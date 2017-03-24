Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


'Moore's Law' For Carbon Would Defeat Global Warming (technologyreview.com) 179

Posted by BeauHD from the Moore's-Law dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from MIT Technology Review: A streamlined set of goals for reducing carbon emissions could simplify the way nations approach the quest to reduce human impact on the planet. A group of European researchers have a refreshingly straightforward solution that they call a carbon law -- or, as the Guardian has coined it, a "Moore's law for carbon." The overarching goal is simple: globally, we must halve carbon dioxide emissions every decade. That's essentially it. The rule would ideally be applied "to all sectors and countries at all scales," and would encourage "bold action in the short term." Dramatic changes would naturally have to occur as a result -- from quick wins like carbon taxes and energy efficiency regulations, to longer-term policies like phasing out combustion-engine cars and carbon-neutral building regulations. If policy makers followed the carbon law, adoption of renewables would continue its current pace of doubling energy production every 5.5 years, and carbon dioxide sequestration technologies would need to ramp up in order for the the planet to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century, say the researchers. Along the way, coal use would end as soon as 2030 and oil use by 2040. There are, clearly, issues with the idea, not least being the prospect of convincing every nation to commit to such a vision. The very simplicity that makes the idea compelling can also be used as a point of criticism: Can such a basic rule ever hope to define practical ideas as to how to change the world's energy production and consumption? The study has been published in the journal Science.

  • It Doesn't Work That Way (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 24, 2017 @10:10PM (#54106491)
    Moores law for transistors works with roughly the same amount of investment each year. This doesn't work in many other areas. You can't double clean energy production every 5 years without doubling the investment.

    • Re:It Doesn't Work That Way (Score:5, Funny)

      by Mr D from 63 ( 3395377 ) on Friday March 24, 2017 @10:14PM (#54106509)
      Lets apply Moore's law to all our problems.

      • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Great idea! Half the wars every 10 years means world peace by the end of the century!

        • It's actually heading that direction [ourworldindata.org]. It's hard for us as Americans to feel it because we've started getting involved in more wars, but overall the world has been improving and improving.

          One way of looking at it is, "rich people aren't willing to risk their lives in war" and as the world gets richer and richer, fewer people are willing to fight in battles.

      • Re: It Doesn't Work That Way (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Half the Moore's laws every year!

    • Moores law for transistors works with roughly the same amount of investment each year. This doesn't work in many other areas. You can't double clean energy production every 5 years without doubling the investment.

      Yes and no. To keep up with growing demand and retiring of old power plants and other consumers of fossil fuels there is always new construction. New coal and natural gas plants are built every day as are new factories for cars, trucks, planes, trains, and ships. We cannot just stop building these thing or our economy goes to shit and people will die from starvation and what not.

      What we can do is declare that every year we will double the replacement rate of fossil fuel burners with nuclear powered equiv

    • double clean energy production every 5 years recommanded only if you are work Oceane Car, location de voitures sur Saint-Martin https://oceanecar.com/ [oceanecar.com]

    • Moores law for transistors works with roughly the same amount of investment each year.

      Per factory? Surely not. Per industry? Definitely not as it has scaled up tremendously. The improvements are ever harder to make.

      Compared to this, doubling clean energy production within a few years is comparatively easy: as long as the price of the energy is comparable, all it takes is to maintain existing production capacity which is around 100 GWp per year now. Whether that purchase of capacity qualifies as investment to you is the interesting question: it's a substitute for coal and gas consumption of i

    • Moore to the point, Moore's law was an observation of a natural trend. This is the opposite, typical of so much legislation.

      Moore's law is like having a speedometer needle showing the speed, or a thermometer showing the temperature. Legislation which tries to change society pretends changing the observation will change reality: move the needle to slow down or speed up; move the pointer to raise or lower the temperature. In reality, you need an entirely different device to do that.

      "So let it be written, s

    • It's all about the headlines, flash messaging. The public (who are treated as 5th graders by media and marketeers/spinners/manipulators) knows Moore's Law = Magic Technology Something, so just transpose 'Moore's Law' into the Climate Arena as a solution to a problem and wait for the government dollars to flow in in response to public pressure.

  • Good grief (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SlaveToTheGrind ( 546262 ) on Friday March 24, 2017 @10:11PM (#54106497)

    It really doesn't take much to get published in Science these days, does it?

  • Even easier: (Score:2, Funny)

    by waltlaw ( 600062 )
    Pass a law giving everyone a magic wand.

    • Building nuclear power plants is as close to a CAGW preventing "magic wand" as we can get.

