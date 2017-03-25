Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Supermassive Black Hole Rocketing Out of Distant Galaxy At 5 Million MPH (blastr.com) 3

Posted by BeauHD from the flying-through-space dept.
The Bad Astronomer writes: Astronomers have found a supermassive black hole barreling out of its home galaxy at 5 million miles per hour. The 3 billion solar mass behemoth formed from the merger of two slightly smaller black holes after two galaxies collided and themselves merged. The resulting blast of gravitational waves is thought to have been asymmetric, causing a rocket effect which launched the resulting black hole away. It's currently 40,000 light years from the galaxy's core. Source: ESA/Hubble

Supermassive Black Hole Rocketing Out of Distant Galaxy At 5 Million MPH

