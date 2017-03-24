'Moore's Law' For Carbon Would Defeat Global Warming (technologyreview.com) 179
An anonymous reader quotes a report from MIT Technology Review: A streamlined set of goals for reducing carbon emissions could simplify the way nations approach the quest to reduce human impact on the planet. A group of European researchers have a refreshingly straightforward solution that they call a carbon law -- or, as the Guardian has coined it, a "Moore's law for carbon." The overarching goal is simple: globally, we must halve carbon dioxide emissions every decade. That's essentially it. The rule would ideally be applied "to all sectors and countries at all scales," and would encourage "bold action in the short term." Dramatic changes would naturally have to occur as a result -- from quick wins like carbon taxes and energy efficiency regulations, to longer-term policies like phasing out combustion-engine cars and carbon-neutral building regulations. If policy makers followed the carbon law, adoption of renewables would continue its current pace of doubling energy production every 5.5 years, and carbon dioxide sequestration technologies would need to ramp up in order for the the planet to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century, say the researchers. Along the way, coal use would end as soon as 2030 and oil use by 2040. There are, clearly, issues with the idea, not least being the prospect of convincing every nation to commit to such a vision. The very simplicity that makes the idea compelling can also be used as a point of criticism: Can such a basic rule ever hope to define practical ideas as to how to change the world's energy production and consumption? The study has been published in the journal Science.
Great idea! Half the wars every 10 years means world peace by the end of the century!
One way of looking at it is, "rich people aren't willing to risk their lives in war" and as the world gets richer and richer, fewer people are willing to fight in battles.
You want to halve peace. GP wants to halve wars.
If only we could think of a way to settle that...
Half the Moore's laws every year!
Do we apply Moore's Law to the blockchain or apply the blockchain to Moore's Law?
Moores law for transistors works with roughly the same amount of investment each year. This doesn't work in many other areas. You can't double clean energy production every 5 years without doubling the investment.
Yes and no. To keep up with growing demand and retiring of old power plants and other consumers of fossil fuels there is always new construction. New coal and natural gas plants are built every day as are new factories for cars, trucks, planes, trains, and ships. We cannot just stop building these thing or our economy goes to shit and people will die from starvation and what not.
What we can do is declare that every year we will double the replacement rate of fossil fuel burners with nuclear powered equiv
Nuclear powerplants take a variety of skills and take longer than a year to build. Whilst you might able to break ground on plant two and three whilst plant one is in subsequent phases of construction even that won't happen in year 2.
We aren't starting from zero here. There are already many nuclear power plants being built around the world. People are already getting training in nuclear power. Also, as you point out, it takes a variety of skills to build a nuclear power plant. Much of those skills coincide with existing power plants. Not everyone building a nuclear power plant needs to be experts on nuclear power. Most of them merely need to be experienced in building a power plant. Since we've never stopped building power plants
Capital expenses for nuclear power are so close to that of coal power that they are effectively identical.
Perhaps you should look into the numbers before writing nonsense like this.
However the discussion is mood anyway, as long as the waste problem is not solved no nation is going to invest majourly in to nuclear anymore. Considering that wind and solar are cheaper anyway and quicker and more flexible set up
...
Several times in the past, decades ago, we've seen nuclear reactors go from nothing to fully ope
Moores law for transistors works with roughly the same amount of investment each year.
Per factory? Surely not. Per industry? Definitely not as it has scaled up tremendously. The improvements are ever harder to make.
Compared to this, doubling clean energy production within a few years is comparatively easy: as long as the price of the energy is comparable, all it takes is to maintain existing production capacity which is around 100 GWp per year now. Whether that purchase of capacity qualifies as investment to you is the interesting question: it's a substitute for coal and gas consumption of i
When X is in its early adoption phase, "doubling X within Y time" once is easy. It's hard to keep doing it several more times.
Moore to the point, Moore's law was an observation of a natural trend. This is the opposite, typical of so much legislation.
Moore's law is like having a speedometer needle showing the speed, or a thermometer showing the temperature. Legislation which tries to change society pretends changing the observation will change reality: move the needle to slow down or speed up; move the pointer to raise or lower the temperature. In reality, you need an entirely different device to do that.
"So let it be written, s
Good grief (Score:5, Insightful)
It really doesn't take much to get published in Science these days, does it?
See also: creationism. vaccines cause autism. chemtrails. lizards control whitehouse. smoking is good for you.
wake up sheeple!
See also: people of all races are the same, men are the same as women, taxation doesn't hurt business, Karl Marx was a good person.
Two can play that game.
Invalid and dishonest generalizations serve no good purpose.