      To those that think nuclear power plants are some kind of threat to the health and safety of the public I must ask, which is the real threat here? Are we to be concerned about the near certainty of CAGW or the highly unlikely event of another Chernobyl disaster?

      Nuclear power is the safest energy source we have, based on deaths per megawatt-hour produced. Not even wind and solar are safer. If you don't believe me the

      • If only we had enough people that could get their heads out of their respective asses and do the math then they'd realize we had the answer to CAGW sixty years ago

        The Chernobyl and Fukushima reactors were commissioned in the '70s and '80s, so sixty years ago would have been too early to start.

  • Law mandated technology (Score:3)

    by JWW ( 79176 ) on Friday March 24, 2017 @10:22PM (#54106543)

    I love how political types think that we just need to mandate using less power, oh and this time at ever increasing rates because that worked for a few decades for transistors.

    Ironically, computers are one of the least regulated industries on the planet.

    If you want to see what mandated goals do, check out your health insurance bill, the government has been regulating that industry for 40 years.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      We can legislate lower energy use, because at the moment we are so wasteful. For example, ban inefficient cars and require people to demonstrate a need for bigger engines. We already do that with other kinds of pollution.

      There is not the political will to do that in some countries, while others are talking about banning most combustion engine vehicles in the next few decades.

      • and require people to demonstrate a need for bigger engines

        So, what in the Constitution allows the Federal government to do that?

        And assuming you can contort that out of the Constitution, you're setting things up so as to give neat new privileges to the wealthy and connected...that'll go over well.

    • They can't balance budgets, reduce violent crime in notoriously bad areas, stop economic decline but love to posture and pose about SavingThePlanet while spending Other People's Money. What's wrong with this picture?

  • great insight! (Score:2, Insightful)

    by ooloorie ( 4394035 )

    The overarching goal is simple: globally, we must halve carbon dioxide emissions every decade. That's essentially it.

    Great! While you're at it, why don't you also legislate other simple overaching goals, like halving the murder rate every decade, doubling economic output every decade, doubling IQs every decade, and halving deaths from cancer every decade? Heck, go all the way and double life expectancy every decade too! You can probably hire some of the central planners of the former USSR to make that happe

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by iggymanz ( 596061 )

      You won't need to worry about the murder rate with the starvation, disease and poverty this carbon halving would cause.

      • You won't need to worry about the murder rate with the starvation, disease and poverty this carbon halving would cause.

        Unless your local government scores 0.1 T[*] or higher, it will be smart enough to implement the required measures without significant inconvenience for their population, and only above 0.5 T there is any chance of additional starvation, disease, or poverty due to these measures. Happily only a few countries have such a bad score. I'm sincerely sorry for you if you live in such a country.

        [*] Where T is a measure of incompetence. The USA is at 1.0 T at the moment. There are a few countries that score higher

        • "incompentence"

          loaded words for nations using that which has increased human lifespan, reduced disease and poverty, increased human life and driven progress. you don't know how your civilization works.

    • "we must halve carbon dioxide emissions every decade"

      At what CO2 PPM do plants and vegetation begin shutting down - 200PPM? We are supposedly at 400PPM now.

      • At what CO2 PPM do plants and vegetation begin shutting down - 200PPM? We are supposedly at 400PPM now.

        Emissions, emissions... we must halve emissions....

  • what's the next plan? (Score:3)

    by khallow ( 566160 ) on Friday March 24, 2017 @10:24PM (#54106555)

    The overarching goal is simple: globally, we must halve carbon dioxide emissions every decade.

    And if we don't do that, say because developing world countries have better things to do than turn their economies upside down for First World causes? What's plan B? Sooner or later we're going to have to deal with the real world strategy of adaptation not the imaginary ones of radical greenhouse gases emission reduction.

    • India and China are leading the world in renewable energy adoption.

    • I would argue that global population is the elephant in the room in every world saving discussion. Approx 350,000 people born everyday right now and is only speeding up. Becoming sustainable with a rapidly growing population is mind boggling.

      Realistically the only goal for the entire planet right now should be nuclear fusion.

      It should be the new space-race!

  • Moores Law (Score:3, Insightful)

    by oldgraybeard ( 2939809 ) on Friday March 24, 2017 @10:24PM (#54106557)
    i don't think these individuals understand what Moore's law is about!
    "quick wins like carbon taxes and energy efficiency regulations"
    Good Grief!! Shakes Head ;)

    • The authors of the paper don't mention Moore's law. It is one individual who compares this with Moore's law: a journalist. This is just usual bad journalism, combined with typical jumping to conclusions by Slashdotters who never seem to read the paper referred to. Come on, be happy that at least some articles here refer to peer reviewed papers that are often of a much higher quality than most other material here, so why not read it!

