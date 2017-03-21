Satellite Navigation 'Switches Off' Parts of Brain Used For Navigation, Study Finds (scientificamerican.com) 153
A new study published today in the journal Nature Communications reveals some of the drawbacks of using satellite navigation (SatNav) technology. After scanning the brains of 24 volunteers as they explored a simulation through the streets of London's Soho district, researchers from the University of London found that listening to a satellite navigation's instructions "switches off" activity in parts of the brain used for navigation. Scientific American reports: The researchers found that a brain structure called the hippocampus, which is involved in both memory and spatial navigation, appears to encode two different maps of the environment: One tracks the distance to the final destination as the crow flies and is encoded by the frontal region of the hippocampus, the other tracks the "true path" to the goal and is encoded by its rear region. During the navigation tasks, the hippocampus acts like a flexible guidance system, flipping between these two maps according to changing demands. Activity in the hippocampal rear region acts like a homing signal, increasing as the goal gets closer. Analysis of the brain-scanning data revealed activity in the rear right of the hippocampus increased whenever the participants entered a new street while navigating. It also varied with the number of new path options available. The more alternatives there were, the greater the brain activity. The researchers also found that activity in the front of the hippocampus was associated with a property called centrality, defined by the proximity of each new street to the center of the network. Further, they observed activity in the participants' prefrontal cortices when they were forced to make a detour and had to replan their route -- and this, too, increased in relation to the number of options available. Intriguingly, when participants followed SatNav instructions, however, brain activity in these regions "switched off." Together, the new findings suggest the rear portion of the hippocampus reactivates spatial memories of possible navigation paths, with more available paths evoking more activity, and that the prefrontal cortex may contribute to path-planning by searching though different route options and selecting the best one.
This is the reality of augmented biology, just like the testosterone producing organs shrink when taking IV steroids, the navigation parts of the brain will shrink if all you do is rely on SatNav to find your way.
This is the reality of augmented biology, just like the testosterone producing organs shrink when taking IV steroids, the navigation parts of the brain will shrink if all you do is rely on SatNav to find your way.
I dunno. Mental direction mapping is not something that is universal. While I can play the old "Which direction does the sun rise on in our new house?" game with my wife, and while otherwise brilliant, she falls for it - I can use a GPS for directions once, and if I need to go that way again, I don't even need to turn the device on. If it made people worse, I wouldn't be able to navigate myself any more.
This study is deeply flawed. Their test subjects need to start out with a good sense of direction, and
I'm pretty good with direction finding, but I do find myself using satnav as a crutch mostly for final approach problems in urban areas, and whereas I might have to study a map once to plan a route and execute it, if I'm using satnav I might have to drive the route 2 or 3 times to get the same confidence in repeating the exercise as I would for map study plus one execution - no surprise, the study step has been removed, so learning should be expected to be less on the first trip.
What also makes a difference
If you ride with a navigator who always tell you to turn right or left, you don't learn the route.
Currently, I always use a SatNav system to get anywhere new. Yet after a few trips, I find that I can make the trip without the SatNav. But in my younger years I did have to rely on a paper map, so maybe that is why I eventually learn it, and someone who has never been without SatNav would never learn the route.
I recall years ago, there was speculation that non PDA-using man's newly-formed friendship with the canine species led to 'tracking prey via smell' as a task being offloaded to the dogs - leaving spare capacity for the brain to develop into PDA-using man.
As far as getting from A to B - the drivers are as involved as they need to be.
Exactly. They really had to research that the parts of the brain that handle navigation aren't active when we aren't navigating?!? That's part of the reason we use a GPS in the first place... so we don't have to think about it. (the key reason being, we don't have a clue where the hell we're going.)
Yeah, but - use it or lose it. I'm scared about *anything* that reduces our cognitive ability/ies.
And it's not so much that we don't have a clue where the hell we're going, it's more that we don't give a damn to find out, when the technology will take care of it.
Fair enough, I suppose, except when the technology proves unreliable cough*apple maps* cough.
It isn't losing cognitive ability, it is paying attention to what is going on.
I bet if you took that exact same group and gave them a guide who gave them directions all the time the exact same situation would develop.
I had a guide for a hiking trip I did and while I can recreate parts of the trip from memory it is only the parts where I had studied the map of where we were and when.
People are lazy. If they don't have to think about something they won't.
People are lazy. If they don't have to think about something they won't.
