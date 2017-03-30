House Approves Bill To Force Public Release of EPA Science (ap.org) 34
schwit1 quotes a report from Associated Press: House Republicans are taking aim at the Environmental Protection Agency, targeting the way officials use science to develop new regulations. A bill approved Wednesday by the GOP-controlled House would require that data used to support new regulations to protect human health and the environment be released to the public. Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas, said "the days of 'trust me' science are over," adding that the House bill would restore confidence in the EPA's decision-making process. Connecticut Rep. Elizabeth Esty and other Democrats said the bill would cripple EPA's ability to conduct scientific research based on confidential medical information and risks privacy violations by exposing sensitive patient data. The bill was approved 228-194 and now goes to the Senate. According to The Hill, "The bill would also require that any scientific studies be replicable, and allow anyone who signs a confidentiality agreement to view redacted personal or trade information in data."
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Sound Great when you just Post the Republican that pushed the Law side of the story.
It means a lot of Common Science can not be used.
Corporate Reports.
Medical Research unless all the Patients are named.
And the Congress limits what can be researched on the Public's Money.
That leaves them controlling the outcome of certain research.
So No it is Not that good.
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like a bill based on an understanding of science from people who've never worked in a scientific field. All research affected by HIPAA would be banned by this bill. Which is the majority of medical research. All research involving external sources of proprietary data - which no researchers like using, but sometimes you have no choice - would also be banned.
And furthermore, not all research is reproducible. "Hey, I just detected the highest energy cosmic ray collision ever in my detector, here's my p
I don't have a problem ... (Score:2)
... with it.
Good science withstands close scrutiny and is dam hard to deny.
As for personal information, it can be redacted.
Re: I don't have a problem ... (Score:2, Informative)
You, obviously, did not read the article. Personal, redacted info can be viewed by ANYONE who signs an non-disclosure agreement.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem isn't scrutiny. The EPA also has to deal with medical issues that arise from environmental issues. The problem is there's currently a law that restricts medical information being handed out in a manner that agrees with the language of this proposal. Simply put, it would be impossible for the EPA to make rules on certain issues without running afoul of confidentiality laws, but that's really simplifying the process that they are outlining. There's ways to get it all to mesh well but those met
Re: (Score:3)
More transparency in public policy. Good, right? Wait, the Republicans are pushing it. There clearly has to be something bad going on.
I'm confused. Could somebody tell me if I am supposed to be for or against this?
Sadly that's not a ridiculous assumption, when Republicans get involved with science it's generally not on friendly terms. Lamar Smith in specific is a dedicated AGW skeptic who really wants the EPA to stop regulating fossil fuels and discredits scientists to do so. To think he's actually trying to improve the quality of science at the EPA is naive.
As for the bill itself, one issue is what is meant by "replicable". Is a study based on a particular disaster replicable? What about a study based on historical
Re: (Score:2)
Another issue is the open data requirement. It's a nice idea, but a lot of studies are done with proprietary data, and even for the ones with open data the EPA is going to have to jump through a lot of red tape to satisfy the requirements.
I can see that side of the question, but in the end, if EPA can promulgate regulations without revealing the underlying data, we're accepting the argument, "Trust us, we're your government." Are we really willing to go there? We're forced into that situation with our spy agencies. How well has that worked out for us?
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, because it worked out so well in the 20th century.
Re: (Score:2)
On paper, maybe. Reality was quite different. Sure women had equal rights: equal right to the same nothing men had. Famine was common, civil rights nonexistent, while the party elite feasted on what little they did produce, living the lap of luxury at their expense.
I'll pass.
Re: (Score:2)
You're being trolled. Literally _nothing_ in the GPs post is true.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Pelosi: "We Have to Pass the Bill So That You Can Find Out What Is In It".
So now they'll believe the science? (Score:2)
Ooh, does this mean House Republicans will start reading the science now? And having confidence in the EPA decision-making process? Yay for transparency!
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Nope, thats not it at all. This is because they will put up some excuse and create "alternative facts" over everything the EPA does so as to pretty much destroy the EPA if they have not already done so. Only an idiot would think that Republicans, especially this administration, cares about science!
GOOD! (Score:2)
I hope the released science info is validated and that politicians actually believe the EPA's claims.
Congress sucks (Score:1)
I, for one, have no faith in this new version of the EPA. Do they think the average congressman would ever read or comprehend scientific data?