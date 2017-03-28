'Sightings' of Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Prompt Search in Queensland (theguardian.com) 13
Elle Hunt, writing for The Guardian: "Plausible" possible sightings of a Tasmanian tiger in northern Queensland have prompted scientists to undertake a search for the species thought to have died out more than 80 years ago. The last thylacine is thought to have died in Hobart zoo in 1936, and it is widely believed to have become extinct on mainland Australia at least 2,000 years ago. But sightings of large, dog-like animals that are neither dingoes nor foxes have persisted over the decades, despite widespread scepticism. Recent eyewitness accounts of potential thylacines in far north Queensland have spurred scientists from James Cook University to launch a search for the animal long considered extinct. Professor Bill Laurance said he had spoken at length to two people about animals they had seen in Cape York peninsula that could potentially be thylacines, and that they had given plausible and detailed descriptions.
Josh Gates already went looking for the Tasmanian tiger, and if he can't find it no one can.
Seriously though, they did have some interesting photos that do lend credence to the idea that there are still some out there. It's not impossible, and certainly more likely to be found than bigfoot, loch ness, etc. It's possible a small enough breeding population could keep the species alive without being detected
