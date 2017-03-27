Researchers Discover A Surprising New Role for Lungs: Making Blood (ucsf.edu) 55
schwit1 quotes ScienceAlert: In experiments involving mice, the team found that lungs produce more than 10 million platelets (tiny blood cells) per hour, equating to the majority of platelets in the animals' circulation. This goes against the decades-long assumption that bone marrow produces all of our blood components. Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco also discovered a previously unknown pool of blood stem cells that makes this happen inside the lung tissue -- cells that were incorrectly assumed to mainly reside in bone marrow. "This finding definitely suggests a more sophisticated view of the lungs -- that they're not just for respiration, but also a key partner in formation of crucial aspects of the blood," says one of the researchers, Mark R. Looney.
The platelet-producing cells actually migrate from the bone marrow to the lungs.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
From 2000 (Score:5, Informative)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1850212/
Re: (Score:1)
Still though, it shows the possibility that medicine has become fixated on 'direct proof' and has narrowed down their perception in proportion to this and as a result throws out a lot of good information.
This seems to speak of a fundamental flaw.
What?!? We DON'T know everything?? (Score:5, Insightful)
THAT's what irks me about that line. If we know everything, if it's all actually settled and done with (except for a few minor lose ends), then we need no more scientists or research -- DO WE? SETTLED science then just becomes dogma, no better than religion.
If "The Ancients" knew everything -- or if the current set of scientists know everything -- then we're done, all we need are yet more marketeers to sell us things in different combinations. That being said, you move forward with what you believe you know but you don't set it in stone, never to be examined again.
Good for these guys.
Re: (Score:3)
cancer and smoking (Score:1)
This also gives insight into lung cancers. If the cancer-creating corruption occurs in a pluri-potent cell instead of a typical tissue, perhaps the route to metastasis is less difficult.
-engrstudent
Transplant Problem (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Because they generally irradiate the bones to kill the marrow (along with chemo that kills cells en masse) and probably end up zapping the lungs in the process too.
Immunotherapies can't happen fast enough. Fix the broken cell mechanics (mitochondrial pathways) and let apoptosis do the job. This scorched earth / shotgun approach is barbaric.
Re: (Score:3)