Believing crazy things (Score:2)
See also: creationism. vaccines cause autism. chemtrails. lizards control whitehouse. smoking is good for you.
wake up sheeple!
So your argument is: "because some other people believe crazy things, your position is crazy".
That's your argument against climate change sceptics. Right?
I've read a lot from people who have theories of how the universe works, or how to make a free energy system, or how to make anti gravity.
Occasionally a physicist (or chemist, or whatever) will point out a logical flaw in that person's theory, and ask them to explain the inconsistency.
You can probably imagine what their response is.
I just want to be clear
Why is there more than one predictive model for climate? Shouldn't there be only one model that everyone uses?
Simple. The models aren't perfect (models usually aren't), and there are different ideas from different groups of people on how to improve them.
You've never examined the evidence for global warming it seems. Hint: it has nothing to do with models.
if you can't explain what's causing it
Bzzzt. It's very well explained.
predict the future by modelling the data
Predicting the future is hard, especially when you have to take into account human reactions to what you're doing. Modeling the entire planet plus whether or not humans take action sounds hard enough to me that I'm willing to cut people a bit of slack. That the warming will happen is driven by fundamental properties of atmospheric gases, and this has been obvious since Tyndall in 1856.
Personally I have little doubt that burning billions of tons of fossil fuels into the atmosphere every year is contributing hugely to global warming, if global warming is indeed real, but I keep an open mind. Personally I don't give a fuck what the current scientific consensus for anything is. Most new scientific discoveries go against the current scientific consensus. Fuck scientific consensus up it's closed minded ass.
Dipshit. Go learn the science then come back and tell us what's wrong with it. We've been tr
These views are being censored
Lies! The users who don't read at that threshold are simply filtering the views themselves, but they are still there.
Posts criticizing global warming are downvoted because this is a site for science geeks. A post criticizing natural selection will also get downvoted. Just because there isn't a (-1 dumb) option doesn't mean mods won't act like there is.
Moderators are voting down bullshit.
Thank you.
Notice that nobody ever addresses the objections, because it's simply not possible for the AGW supporters to do so.
On the contrary. All objections have been addressed over and over again. Deniers just keep repeating them. All the information is out there, and can be found with a few simple google queries, for those interested.
If you want a site where you can post anti global warming theories etc. then make your own site.
On this site we obey the laws of physics, as good as we can. And people who can not accept the truth shall not have a platform here in spreading their weird ideologies.
I'm sorry you have chosen to disbelieve in objective reality. Unfortunately that issue does not seem to be self-corrective in the more typically abrupt sense. Would you like a remedial science education?
Even easier: (Score:2, Funny)
Building nuclear power plants is as close to a CAGW preventing "magic wand" as we can get.
To those that think nuclear power plants are some kind of threat to the health and safety of the public I must ask, which is the real threat here? Are we to be concerned about the near certainty of CAGW or the highly unlikely event of another Chernobyl disaster?
Nuclear power is the safest energy source we have, based on deaths per megawatt-hour produced. Not even wind and solar are safer. If you don't believe me the
If only we had enough people that could get their heads out of their respective asses and do the math then they'd realize we had the answer to CAGW sixty years ago
The Chernobyl and Fukushima reactors were commissioned in the '70s and '80s, so sixty years ago would have been too early to start.
Way to focus on one totally irrelevant fact and ignore the whole point he was making.
What if I agree with the rest ?
Law mandated technology (Score:3)
I love how political types think that we just need to mandate using less power, oh and this time at ever increasing rates because that worked for a few decades for transistors.
Ironically, computers are one of the least regulated industries on the planet.
If you want to see what mandated goals do, check out your health insurance bill, the government has been regulating that industry for 40 years.
We can legislate lower energy use, because at the moment we are so wasteful. For example, ban inefficient cars and require people to demonstrate a need for bigger engines. We already do that with other kinds of pollution.
There is not the political will to do that in some countries, while others are talking about banning most combustion engine vehicles in the next few decades.
So, what in the Constitution allows the Federal government to do that?
And assuming you can contort that out of the Constitution, you're setting things up so as to give neat new privileges to the wealthy and connected...that'll go over well.
You don't choose your tyranny, the tyranny chooses you!
If you could take an ancient Athenian and bring them to the present, they wouldn't recognise our "democracy" as being the same thing as theirs at all. They restricted the vote to males over the age of 30 with military service (no concept of universal suffrage), they had direct democracy (not election of representatives), and they also had ostracism as a disincentive for abuse of power. It's also worth pointing out that ancient Athens was far more stable under tyranny than democracy.
great insight! (Score:2, Insightful)
Great! While you're at it, why don't you also legislate other simple overaching goals, like halving the murder rate every decade, doubling economic output every decade, doubling IQs every decade, and halving deaths from cancer every decade? Heck, go all the way and double life expectancy every decade too! You can probably hire some of the central planners of the former USSR to make that happe
You won't need to worry about the murder rate with the starvation, disease and poverty this carbon halving would cause.
