for quantum computing in the cloud. It integrates directly with existing cloud infrastructure and treats the quantum computer as an accelerator.
"The potential to make a positive impact on humanity is enormous," said Chad Rigetti, the startup's founder and CEO -- who declined to say whether the company is actually earning any revenue yet.
"Chad Rigetti, the startup's founder and CEO -- who declined to say whether the company is actually earning any revenue yet."
who would also decline to say whether the company is doing proper quantum computing yet.
I am looking at the orange banner and thinking 'I have a virus infection'. Ha bloody ha. I expect my sense of humor will recover.
Is there anything that comes out of Y Combinator that isn't a buzzword-laden funding scam?
I'm pretty sure that's exactly what they teach at the Y. Even successful companies to come out of them are still filled with this bullshit nonsense up and down.
They just define "success" as "succesully for a bunch of suckers to give them money".
It's also possible this is just an early April Fool's post. Shit has been old for a decade.
Is this the first of Slashdot's April Fools posts? It's getting harder to tell.
Is this the first of Slashdot's April Fools posts? It's getting harder to tell.
We live in a strange time. Donald Trump is the president, Facebook makes 2x more money than Ford, and that profit wouldn't be enough to cover Uber losses while it's decimating the taxi industry. So yeah, April Fools is all year round.
They copied the "Hacker News" layout.
Good to know.
You won't be seeing me again.
