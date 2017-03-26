Theranos To Investors: Please Don't Sue! Here, Have Some More Shares (siliconbeat.com) 24
Theranos "plans to give additional shares to investors who pledge not to sue," reports the Wall Street Journal. An anonymous reader quotes Silicon Beat: The deal, which hasn't been disclosed publicly, was approved by the Palo Alto-based company's board last month, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous "people familiar with the matter." They said most investors have tentatively agreed to the deal. Those extra shares are coming from none other than founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes' personal cache, the Journal reported. That means the beleaguered founder, who has remained stubbornly at the helm of her struggling startup even though federal regulators have barred her from running a medical lab for two years, would give up her majority ownership in the company.
This scam has gone on long enough. Holmes has never subjected her tests to government scrutiny, nor allowed anyone to try and replicate the results. And there's a good reason for that. Her tests don't work. Her own labs don't even use the tests. They use standard, verified, tests to do their work.
Holmes has done nothing over the years to show she has any intention of providing a real service. All she's done is bleed investors of their money.
Anyone who thinks getting shares of this scam company will somehow make the problems go away is delusional.
They needed to get the blood for testing from somewhere. Since investors have dried up, they're now working on squeezing blood from a stone.
we'll give you millions of zero dollars. Feel better?
"The chef burned the fries, so we gave you extra"
theranos: for the love of god and all thats holy, please do not litigate.
Uber: every week we get a new lawsuit, cities are outlawing us, countries have banned us or taxed our business model, workers have united and are forming unions, we actively thwarted regulatory attempts with greyball, our drivers have turned out to be serial killers and rapists, and our president just quit...but uh...i guess we're still worth ten billion dollars ya know!?