Re: (Score:2)
You won't need to worry about the murder rate with the starvation, disease and poverty this carbon halving would cause.
Unless your local government scores 0.1 T[*] or higher, it will be smart enough to implement the required measures without significant inconvenience for their population, and only above 0.5 T there is any chance of additional starvation, disease, or poverty due to these measures. Happily only a few countries have such a bad score. I'm sincerely sorry for you if you live in such a country.
[*] Where T is a measure of incompetence. The USA is at 1.0 T at the moment. There are a few countries that score higher
"incompentence"
loaded words for nations using that which has increased human lifespan, reduced disease and poverty, increased human life and driven progress. you don't know how your civilization works.
At what CO2 PPM do plants and vegetation begin shutting down - 200PPM? We are supposedly at 400PPM now.
At what CO2 PPM do plants and vegetation begin shutting down - 200PPM? We are supposedly at 400PPM now.
Emissions, emissions... we must halve emissions....
what's the next plan? (Score:3)
The overarching goal is simple: globally, we must halve carbon dioxide emissions every decade.
And if we don't do that, say because developing world countries have better things to do than turn their economies upside down for First World causes? What's plan B? Sooner or later we're going to have to deal with the real world strategy of adaptation not the imaginary ones of radical greenhouse gases emission reduction.
India and China are leading the world in renewable energy adoption.
The bad drugs (Score:2)
What sort of colossal moron would focus on percent generation and ignore the top-ten list of production capacity at the head of the page? What the fuck are you on?
I would argue that global population is the elephant in the room in every world saving discussion. Approx 350,000 people born everyday right now and is only speeding up. Becoming sustainable with a rapidly growing population is mind boggling.
Realistically the only goal for the entire planet right now should be nuclear fusion.
It should be the new space-race!
Moores Law (Score:3, Insightful)
"quick wins like carbon taxes and energy efficiency regulations"
Good Grief!! Shakes Head
The authors of the paper don't mention Moore's law. It is one individual who compares this with Moore's law: a journalist. This is just usual bad journalism, combined with typical jumping to conclusions by Slashdotters who never seem to read the paper referred to. Come on, be happy that at least some articles here refer to peer reviewed papers that are often of a much higher quality than most other material here, so why not read it!
Beyond idiotic (Score:4, Interesting)
Moore's Law wasn't a goal someone set and then did.
It was merely an observation of a pace of technical advance.
The idea that you would propose something like this, as if the proposal itself was actually accomplishing something, is asinine.
Re: (Score:2)
It's the eternal pipe dream of progressives, fascists, and socialists: the intelligentsia commands, and the serfs jump to make it happen.
Moore's Law wasn't a goal someone set and then did.
It was merely an observation of a pace of technical advance.
That's not exactly true. Moore's Law started as an observation but it soon became an expectation: a required pace of advancement that every fab (IDM for foundry) had to match if they wanted to remain competitive. Over time, the amount of investment required to meet the target increased, and the number of competitors dwindled. Only four remain today in general logic. The economics and the definitions for advanced nodes have become dubious.
The idea that you would propose something like this, as if the proposal itself was actually accomplishing something, is asinine.
But your conclusion is spot on. Even when keeping Moore's Law going became difficult and not just a natural progression, there was still a lot of inertia and economic imperative behind it. Research enabled innovations which enabled products which became tools that enabled new research, etc.
By contrast, there is no pipeline of innovation for reducing carbon emissions. There is a lot of work going but there is little connecting it all. A better wind turbine might not do much to help build the wind turbine after that much less better solar cells or biofuels. There is no reason to expect that progress will follow any particular pace or even be consistent.
Actually it was. Moore set targets for development at Intel. The observation of a pace of technical advance came later and had to result in more of a "fuzzy" version of Moore's Law.
There is a lot of that about. At the G20 meeting a couple of years ago the "achievement" was proposing a couple of percent of economic growth.
In that case ... (Score:2)
What an innovative solution (Score:2)
I like your idea for a universal basic income.
No, in reverse (Score:1)
Moore's law meant you got MORE. This means you get less. Half the energy every decade. This is a prescription for misery and starvation.
Re:No, in reverse (Score:4, Informative)
It's more like "halve the emissions", not "halve the energy". See, it's about trying to generate electricity for us to use, while reducing the byproducts that are bad for the environment.
