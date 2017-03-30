Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


House Approves Bill To Force Public Release of EPA Science

Posted by BeauHD
schwit1 quotes a report from Associated Press: House Republicans are taking aim at the Environmental Protection Agency, targeting the way officials use science to develop new regulations. A bill approved Wednesday by the GOP-controlled House would require that data used to support new regulations to protect human health and the environment be released to the public. Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas, said "the days of 'trust me' science are over," adding that the House bill would restore confidence in the EPA's decision-making process. Connecticut Rep. Elizabeth Esty and other Democrats said the bill would cripple EPA's ability to conduct scientific research based on confidential medical information and risks privacy violations by exposing sensitive patient data. The bill was approved 228-194 and now goes to the Senate. According to The Hill, "The bill would also require that any scientific studies be replicable, and allow anyone who signs a confidentiality agreement to view redacted personal or trade information in data."

  • I don't have a problem ... (Score:3)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Thursday March 30, 2017 @09:35PM (#54147925)

    ... with it.

    Good science withstands close scrutiny and is dam hard to deny.

    As for personal information, it can be redacted.

    • Re: I don't have a problem ... (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You, obviously, did not read the article. Personal, redacted info can be viewed by ANYONE who signs an non-disclosure agreement.

    • The problem isn't scrutiny. The EPA also has to deal with medical issues that arise from environmental issues. The problem is there's currently a law that restricts medical information being handed out in a manner that agrees with the language of this proposal. Simply put, it would be impossible for the EPA to make rules on certain issues without running afoul of confidentiality laws, but that's really simplifying the process that they are outlining. There's ways to get it all to mesh well but those met

  • Doesn't sound all bad (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    While they are at it, how about all tax payer funded research be open to US citizens and allies.

  • Ooh, does this mean House Republicans will start reading the science now? And having confidence in the EPA decision-making process? Yay for transparency!

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by parallel_prankster ( 1455313 )

      Nope, thats not it at all. This is because they will put up some excuse and create "alternative facts" over everything the EPA does so as to pretty much destroy the EPA if they have not already done so. Only an idiot would think that Republicans, especially this administration, cares about science!

  • I hope the released science info is validated and that politicians actually believe the EPA's claims.

  • I, for one, have no faith in this new version of the EPA. Do they think the average congressman would ever read or comprehend scientific data?

  • Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas, said "the days of 'trust me' science are over," adding that the House bill would restore confidence in the EPA's decision-making process.

    While I agree with the idea that any science conducted should be available to the public that pays for it, it seems like the current proposal is a stepping stone to (a) Allow lay persons (or even entire industries with paid "scientists") to challenge the results, and (b) delay the process of making new regulations by requiring the agency to jump through hoops (both in responsible releasing of confidential data, and providing enough evidence to justify their conclusions).

    Science isn't a democracy, and thi

