'Moore's Law' For Carbon Would Defeat Global Warming

An anonymous reader quotes a report from MIT Technology Review: A streamlined set of goals for reducing carbon emissions could simplify the way nations approach the quest to reduce human impact on the planet. A group of European researchers have a refreshingly straightforward solution that they call a carbon law -- or, as the Guardian has coined it, a "Moore's law for carbon." The overarching goal is simple: globally, we must halve carbon dioxide emissions every decade. That's essentially it. The rule would ideally be applied "to all sectors and countries at all scales," and would encourage "bold action in the short term." Dramatic changes would naturally have to occur as a result -- from quick wins like carbon taxes and energy efficiency regulations, to longer-term policies like phasing out combustion-engine cars and carbon-neutral building regulations. If policy makers followed the carbon law, adoption of renewables would continue its current pace of doubling energy production every 5.5 years, and carbon dioxide sequestration technologies would need to ramp up in order for the the planet to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century, say the researchers. Along the way, coal use would end as soon as 2030 and oil use by 2040. There are, clearly, issues with the idea, not least being the prospect of convincing every nation to commit to such a vision. The very simplicity that makes the idea compelling can also be used as a point of criticism: Can such a basic rule ever hope to define practical ideas as to how to change the world's energy production and consumption? The study has been published in the journal Science.
Good grief (Score:5, Insightful)
It really doesn't take much to get published in Science these days, does it?
Law mandated technology (Score:3)
I love how political types think that we just need to mandate using less power, oh and this time at ever increasing rates because that worked for a few decades for transistors.
Ironically, computers are one of the least regulated industries on the planet.
If you want to see what mandated goals do, check out your health insurance bill, the government has been regulating that industry for 40 years.
great insight! (Score:2, Insightful)
Great! While you're at it, why don't you also legislate other simple overaching goals, like halving the murder rate every decade, doubling economic output every decade, doubling IQs every decade, and halving deaths from cancer every decade? Heck, go all the way and double life expectancy every decade too! You can probably hire some of the central planners of the former USSR to make that happe
what's the next plan? (Score:3)
The overarching goal is simple: globally, we must halve carbon dioxide emissions every decade.
And if we don't do that, say because developing world countries have better things to do than turn their economies upside down for First World causes? What's plan B? Sooner or later we're going to have to deal with the real world strategy of adaptation not the imaginary ones of radical greenhouse gases emission reduction.
India and China are leading the world in renewable energy adoption.
I would argue that global population is the elephant in the room in every world saving discussion. Approx 350,000 people born everyday right now and is only speeding up. Becoming sustainable with a rapidly growing population is mind boggling.
Realistically the only goal for the entire planet right now should be nuclear fusion.
It should be the new space-race!
Moores Law (Score:2)
"quick wins like carbon taxes and energy efficiency regulations"
Good Grief!! Shakes Head
Beyond idiotic (Score:4, Interesting)
Moore's Law wasn't a goal someone set and then did.
It was merely an observation of a pace of technical advance.
The idea that you would propose something like this, as if the proposal itself was actually accomplishing something, is asinine.
It's the eternal pipe dream of progressives, fascists, and socialists: the intelligentsia commands, and the serfs jump to make it happen.
Moore's Law wasn't a goal someone set and then did.
It was merely an observation of a pace of technical advance.
That's not exactly true. Moore's Law started as an observation but it soon became an expectation: a required pace of advancement that every fab (IDM for foundry) had to match if they wanted to remain competitive. Over time, the amount of investment required to meet the target increased, and the number of competitors dwindled. Only four remain today in general logic. The economics and the definitions for advanced nodes have become dubious.
The idea that you would propose something like this, as if the proposal itself was actually accomplishing something, is asinine.
But your conclusion is spot on. Even when keeping Moore's Law go
Technology Review (Score:2)
As an MIT alum, I'm getting tired of MIT's far left politics, and as a regular alumni donor, I've told them as much. I no longer want to see their leftist emails and leftist publications.
MIT, as a great science and engineering institution, should stick to science and engineering and drop the politics.
What an innovative solution (Score:2)
I like your idea for a universal basic income.
No, in reverse (Score:2)
Moore's law meant you got MORE. This means you get less. Half the energy every decade. This is a prescription for misery and starvation.
It's more like "halve the emissions", not "halve the energy". See, it's about trying to generate electricity for us to use, while reducing the byproducts that are bad for the environment.
Glad I could clear that up for you, and thanks for your contribution to the debate.
Not fooling anyone; it's quite clear that many of the same people who want to cut CO2 emissions will fight tooth and nail against any large-scale energy project regardless of CO2 emissions. Nuclear produces waste, wind kills birds and requires ugly transmission lines, solar damages the delicate desert enviroment and increa
That's just wishful thinking (Score:2)
Bingo. That's exactly what this is wishful thinking trying to ride the coattails of a very successful observation of how the world works.