Let There Be Light: Germans Switch on 'Largest Artificial Sun' (theguardian.com) 34
German scientists are switching on "the world's largest artificial sun" in the hope that intense light sources can be used to generate climate-friendly fuel. From a report: The Synlight experiment in Julich, about 19 miles west of Cologne, consists 149 souped-up film projector spotlights and produces light about 10,000 times the intensity of natural sunlight on Earth. When all the lamps are swivelled to concentrate light on a single spot, the instrument can generate temperatures of around 3,500C -- around two to three times the temperature of a blast furnace. "If you went in the room when it was switched on, you'd burn directly," said Prof Bernard Hoffschmidt, a research director at the German Aerospace Center, where the experiment is housed in a protective radiation chamber. The aim of the experiment is to come up with the optimal setup for concentrating natural sunlight to power a reaction to produce hydrogen fuel.
"Accident" waiting to happen (Score:2)
To Make Hydrogen Fuel?! (Score:2)
3500 degrees (Score:3)
That's a lot really. What kind of lights are these?
The summary obfuscates this but whatever the amount of incandescent bulbs you are focusing on the same spot, you cannot get a temperature that is higher than the filament in the bulb (the black box temperature of the bulb). And 3500 is a lot for an incandescent bulb.
Maybe it's another kind of lighting then. Like a combination of different LEDs.
Re: (Score:2)
Another example: it's not possible to use mirrors to concentrate sunlight so that it can heat something up to more than 5500 degrees.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, I just looked it up and Xenon arc lamps can reach a color temperature of 6200K . So that's indeed a candidate.
What could go wrong? (Score:1)
Krauts experimenting to build ultra high temperature ovens. Does that sounds like a good idea?
Phat sound system (Score:2)
Am I the only one looking at the pics of this thing and being reminded of crazy ass phat sound systems from ridiculous music videos of the '90s?
Re: (Score:2)
If you were, then not anymore.
Typical (Score:2)
I'll bet the Germans have bagged all the best (artificial) sunbeds as well.
Obvious statement is obvious (Score:2)
No kidding!
Re: (Score:2)
Ist just how ze krauts talk. "directly" (direkt) is used in the meaning of 'immediately' here.
what a disappointment (Score:2)
I almost thought that pesky Germans managed to get a positive q fusion reactor
Nope (Score:2)
optimal setup for concentrating natural sunlight
But it's not. Sunlight is for all intents and purposes collimated due to the extreme distance of its source. While these lamps can be "swivelled (sp?) to concentrate light on a single spot", that will tell you little about the setup applicable for use with sunlight.
Solar panels! (Score:2)
If they could just get solar panels with 101% efficiency!
Star Trek (Score:2)