  • Beyond idiotic (Score:4, Interesting)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Friday March 24, 2017 @10:25PM (#54106561) Journal

    Moore's Law wasn't a goal someone set and then did.

    It was merely an observation of a pace of technical advance.

    The idea that you would propose something like this, as if the proposal itself was actually accomplishing something, is asinine.

    • But I really want the proposal in and of itself to accomplish something... like, really bad. Why oh why won't reality just play along?!

    • The idea that you would propose something like this, as if the proposal itself was actually accomplishing something, is asinine.

      It's the eternal pipe dream of progressives, fascists, and socialists: the intelligentsia commands, and the serfs jump to make it happen.

    • Re:Beyond idiotic (Score:4, Informative)

      by erice ( 13380 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @12:01AM (#54106881) Homepage

      Moore's Law wasn't a goal someone set and then did.

      It was merely an observation of a pace of technical advance.

      That's not exactly true. Moore's Law started as an observation but it soon became an expectation: a required pace of advancement that every fab (IDM for foundry) had to match if they wanted to remain competitive. Over time, the amount of investment required to meet the target increased, and the number of competitors dwindled. Only four remain today in general logic. The economics and the definitions for advanced nodes have become dubious.

      The idea that you would propose something like this, as if the proposal itself was actually accomplishing something, is asinine.

      But your conclusion is spot on. Even when keeping Moore's Law going became difficult and not just a natural progression, there was still a lot of inertia and economic imperative behind it. Research enabled innovations which enabled products which became tools that enabled new research, etc.

      By contrast, there is no pipeline of innovation for reducing carbon emissions. There is a lot of work going but there is little connecting it all. A better wind turbine might not do much to help build the wind turbine after that much less better solar cells or biofuels. There is no reason to expect that progress will follow any particular pace or even be consistent.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )

      Moore's Law wasn't a goal someone set and then did.

      Actually it was. Moore set targets for development at Intel. The observation of a pace of technical advance came later and had to result in more of a "fuzzy" version of Moore's Law.

      The idea that you would propose something like this, as if the proposal itself was actually accomplishing something, is asinine.

      There is a lot of that about. At the G20 meeting a couple of years ago the "achievement" was proposing a couple of percent of economic growth.

  • ... we'd better crank up our carbon production before this goes into effect. So we'll have an easier time cutting back later.

  • If we simply cut our carbon emissions in half every decade, the problem goes away. It's so elegant and simple - if only someone had thought of this before! And for my next trick, I will solve poverty by printing unlimited amounts of money and just giving it to anyone who wants it.

  • Moore's law meant you got MORE. This means you get less. Half the energy every decade. This is a prescription for misery and starvation.

    • Re:No, in reverse (Score:4, Informative)

      by dwywit ( 1109409 ) on Friday March 24, 2017 @11:31PM (#54106807)

      It's more like "halve the emissions", not "halve the energy". See, it's about trying to generate electricity for us to use, while reducing the byproducts that are bad for the environment.

      Glad I could clear that up for you, and thanks for your contribution to the debate.

      • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

        by russotto ( 537200 )

        It's more like "halve the emissions", not "halve the energy". See, it's about trying to generate electricity for us to use, while reducing the byproducts that are bad for the environment.

        Not fooling anyone; it's quite clear that many of the same people who want to cut CO2 emissions will fight tooth and nail against any large-scale energy project regardless of CO2 emissions. Nuclear produces waste, wind kills birds and requires ugly transmission lines, solar damages the delicate desert enviroment and increa

  • Who writes all this crap?

    • Bingo. That's exactly what this is wishful thinking trying to ride the coattails of a very successful observation of how the world works.

  • With help from governments it is doable. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Tax credits and cheap government loans would make solar and wind power cheaper. The phasing out of low mileage cars and trucks would reduce CO2. And the phasing out of low efficiency lightening and appliances would also reduce CO2.

  • Abstract Nonsense (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Preventing global warming is not an intellectual problem that can be solved by smart people. Its a political problem that requires creating balance between competing interests. The problem isn't setting a goal, its getting everyone engaged in solving the problem so that they are assured that they are not being asked to assume all the burdens while others get most of the benefits.

