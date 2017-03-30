SpaceX Makes Aerospace History With Successful Launch, Landing of a Used Rocket (theverge.com) 40
Eloking quotes a report from The Verge: After more than two years of landing its rockets after launch, SpaceX finally sent one of its used Falcon 9s back into space. The rocket took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, this evening, sending a communications satellite into orbit, and then landed on one of SpaceX's drone ships floating in the Atlantic Ocean. It was round two for this particular rocket, which already launched and landed during a mission in April of last year. But the Falcon 9's relaunch marks the first time an orbital rocket has launched to space for a second time. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appeared on the company's live stream shortly after the landing and spoke about the accomplishment. "It means you can fly and refly an orbital class booster, which is the most expensive part of the rocket. This is going to be, ultimately, a huge revolution in spaceflight," he said. "It's been 15 years to get to this point, it's taken us a long time," Musk said. "A lot of difficult steps along the way, but I'm just incredibly proud of the SpaceX for being able to achieve this incredible milestone in the history of space."
I'm On a Boat! (Score:2)
Major kudos to the SpaceX team! Thank you for letting me get to see the future.
Just wait for Falcon Heavy (Score:3)
With this huge milestone down, the next big one is Falcon Heavy - with 3 of these boosters landing for reuse.
We are on the cusp of a new age of space - prices are going to drop like crazy, and Mars just got a whole lot cheaper to reach!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
With the heavy - will the side boosters always be able to land at the launch site, or will they need 3 drone ships?
Depends on the payload, they get more capacity with drone ships and if it's heavy enough they'll just be expendable. But given that the Falcon Heavy has a far higher max capacity than the heaviest current heavy lift vehicle (Delta IV Heavy) most launches should be able to land all three at the launch site, I imagine that's the main plan to drive costs down. Launch, land, refurb, fuel, launch again. Using the barge will have a much longer turn-around time, risk of bad weather conditions both on landing at on
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They seemed to be planning on a wet recovery for this set, with a ship in place and no news about helicopters. They might not bother with them until they're confident they can stabilize them for reentry and get the parafoils working. That at least one came down mostly intact is quite promising...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
http://forum.nasaspaceflight.c... [nasaspaceflight.com]
"BREAKING news: Payload fairing LANDED SUCCESSFULLY. Fairing has thruster systems and steerable parachute. Was just shown pic of intact fairing floating in ocean."
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, the next milestone is rapid reuse
:) Tweet from Musk this evening:
SpaceX has a backlog. It'll be nice to see if they can really up their launch rate and clear it all out.
Re: (Score:2)
Some people (Score:5, Insightful)
become politicians and try to enslave the population others take their money and move humanity forward. Imagine if more billionaires did this .
Re:Some people (Score:4, Insightful)
I'd be the first to encourage people to innovate. But you're painting your portrayal of politicians with a rather wide brush. While we have some deplorable examples of politicians, we also have some who made a major positive contribution to the world.
Then we can talk about lawyers. You might not like them, but the alternative to using them is that we duke everything out or have shooting feuds to settle our disputes.
Re: (Score:2)
Congratulations to the SpaceX Team (Score:2)
Truly amazing and a real milestone in humanity reaching for the stars.
Well done!
Crazy Elon's Used Rocket Emporium (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Recovered twice now also. Wonder if they plan to use it again, later....
Reusable - like the shuttle? (Score:2)
The original argument in favor of the Space Shuttle was that it was reusable.
But they skimped on the maintenance, allowing tiles to get loose. Over time they loosened and fell off, resulting in major catastrophe.
Hopefully the fact that the boosters are a lot simpler than the shuttle will prevent another maintenance related disaster.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
"But they skimped on the maintenance, allowing tiles to get loose. Over time they loosened and fell off, resulting in major catastrophe."
Neither crash was caused by tiles falling off the Shuttle.
Re: (Score:2)
Did have some quite close calls, mind you.
Re: (Score:2)
The problems with tiles were not due to deferred maintenance. They were engineering problems with the adhesives, etc.
It also took a lot of work to refurbish the engines on the Shuttle. They had to be completely removed from the craft after each and every mission, disassembled, and a lot of parts replaced.
Re: (Score:2)
In addition to the corrections to your post concerning the tiles, the Shuttle orbiter was basically a second stage (at best, a 1.5 stage). A significant minority of the dry mass of the system. The SRBs were also "recovered", but A) they landed in saltwater, B) "landing" is being generous, they hit *hard*, C) solid rockets aren't just a "refill and reuse", you have to disassemble and recast. The net result is that reuse didn't really save any money on the SRBs.
The Shuttle's TPS was a big maintenance problem
Not yet (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Bet your ass that rocket was gone over with a fine-toothed comb, at great expense.They won't have proven the economy of re-launching rockets until it's routine with zero to very few accidents and the finance numbers are in.
Be happy that Elon made those goalposts out of fiberglas so you can move them all by yourself.
Glad to have had a very minor part. (Score:2)
History? (Score:1)
It seems to me the space shuttle reused solid rocket boosters quite often. Tell me again how spacex made history?
Re: (Score:2)
The SRBs fell, uncontrolled, into the ocean and were re-filled with firecracker stuff. It was always only marginally economical to reuse them. In contrast, the Falcon 9 is a liquid fueled rocket with on-board avionics, which soft-lands in a usable state. Its engine has been tested after landing, without any refurbishment at all.
The new goal is to turn around a booster and re-fly it in 24 hours.
Re: (Score:2)
See above. The SRBs didn't so much land as hit the ocean at highway speeds, bob around in corrosive saltwater, have to be fished out, taken back, fully disassembled, recast, fully assembled, with a large fraction of the parts replaced.
If you want the airplane equivalent, it would be as if every plane flight, instead of landing, crashed into a mucky swamp and banged the plane up badly, ruining half the parts, and the whole airplane had to be broken down, large chunks of the plane replaced, and oh, instead o
BaeuHD is a dupe (Score:2)
And so is this story. I posted it earlier:
https://slashdot.org/submissio... [slashdot.org]
Always listen to experts (Score:2)
From Robert A. Heinlein, Excerpts from the Notebooks of Lazarus Long
Good thing that Elon Musk listens to experts. I believe those experts are telling him that he can't go to Mars.
After so many years of reading science fiction it's nice to see some of it becoming science fact. Please keep pushing ahead Elon.
Re: (Score:2)
Excellent advice when you have an author looking after your interests who will ensure things work out in the end. But in real life, if you believe that, you should get to work on your perpetual motion machine now.