It's not that people are lazy, it's that people have finite attention and need to divide it among a whole lot of tasks. Quite often I find myself glad that I don't need to do something complicated like read place names and signs while trying to navigate a busy road.
This actually makes perfect sense now that I think about it. I used my gps to find my new job. Three months later I was still using it to find where I worked. I use my phones gps all the time to get around memphis. I doubt I could find any place with out it. But my home town, my first time back there in 10 years and I knew where every place was.
Exactly. They really had to research that the parts of the brain that handle navigation aren't active when we aren't navigating?!? That's part of the reason we use a GPS in the first place... so we don't have to think about it. (the key reason being, we don't have a clue where the hell we're going.)
Bad research too. Road sign technology with arrows telling you which way to turn has done away with the need for compasses and astrolabes too. It isn't electronics, but it is a method of making travelling much easier. So is GPS guidance.
I really don't buy this study. Because it isn't terribly definitive. In order to come up with a real conclusion, you would need people who have good mental mapping abilities, because a fair subset of the population has no ability, or a cockeyed one (think of the people who
But in the case of a passenger giving you directions they don't have to give you directions for the entire route. As you learn the route you can rely on the passenger less. It's not quite as easy to have the GPS give only the directions that you don't know yet, it's either on or off.
big map books of the local area are not that easy to use in the car and what if you need 2-3 of them cover the drivers zone?
big map books of the local area are not that easy to use in the car and what if you need 2-3 of them cover the drivers zone?
Well, we had three of those guidebooks (Thomas Bros) and we looked at them when not actively driving. Basically there was a planning stage where we created a mental map, it was enough or it was supplemented by notes (street names, distances, turns, etc.). Then once we had a plan we executed the plan. It really was not much trouble, two or three minutes up front before you started driving.
I confess that my guides are 10+ years old and move from trunk of old car to trunk of new car unused. Off in the wilds
I drove across the US about 20 years ago using a HUD. Well I call it a HUD, I wrote the main waypoints on the windshield with a marker before each leg.
You can never be sure how much of those effects is cultural, and how much is just plain old-fashioned stupidity. Back in 1976 or thereabouts I went into a shop in London (England) to buy an alarm clock/radio. Having found one I liked, with the added attraction of a 25% discount, I told a young shop assistant that I'd like to buy it.
The sticker price was £30, with a 25% discount. He got out a calculator, played around with it for a while, then announced that I had to pay £34.81. I had to call the
And in this particular case, you calculate the end price in your mind quicker than you can type into a calculator.
We bought a new house last year and it was a few months before it was on most maps[1]. The number of delivery drivers that got lost was incredible. We gave them clear directions from the nearest main road, but most of them couldn't manage to follow them. Our road is just past a large office block and so all they needed to do was get to that office building (been there for decades, on all of the maps) and then follow the road around. We also told them which turning to take off the road that led to that o
apparently looking pretty is far more important than having accurate data.
yeah, most people believe that. People figure if they put very little effort into ease-of-use (aka aesthetics) they probably put very little effort into accuracy. It's not true, but humans are the desired userbase and humans use such heuristics.
Everybody has been telling OSM that for a decade but they refuse to accept that reality, so the userbase remains small. It's a shame to cede the territory to Google.
I tried to order a taxi once. I was in front of an extremely brightly coloured restaurant and opposite a large supermarket - the only one on that street. I knew the name of the street, and it's a quarter of a mile long at most.
No, we need a house number.
I have noticed this behavior myself, and I used the same phrase, that my brain essentially shuts off when the computerized directions are being given.
What's weird though, is that the same thing doesn't seem to happen if I have an actual person giving me directions. If I listen to the computer, I can't remember shit. If a passenger looks at the map and does essentially the same function, I can remember everything fine and well. I wonder what the difference is between the two that results in such a different neurological outcome.
I prefer to have the map on the screen with a north-up orientation no matter which way I'm travelling. I find it helps me keep my bearings and learn routes rather than surrender to the machine's step-by-step instructrions.
I prefer to have the map on the screen with a north-up orientation no matter which way I'm travelling. I find it helps me keep my bearings and learn routes rather than surrender to the machine's step-by-step instructrions.
That's one way to do it, I guess. Personally, I just occasionally glance at the direction information on the electronic compass in my car (i.e. the compass direction that I am heading). For me, though, the biggest revelation was when I looked up how the US does route numbering. Routes that end in odd numbers are North South routes and routes that end in even numbers are East-West routes. It doesn't help much on side roads but once on major roads it helps you get close.
