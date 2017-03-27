No One Knows What To Do With the International Space Station (popsci.com) 54
An anonymous reader shares a report: In 2024 the clock will run out on the International Space Station. Maybe. That's the arbitrary deadline that Congress imposed back in 2014, at which point they'll have to decide whether or not to keep funding the ISS. And yeah, that's a whole seven years away. But then again...it's only seven years away. The ISS takes up half of NASA's human exploration budget -- half of the pile of money allotted for things like sending humans to Mars or to an asteroid. And if they want to push further into space exploration, NASA can't keep sinking three to four billion dollars a year into the ISS. Not that it's really their decision. Congress -- specifically the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology -- decides how much money NASA will get. And because politicians aren't experts in space travel, they keep holding hearings to discuss what they could possibly do with the ISS in seven years' time. Let private industry take it over? Let it crash and burn into the South Pacific? Let the program keep running? The latest hearing took place last week. These are hard questions, in part because people have very different opinions on what's valuable about NASA, and therefore about whether the ISS is still useful. Maybe you think that NASA should really be about exploration, about pushing the boundaries of what we know and where we can travel. In that case, the ISS might not be your first priority. That's a huge chunk of the budget that goes toward bringing things back and forth to low Earth orbit instead of venturing to other planets.
Re: (Score:3)
Is it news? (Score:1)
That's the arbitrary deadline that Congress imposed back in 2014, at which point they'll have to decide whether or not to keep funding the ISS.
In all likelyhood we will continue to use it beyond 2024, that's not a "hard" retirement date, it's a "let's look at the program and funding" date. Case in point: the B-52 is well past its original retirement date.
The better question is if the money spent to continue ISS is money well spent.
Re: Is it news? (Score:2)
Perhaps it will be used in conjunction with the Mars mission.
Hell, put a booster on it and throw on a few upgrades/repairs and make it a Martian orbital station. It already has proven itself capable of very long term missions.
remodel it into a mother-in-law suite (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
That way there is nowhere on the planet where she won't be able to periodically see you from the sky.
So It's A Clock Problem? (Score:1)
In 2024 the clock will run out on the International Space Station.
They just need to upgrade to a 64-bit version of Linux, right? Check the HCL, make a backup, and upgrade. Good to go!
Build a wall around it (Score:2)
From the Trump peanut gallery... (Score:2)
This should not be an argument (Score:2)
We should take money away from killing people and fully fund both the ISS and space exploration.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Simple. Twice of what we spend on Airconditioning for the military. That is all that is needed.
That alone will QUADRUPLE NASA's budget.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean like during the Vietnam war, with the Apollo moon shots and Skylab?
When Johnson sighed the "Great Society" legislation it was projected that the costs would be 10 billion in 2000, Compare to actual before complaining there should be plenty of money for space exploration.
Paging Elon Musk (Score:2)
I think this would pair nicely with your SpaceX business, don't you?
"international" space station ? (Score:1)
why not create a UN body responsible for it and allow all mankind to use it and pay for its maintenance ?
it would be a lot better than de-orbit it and let russia/china have to invest money to build their own from scratch.
Just needs a little nudge. (Score:5, Interesting)
Let's strap a couple rockets to it and move it to lunar orbit. Empty it out of personnel, let it do a nice, slow burn to lunar orbit. Slower is cheaper in space. Let it take however long it does to get there, and then we can start sending unmanned Dragon capsules back out to resupply it and lunar shuttles via SpaceX. This would be a good "next step" toward eventually building a permanent structure on the lunar service, and could eventually serve as a sort of waystation for missions on the way out to Mars.
Bear in mind: The lunar soil is full of O3 and H3, which both make for excellent rocket fuel. An unmanned refinery on the moon could turn Luna into a gas station for any interplanetary mission at a fraction of the cost of lifting all that material out of Earth's orbit.
Re: (Score:2)
That's a really interesting idea but what is this "O3" and "H3" you are talking about?
I think you're confusing "O3" with the right most term in FeTiO3, which is ilmenite, a very common rock on the moon (take a look at: https://spacemath.gsfc.nasa.go... [nasa.gov]). The "O3" is simply three oxygen atoms in each molecule of ilmenite.
As for "H3", how about "He3", which is an isotope of helium with only one neutron instead of the more common He4 which has two. This has been an important part of the dream/fantasy that lu
Re: (Score:3)
I think it would have to be quite slow. I'm sure each individual module is designed to handle acceleration, but the whole assembled station surely is not. Still, I think this is probably a better plan that burning it up in the atmosphere.
