Elon Musk Launches Neuralink To Connect Brains With Computers (businessinsider.com) 40
At Recode's conference last year, Elon Musk said he would love to see someone do something about linking human brains with computers. With no other human being volunteering, Mr. Musk -- who founded PayPal and OpenAI, thought of Hyperloop, is working on a boring company, and runs SpaceX, TeslaX, SolarCity -- is now working on it. From a report on WSJ: Internal sources tell the WSJ that the company, called Neuralink, is developing "neural lace" technology that would allow people to communicate directly with machines without going through a physical interface. Neural lace involves implanting electrodes in the brain so people could upload or download their thoughts to or from a computer, according to the WSJ report. The product could allow humans to achieve higher levels of cognitive function. From WSJ's report (paywalled): The founder and chief executive of Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies Corp.has launched another company called Neuralink Corp., according to people familiar with the matter. Neuralink is pursuing what Mr. Musk calls "neural lace" technology, implanting tiny brain electrodes that may one day upload and download thoughts. Mr. Musk didn't respond to a request for comment. Max Hodak, who said he is a "member of the founding team," confirmed the company's existence and Mr. Musk's involvement.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Duh there's already an invention to stop that!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
that damn cybernetic dolphin is a junky! (Score:2)
I need a Sino-logic 16, Sogo 7 Data Gloves, a GPL stealth module, one Burdine intelligent translator... Thompson iPhone.
First Experiment (Score:2)
Find out how many times you can ghost dub an augmented cyberbrain before the owner becomes catatonic.
Brains are all over the place (Score:2)
with scatter-shot associative activations
isn't it much better to just have the computer listen to what's on our mind after we've focussed it into a coherent intent or action-story.
In other words, isn't it better to just have the computer listen to us speak, and sense our intentional motions. Yes, trackpad, touchpad, haptic glove I'm talking about you.
If they're trying to say the computer could directly interact with the neocortex to provide additional associative memory capacity, I'm skeptical. The brain fo
Re: (Score:2)
DARPA is actually a giant idea vacuum, sucking concepts out of Musk and every other wide eyed visionary tempted by the chance of a research grant.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm saying that DARPA is more shadow than substance, they take ideas from people like Musk (who publishes them willingly in press releases) as well as people like academics seeking grant money. They repackage the ideas that interest them, then float them back on the market fishing for people who will write deeper proposals along those lines. For every 10 proposals directly targeted at DARPA RFPs, delivered by people with legitimate ability to deliver, DARPA might fund one - and I think they do it as often
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Bullshit (Score:2)
Think about that for a bit - if your limited resources allow it - but either way, fuck off.
Actual article (Score:3)
Original article: https://www.wsj.com/articles/e... [wsj.com] (WSJ paywall)
Other coverage: http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
Thanks, but no thanks. (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
You wouldn't get your brain hacked, that's silly. It would just be a better version of the currently existing human interface (keyboard input, VGA output).
If your desktop gets hacked, you don't worry about someone hacking your fingers or eyeballs, do you? Well with this brain interface if your computer gets hacked, the worst thing would happen is that the hacker would beam annoying images directly to your brain (instead of displaying it on your VGA monitor) and maybe fuck around with your keyboard mappings
Re: (Score:2)
i wonder if this will enable Eula reading which may or may not reference the read only clause of brain.
Can you say 20+ years out? (Score:2)
Kudos for starting, but it's a long long road from reading electrical signals from implanted electrodes to:
A) an implant that you would actually want to live with in normal life (relatively free of complications, side effects, long life, replaceable when it malfunctions, etc.)
B) a quality of communication that exceeds simple demonstration of concept low bandwidth gimmicks
These types of bio-electrical neural-computer interfaces are starting to bear fruit for the profoundly blind, deaf, and amputees - cases w
Re: (Score:2)
So please just fuck off and let real people do real science without all this bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
A "lace" brain-machine interface is just a bunch of electrical potential pickups, with all the same drawbacks as any other implanted electrode. Real science isn't bullshit, and it's not a cartoon-world either, bio-material interfaces are messy, problematic, and prone to all sorts of failures.
Just wait (Score:2)
Well it is in one respect (Score:2)
Elon Musk is clearly easily bored.
Starts cool things, but moves on to something else on a whim. Are investment analysts going to consider this a risk for his current main companies?
Full report in Google Doc (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
i will sell you a one way ticket to where ever you want to go, just give me cash.
(offer void where prohibited)
also check out alaska, its still more habitable than mars and you get all the isolation you could want.
Self-contradictory (Score:2)
And immediately afterward, they say:
So it's pretty clear that not only is there a physical interface, the electrodes, but this interface is pretty darn invasive because you have to have it implanted in your skull.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
so your choice is to use a KB/mouse or get surgery for brain implants... yeah that sounds goodish
Re: (Score:2)
Bulwark Against AI (Score:2)
Musk is very adverse to AI's doing these functions. Maybe neural laces will give humans enough of an advantage that they stop wanting strong AI.
This might be the most important article you read this week: http://www.vanityfair.com/news... [vanityfair.com]