I'm the same. When I'm out riding on my bile, I just go a hundred or so miles in no particular pattern, when I use the gps on for the return, I watch the map.
I can still re-create my memorable rides without sat nav. But if I had to describe where the blueberry farm in Indiana is that I ride to, listening to me telling you that turning left at the funny farm house, going to the long drive past another farm, watch for the dukes of hazard bridge, cross that and follow the signs won't help you.
>When I'm out riding on my bile,
What a way to go!
I rarely use GPS/navigation (my car has none for instance).
So except when on sea I always have north up.
I much prefer to orient the map like the land (even a paper one), but if it works for you...
Since our brains have to multitask when driving, perhaps we simply drop the redundant task?
Perhaps, if you have a passenger sitting there with a map, you don't fully trust them?
Oh no, as GP stated I noticed the same thing and now try not to ever use map assists. Emergency issues are different in my opinion.
I happened to move to a new State 5/6 years ago. I kept using Nav and could not find crap even after I had been there one or two times. In the past, I could get back to a place I found once using maps, including other States and Cities. I read a similar report to this and pretty quickly started using the computer to get the map and make the route, but no assist in when drivi
Anyone who has been navigated by gps system though knows they make mistakes all the time. from failing to be sufficiently clear, to directing you to make a left turn across a busy 9 lane highway, to sending you down a side-street with speedbumps instead of the main street one block over, to telling you to turn left at 3pm at an intersection that is only legal to turn left at after 6:30pm... to pulling a u-turn on a divided highway...etc etc.
I don't dispute you though... because people DO seem to turn their
Those aren't errors in the GPS, but the data it's working with. If it doesn't know about a road, it won't tell you drive down it. If it doesn't know about time restrictions, or construction, or accidents, etc., etc. If we're talking about Waze, then I to have say that's not "GPS"; it's more of a "well, no one else is driving here, so go here!" system.
We validate what the GPS is telling us to do, but we don't ignore it's instructions and plan our own path. If one can't turn left, they pass the turn and wait
Those aren't errors in the GPS, but the data it's working with.
I'm curious what you'd rank as an 'error in the GPS'. I completely glossed over other classes of 'error'; such as the GPS guessing which way you are facing on a road when you start a trip so you drive six feet and then it recalculates a new route based on the fact that you are going the other direction but that's just 'bad data too'. Or then there are the times its positional reckoning is off -- so it tells you to turn but you are actually a block away from where it thinks you are but that's just 'bad data'
I would guess that the difference is that a satnav device gives you step-by-step instruction that you can blindly follow.
("Turn left, turn right, stay on the left lane, etc.") the information is very low level and simple. Almost giving you direct instruction about what to input on the control interface of the car.
(i.e.: you're mostly thinking about turning the wheel, pushing the pedals and fiddling with the transmission stick)
Whereas a passenger with a map will *communicate* with you. You'd be having a disc
You don't trust the person, the SatNav is there to guide you through missed turns, traffic jams ahead, and generally is a superior navigator to anyone you've ever had in the passenger seat reading a map, because the SatNav has access to more and better information.
Makes me wonder what happens if you have a passenger using the SatNav in a way that the driver can't eavesdrop.
Could it be a default distrust of humans performing a repetitive and error prone task? So you listen more critically and perhaps engage in a conversation instead of simply executing tasks the navigator gives you.
My navigator is actually not that good. It's 6 years old, hasn't all the newest addresses and roads, and therefore sometime takes a bad route. Not only do I overrule
We know our fellow humans are very error prone, so when another human is giving you directions, you're creating a map in your head to make sure it all makes sense. We trust our nav systems implicitly and can see the map on the screen ourselves, thus we have no need to create a map to organize our thoughts.
that my brain essentially shuts off
If I listen to the computer, I can't remember shit. If a passenger looks at the map and does essentially the same function, I can remember everything fine and well.
Computers never lie... unless programmed to do so.
Its because we always verify information from people 'are they lying or wrong'. But totally trust the computer. It has no motive to lie.
I can see you're not using Windows 10.
Its because we always verify information from people 'are they lying or wrong'. But totally trust the computer. It has no motive to lie.