    People who fly to conferences on global warming ought to be asked just how important their presence at the conference was. Becaus

  • stop breeding for one, preferably two decades, filth

  • I have to wonder if people even care that we keep burning fossil fuels. If you look at current polling the concern over catastrophic anthropogenic global warming is far down the list of what people are concerned about. People are more concerned about things like having a job, not getting killed by Muslims, and if they can catch the next Pokemon.

    Look at the powers that be in US Congress, they seem to "know" that CO2 causes CAGW, that nuclear power is a carbon free energy source, and that the US Navy has de

    • So even the Democrats don't seem concerned about CAGW any more.

      A bit simplistic, right ? Just because someone is concerned about AGW, doesn't mean that don't have any other objections to things that could reduce CO2.

      • A bit simplistic, right ? Just because someone is concerned about AGW, doesn't mean that don't have any other objections to things that could reduce CO2.

        There's AGW, anthropogenic global warming, and there's CAGW, catastrophic anthropogenic global warming. If we can agree that the globe is warming, and that humans are causing it, then the question is if this warming is cause for concern or not. If there is no cause for concern, as in it's not catastrophic or even inconvenient, then having objections to some forms of CO2 reduction is understandable. If AGW might be a concern, short of catastrophic, as in it produces certain inconveniences and expenses, th

        • There's AGW, anthropogenic global warming, and there's CAGW, catastrophic anthropogenic global warming.

          There's also VIAGW, very inconvenient anthropogenic global warming. It's not black or white.

          If the Democrats object to nuclear power given its potential to provide safe and carbon free energy then they must not see CAGW as a real threat

          Or maybe they feel that replacing a bunch of ships with nuclear versions wouldn't make a significant contribution to averting the threat, at least not compared to whatever negative opinion they have about nukes.

        • Nuclear power is the safest energy source we currently know of
          It is not.

          Or do you again want to include working accidents like falling from a roof in case of solar or mining accidents in case of coal (which seem to happen mostly in the US, surprisingly for me) into "energy safety"??

          The main reason Germany (and soon France) is dropping out of nuclear energy is safety concerns, especially regarding the spent fuel and waste, regardless of reprocessed or not.

          and data shows that nuclear power is safe, comparativ

    • People are more concerned about things like having a job, not getting killed by Muslims, and if they can catch the next Pokemon.
      I for my part have no concerns on my top ten list like not getting killed by Muslims, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, Atheists ... in no particular order of those religions and non religions.

      Where do you live that you have concerns to be killed by Muslims? Sudan? Saudi Arabia?

  • sounds like "trump says its ok", i like the Trump shift as a means of we are not okay with your ancient louis 14 way of doing things as for the rest im not really into CEO morgan politics
    a simplified rule will be abused by marketeers, theres certain laws you nerds living in the universe need to acknowledge, get out into the metaverse, spend some time
    a 'simple" set of rules will be used by each faction to prove what they were saying before
    five minutes with your sensei for you then you come tell me im w

  • Not a denier in most senses of the word, but I don't prescribe to the doom and gloom media portrayals or the fixes that involve countries paying for their carbon output to other countries, or any other such, socialistic in nature, fixes. I am a big fan of basic research and "sciencing" our way out of this problem.

    A couple times a month there are technologies on the front page of Slashdot that make me think if we did this at a large enough scale we could solve this issue. I realize there are often is

  • Do you want to lower CO2 emissions? The answer is simple.
    1. Ban coal.
    2. Replace coal with natural gas, nuclear, and wind.
    3. Stop worrying about cars, trains, and planes. Power plants are the biggest producers of CO2 and are centralized.
    4. Understand Solar is not the answer. The demand vs production curve does not work out. It is a good supplement in hot areas with a lot of sun in the summer but unless we go with orbital solar power stations it is not a good baseload solution. It just looks good and seems e

  • "CO2 and temperature have NOT moved in unison. In fact, during the Jurassic, the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere plummeted while temperatures rose. The same thing disparity occurred in the Eocene. It is therefore not possible to demonstrate a cause and effect relationship between CO2 and temperature over the long-term history. Carbon is not the enemy. It is actually the reason that we are alive.”

    • CO2 and temperature have NOT moved in unison

      Correct, there are many other factors, especially over longer time scales. Some of them play a small role now, but nothing significant. Do you think current scientific theories about the Earth's climate have a problem explaining the events during Jurassic ?

      It is therefore not possible to demonstrate a cause and effect relationship between CO2 and temperature

      Of course that's possible, just by looking at the physical properties of the CO2 molecule.

      Carbon is not the enemy. It is actually the reason that we are alive.

      That doesn't mean it doesn't have harmful properties. A glass of water is nice, drowning in a pool is not.