Glad I could clear that up for you, and thanks for your contribution to the debate.
Not fooling anyone; it's quite clear that many of the same people who want to cut CO2 emissions will fight tooth and nail against any large-scale energy project regardless of CO2 emissions. Nuclear produces waste, wind kills birds and requires ugly transmission lines, solar damages the delicate desert enviroment and increa
That's just wishful thinking (Score:1)
Bingo. That's exactly what this is wishful thinking trying to ride the coattails of a very successful observation of how the world works.
With help from governments it is doable. (Score:1)
Tax credits and cheap government loans would make solar and wind power cheaper. The phasing out of low mileage cars and trucks would reduce CO2. And the phasing out of low efficiency lightening and appliances would also reduce CO2.
Abstract Nonsense (Score:1)
Preventing global warming is not an intellectual problem that can be solved by smart people. Its a political problem that requires creating balance between competing interests. The problem isn't setting a goal, its getting everyone engaged in solving the problem so that they are assured that they are not being asked to assume all the burdens while others get most of the benefits.
People who fly to conferences on global warming ought to be asked just how important their presence at the conference was. Becaus
i have one too (Score:1)
Does anyone care any more? (Score:1)
I have to wonder if people even care that we keep burning fossil fuels. If you look at current polling the concern over catastrophic anthropogenic global warming is far down the list of what people are concerned about. People are more concerned about things like having a job, not getting killed by Muslims, and if they can catch the next Pokemon.
Look at the powers that be in US Congress, they seem to "know" that CO2 causes CAGW, that nuclear power is a carbon free energy source, and that the US Navy has de
So even the Democrats don't seem concerned about CAGW any more.
A bit simplistic, right ? Just because someone is concerned about AGW, doesn't mean that don't have any other objections to things that could reduce CO2.
A bit simplistic, right ? Just because someone is concerned about AGW, doesn't mean that don't have any other objections to things that could reduce CO2.
There's AGW, anthropogenic global warming, and there's CAGW, catastrophic anthropogenic global warming. If we can agree that the globe is warming, and that humans are causing it, then the question is if this warming is cause for concern or not. If there is no cause for concern, as in it's not catastrophic or even inconvenient, then having objections to some forms of CO2 reduction is understandable. If AGW might be a concern, short of catastrophic, as in it produces certain inconveniences and expenses, th
There's AGW, anthropogenic global warming, and there's CAGW, catastrophic anthropogenic global warming.
There's also VIAGW, very inconvenient anthropogenic global warming. It's not black or white.
If the Democrats object to nuclear power given its potential to provide safe and carbon free energy then they must not see CAGW as a real threat
Or maybe they feel that replacing a bunch of ships with nuclear versions wouldn't make a significant contribution to averting the threat, at least not compared to whatever negative opinion they have about nukes.
Nuclear power is the safest energy source we currently know of
It is not.
Or do you again want to include working accidents like falling from a roof in case of solar or mining accidents in case of coal (which seem to happen mostly in the US, surprisingly for me) into "energy safety"??
The main reason Germany (and soon France) is dropping out of nuclear energy is safety concerns, especially regarding the spent fuel and waste, regardless of reprocessed or not.
and data shows that nuclear power is safe, comparativ
People are more concerned about things like having a job, not getting killed by Muslims, and if they can catch the next Pokemon.
... in no particular order of those religions and non religions.
I for my part have no concerns on my top ten list like not getting killed by Muslims, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, Atheists
Where do you live that you have concerns to be killed by Muslims? Sudan? Saudi Arabia?
sounds like (Score:1)
a simplified rule will be abused by marketeers, theres certain laws you nerds living in the universe need to acknowledge, get out into the metaverse, spend some time
a 'simple" set of rules will be used by each faction to prove what they were saying before
five minutes with your sensei for you then you come tell me im w
I think it fixes itself in the next 30-50 years (Score:1)
Not a denier in most senses of the word, but I don't prescribe to the doom and gloom media portrayals or the fixes that involve countries paying for their carbon output to other countries, or any other such, socialistic in nature, fixes. I am a big fan of basic research and "sciencing" our way out of this problem.
A couple times a month there are technologies on the front page of Slashdot that make me think if we did this at a large enough scale we could solve this issue. I realize there are often is
Yet another case of Moore's law abuse. (Score:2)
Do you want to lower CO2 emissions? The answer is simple.
