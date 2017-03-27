Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


At Recode's conference last year, Elon Musk said he would love to see someone do something about linking human brains with computers. With no other human being volunteering, Mr. Musk -- who founded PayPal and OpenAI, thought of Hyperloop, is working on a boring company, and runs SpaceX, TeslaX, SolarCity -- is now working on it. From a report on WSJ: Internal sources tell the WSJ that the company, called Neuralink, is developing "neural lace" technology that would allow people to communicate directly with machines without going through a physical interface. Neural lace involves implanting electrodes in the brain so people could upload or download their thoughts to or from a computer, according to the WSJ report. The product could allow humans to achieve higher levels of cognitive function. From WSJ's report (paywalled): The founder and chief executive of Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies Corp.has launched another company called Neuralink Corp., according to people familiar with the matter. Neuralink is pursuing what Mr. Musk calls "neural lace" technology, implanting tiny brain electrodes that may one day upload and download thoughts. Mr. Musk didn't respond to a request for comment. Max Hodak, who said he is a "member of the founding team," confirmed the company's existence and Mr. Musk's involvement.

Elon Musk Launches Neuralink To Connect Brains With Computers

  • Find out how many times you can ghost dub an augmented cyberbrain before the owner becomes catatonic.

    • with scatter-shot associative activations

      isn't it much better to just have the computer listen to what's on our mind after we've focussed it into a coherent intent or action-story.

      In other words, isn't it better to just have the computer listen to us speak, and sense our intentional motions. Yes, trackpad, touchpad, haptic glove I'm talking about you.

      If they're trying to say the computer could directly interact with the neocortex to provide additional associative memory capacity, I'm skeptical. The brain fo

  • Actual article (Score:3)

    by daveschroeder ( 516195 ) * on Monday March 27, 2017 @04:15PM (#54121295)

    Original article: https://www.wsj.com/articles/e... [wsj.com] (WSJ paywall)

    Other coverage: http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]

  • Thanks, but no thanks. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @04:20PM (#54121333) Journal
    We can't even secure our non-brain-connected computers, devices, vehicles, etc, from outside intrusion, why in the world would I want to open the door for someone to hack my brain through a computer? Thanks, but no thanks. I'll leave my brain standalone and air-gapped from computers and the internet. The last thing anyone needs is some script-kiddie deciding to brick someone's head for the lulz. Also this would potentially redefine what a 'botnet' is. Nope, nope, nope.

    • You wouldn't get your brain hacked, that's silly. It would just be a better version of the currently existing human interface (keyboard input, VGA output).

      If your desktop gets hacked, you don't worry about someone hacking your fingers or eyeballs, do you? Well with this brain interface if your computer gets hacked, the worst thing would happen is that the hacker would beam annoying images directly to your brain (instead of displaying it on your VGA monitor) and maybe fuck around with your keyboard mappings

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by zlives ( 2009072 )

        i wonder if this will enable Eula reading which may or may not reference the read only clause of brain.

  • Kudos for starting, but it's a long long road from reading electrical signals from implanted electrodes to:

    A) an implant that you would actually want to live with in normal life (relatively free of complications, side effects, long life, replaceable when it malfunctions, etc.)

    B) a quality of communication that exceeds simple demonstration of concept low bandwidth gimmicks

    These types of bio-electrical neural-computer interfaces are starting to bear fruit for the profoundly blind, deaf, and amputees - cases w

    • You do realize this is bullshit. Total snake oil. It is not the same as a prosthetic device.

      So please just fuck off and let real people do real science without all this bullshit.

      • A "lace" brain-machine interface is just a bunch of electrical potential pickups, with all the same drawbacks as any other implanted electrode. Real science isn't bullshit, and it's not a cartoon-world either, bio-material interfaces are messy, problematic, and prone to all sorts of failures.

  • for this thing to BSOD

  • Full report in Google Doc (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 27, 2017 @04:29PM (#54121403)
    https://docs.google.com/docume... [google.com]

  • "neural lace" technology that would allow people to communicate directly with machines without going through a physical interface

    And immediately afterward, they say:

    Neural lace involves implanting electrodes in the brain...

    So it's pretty clear that not only is there a physical interface, the electrodes, but this interface is pretty darn invasive because you have to have it implanted in your skull.

    • I suspect by physical interface they mean something you interact with physically, rather than directly - ie you push buttons with your fingers on a keyboard, you receive images via a monitor that converts them into photons, etc. It's awkward language, but I'm not sure there's a "correct" way beyond calling the brain link something awful like "really, really, direct."

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by zlives ( 2009072 )

        so your choice is to use a KB/mouse or get surgery for brain implants... yeah that sounds goodish

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        My point is that that I'd rather have an artificial external interface than an artificial internal one

  • Musk is very adverse to AI's doing these functions. Maybe neural laces will give humans enough of an advantage that they stop wanting strong AI.

    This might be the most important article you read this week: http://www.vanityfair.com/news... [vanityfair.com]