Re:Just needs a little nudge. (Score:5, Interesting)
I suspect this inclination issue would still be a concern for a trip to the moon.
Re: (Score:1)
ISS isn't designed for Lunar orbit. Radiation shielding would be the first issue, it relies on the Van Allen belts for most of its protection. Secondly it would need quite a bit more propulsion capability for Lunar orbit, the moon has a very "lumpy" gravity field that doesn't play nice with orbiting craft. I would also imagine that its electrical and radiator systems would need some significant adjustments. It could of course be retrofit, but that doesn't make a whole lot of sense. It would be like shi
Re: (Score:2)
The trouble is that once you're out of low Earth Orbit, you don't get any of the earth's magnetic field protection from solar radiation. Long term occupancy of a structure outside of that orbit requires decent quantities of shielding - which the ISS doesn't have.
If you think the ISS is costly to maintain now - imagine what it would be if each resupply mission needs a rocket the size of a Saturn V to get food, water and oxygen up to a lunar orbit.
Sure, EVENTUALLY, you can get oxygen and water from the moon
The ISS was an experiment, not a settlement (Score:2, Interesting)
The purpose of the ISS was to help us learn about how people can live and work in microgravity. It isn't an assembly facility or a staging ground for large interplanetary vessels, and it isn't a permanent settlement. If it has served that purpose, then yes, let's plan to retire the station with the dignity it deserves. Perhaps it, or part of it, could be boosted to a higher "archive" orbit, and left there as a historic monument?
An extra $3B to $4B made available for manned missions to the asteroids (my firs
Re: (Score:2)
I'd like a new telescope. At first I thought maybe some of the ISS components could be reused to run the power systems for a new orbital telescope. Sadly the labor in space is more expensive than lifting new components. Having someone spacewalk to disassemble the ISS is probably a no go.
If we had a way to cheaply disassemble in micro-gravity, perhaps with more sophisticated robotics, then we could part out the ISS and sell the components to other projects. Highest bidder gets it and they can work out the pr
our last greatest hope (Score:2)
When I first came here, this was all empty space. Everyone said I was daft to build a station in empty space, but I built in all the same, just to show them. It fell down on Canada[1 [wikipedia.org]]. So I built a second one. That fell down onto Austrailia[2 [wikipedia.org]]. So I built a third. That burned down, fell over, then fell into the Pacific Ocean[3 [wikipedia.org]]. But the fourth one stayed up. And that's what you're going to get, Lad, the strongest space station in all of space.
Operation Add an A (Score:4, Funny)
This is why we need to start "Operation Add an A" and try to convince some sneaky congressman to insert a single letter into the budget appropriations bill, and hope nobody notices until all of the NSA's checks start getting routed to NASA instead.
only in america (Score:2)
The ability to sustain life --not just human life-- in the vacuum of space to such a degree as to be free enough to conduct space walks, exploration, and science is easily one of the greatest feats we mortals have achieved since the splitting of the atom and the curing of smallpox. If you have even an iota of scientific inclination on this c
Explore with it or kill it (Score:2)
Unless we really increase the science we're getting done with the ISS, then I'd rather have more probes or a new telescope.
More boosters (Score:2)
Burn it up??? WTF?? (Score:2)
Even if they decide they don't have a use for it, why the hell would they crash it into the ocean. I really don't see why they wouldn't just mothball the bitch and maintain it in orbit.
Best case, it's there if they need it for something. Worst case, it's a valuable study into how an unmaintained craft holds up.
I do also like one of the previous ideas about shuttling it over to the moon. I just question how much energy it would need to overcome earths gravity and break free from it's orbit. It is a bit m
Re: (Score:2)
I really don't see why they wouldn't just mothball the bitch and maintain it in orbit.
Without proper maintenance and periodic boosts into higher orbit, "mothball the bitch" will eventually fall back to earth and smack Australia again. Those kangaroos don't like being bitch slapped.
Let private industry take it over? (Score:2)
Too low. (Score:2)
Because of the idiotic failure, the Space Shuttle, the ISS was put into orbit way too low to do real science. Usually it's less than 400 km, and rarely goes above 410 km. For comparison, the radius of the earth is over 6000 km. That is if the earth was 10% bigger, the ISS would be half as deep underground as it currently is above.
If they boosted it up from Low Earth Orbit to Medium Earth orbit (2,000 km -> 35,000 km) it would be far more useful.
I do.... (Score:2)
Space weapons platform.
Glorious orange leader can destroy his enemies from space!
Sell it to a junk dealer (Score:2)
I'm thinking Watto [wikia.com].
Nice knowing you, ISS! (Score:2)