1. Ban coal.
2. Replace coal with natural gas, nuclear, and wind.
3. Stop worrying about cars, trains, and planes. Power plants are the biggest producers of CO2 and are centralized.
4. Understand Solar is not the answer. The demand vs production curve does not work out. It is a good supplement in hot areas with a lot of sun in the summer but unless we go with orbital solar power stations it is not a good baseload solution. It just looks good and seems e
Patrick Moore's Law (Score:2)
CO2 and temperature have NOT moved in unison
Correct, there are many other factors, especially over longer time scales. Some of them play a small role now, but nothing significant. Do you think current scientific theories about the Earth's climate have a problem explaining the events during Jurassic ?
It is therefore not possible to demonstrate a cause and effect relationship between CO2 and temperature
Of course that's possible, just by looking at the physical properties of the CO2 molecule.
Carbon is not the enemy. It is actually the reason that we are alive.
That doesn't mean it doesn't have harmful properties. A glass of water is nice, drowning in a pool is not.
And then on the eighth day, Al Gore proclaimed that there shall be unicorns and happiness, for a true believers.
This harping about religion is projection (Score:2)
You misspelled 'Arrhenius'. [rsc.org]
Re: The climevangelists are busy today (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: The climevangelists are busy today (Score:2)
Re: The climevangelists are busy today (Score:2, Interesting)
The world could currently support 10 times the current population if we stopped eating meat.
www.cowspiracy.com
The world could currently support 10 times the current population if we stopped eating meat.
Wouldn't that be wonderful.
And these extra people won't need anything else but food? Look, there is enough air for 100 times more population, let's go...honestly how many times...oh forget it
A vegan world would also drop CO2 and Methane by 30%.
Meat-
Bad for you
Bad for the environment
Bad for the animals
I'd rather eat meat than have 10 times the current population.
You're destroying your health and the environment
Bullshit. Modern diseases are not caused by foods that have been eaten for hundreds of thousands of years. They've been caused by modern processed crap such as sugar, white flour and industrial vegetable oils.
As far as the environment is concerned, meat production is only a small problem.
That's, just, like, your opinion, man
As an MIT alum, I'm getting tired of MIT's far left politics, and as a regular alumni donor, I've told them as much. I no longer want to see their leftist emails and leftist publications.
MIT, as a great science and engineering institution, should stick to science and engineering and drop the politics.
Exactly (Score:2, Troll)
I'll pick on India, as I like to. For the most part (ie >50%) people there are desperately poor, have unreliable power, no proper sewage system, fairly corrupt government, and are indian. There is not much we can do about the latter. But for the rest of it even their monumentally stupid government realises they need to get people off the subsistence farming model and for that they need electricity. And, since airy fairy renewables are not cost effective without subsidies, that means coal. And lots of it.
India plans 60% Renewable energy by 2027 (Score:2)
What an interesting inversion of logic. Yes, CO2 pollution is a first world problem, and therefore something about India? Can I have some of what you're smoking? [theguardian.com]
Is that because they can't look it up on stackoverflow?
Pls kind guru's what size of heating exchanger is needful
... is urgent!!!
Interesting example (Score:2)
He has a job to do with explaining why dumping gigatons of carbon into the atmosphere should result in a cooling trend. Let me take a stab though and assume that you're talking about one David W. Titley, rear admiral USN, professor at Penn State. Let's see what Wikipedia says about him.
He was formerly a climate change skeptic, but later changed his mind after looking at the evidence of what factors influence climate—which are, according to Titley, "what are the larger things doing — what is the ocean doing? What is the sun doing? And what's our atmosphere doing?"[3] Since then, he has described climate change as "one of the driving forces in the 21st century" and said that it contributed to the 2011 Arab Spring.[4]
I guess you two don't keep in touch much. He had the courage to admit he was wrong and to learn the science. Maybe you should too. [aip.org]
Hard Science (Score:2)
It's cute how you think you have any idea what would make global warming falsifiable. It's cute because you have no idea what the evidence is or how the theory was developed. Global warming is not based on statistics, nor models. Also, when it was proposed initially in 1896 it was immediately discredited, and you can find meteorology textbooks from the 1950s that not only deny that climate changes but explicitly deny anything but the most minor role to carbon dioxide. This is a theory that had to fight for
Re: (Score:2)
It must be wonderful to have such a simple mind as yours.
Who indeed? (Score:2)
Plastics and packaging don't contribute the the problem of atmospheric carbon significantly. The issue is that we burn hydrocarbons.
The amount of shitposting here is getting out of hand, and this "junk science" phrase being repeated so often is more suggestive of a botnet. If there is a mind behind this though, it's one that posted anonymously specifically to insulate themselves from a contrary viewpoint. Denying basic reality is its own issue, but I'm not sure what's worse, that someone has an interest in