Re: (Score:2)
I started out my career as a field service tech doing consulting work all over town. "Town," was a metro area of approximately 900 square miles. The city has a grid system with numbered streets running one direction and named streets running the other, and the numbered streets corresponded with the hundreds-digit of street address numbers on the named streets. If a business had the address 7501 W. Broadway, that meant it was on the South side of Broadway, just West of 75th Avenue.
It was a little bit hard
Abandoning Time-Worn Processes Leads to Atrophy (Score:5, Insightful)
But as far as I can tell, they're not making any statement about long term change at all - it's just that when you're using navigation assistance, the part of your brain which would otherwise handle that itself simply turns off.
If men learn this, it will implant forgetfulness in their souls; they will cease to exercise memory because they rely on that which is written, calling things to remembrance no longer from within themselves, but by means of external marks.
There are plenty of problems left in this world to apply unused brain tissue to. . . Freeing up brain matter to be applied to new problems is how we progress as a species.
It also makes for hilarious anecdotes when you steal somebody's navigator and turn them loose in the woods.
That's pretty awful of you stealing somebody's $80,000 SUV and then laughing about it after dumping them in the woods.
Who are you, Tony Soprano?
What Socrates stated in a better translation is that there is no way to teach Philosophy with a book. Philosophy is taught through interrogation of concepts and ideas. (Cambridge Texts:Linguistic/Historical)
Which is of course what we call "The Socratic Method". Most people are not taught the method and don't bother to read the method even though there are plenty of books. Socrates was more often correct than not.
Re: (Score:2)
Socrates' interlocutor asserts a thesis, for example "Courage is endurance of the soul", which Socrates considers false and targets for refutation.
Socrates secures his interlocutor's agreement to further premises, for example "Courage is a fine thing" and "Ignorant endurance is not a fine thing".
Socrates then argues, and the interlocutor agrees, that these further premises imply the contrary of the original thesis; in this case, it leads to: "courage is not endurance of the soul".
Socrates then claims that he has shown that his interlocutor's thesis is false and that its negation is true.
This sounds a lot like observe, hypothesize, test, update.
You're very confused. There is no relationship between the Socratic method and the scientific method. Your own example illustrates neither observation, hypothesis, or testing.
Why argue this? They're obviously unrelated to one another. Why double-down on a simple mistake?
I stopped reading at Hippocampus (Score:1)
Hippocampus != hypothalamus youo know? ROFL'd It made my night shift more pleasant
Tought myself
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
They should test if this also happens with persons. Maybe is an evolutionary behavior. For instance, a nomad group, leaded by a pathfinder can benefit from this behavior. The pathfinder only focuses on "directions" while the followers can focus on the surroundings, dangers, etc.
Isn't this obvious? It's what we want of technology: do the grunt work so we don't have to. I wanna be hummin' to my fav tunes in the car, not watching for turning landmarks.
Brains are metabolically quite expensive. Therefore, evolution has designed brains to be lazy and kick into cruse control when it can to conserve energy.
Isn't this obvious?
You knew about the interaction between the front and rear hippocampus and the prefrontal cortex? Heck, why did the researchers bother doing the fMRI study rather than posting an Ask Slashdot?
I can't help thinking of the side splitting entertainment value that could be associated with navigation devices. Imagine for example shuffling around the sound files so that left is fight and 300 metres is 100 metres. Simple hack really. Of course you would also need access to their phone and camera to observe your work but the lulz man, think of the lolly lol lols.
The consequences this article is suggesting are a little unsurprising. Apart from people give up their ability to think critically and reason
"Switches off parts of Brain" is just a very dramatic way of saying "You won't remember the route".
"Oooo, I better read the article, lest I become permanently retarded next time I use a GPS!"
While I still can read and work maps... (Score:5, Interesting)
...reading maps while driving / biking is asinine. Before satnav I used to plot a route to a new destination using a map,. and distill that to a single 3x5" (approx) piece of paper (a crib) I'd tape to the steering wheel hub or handle bars. Worked fine, but wouldn't adapt to real-time changes.
If you ask me, GPS satnav is the best thing to come out of the Cold War. It's still fallible... but it sure beats spending 15 minutes at a stop-n'-rob parking lot with a map unfolded over the car's hood plotting your next move.. can of Coke in one hand and lit marlboro in the other.. yeah.. I just god a good memory of a trip across the SE USA in a 1984 Rx-7, reading paper maps in parking lots =o)
But... I agree.. map-reading is a skill that must be preserved and taught. AB-so-lute-ly. I am a firm believer in first learning the tried-and-true paper-and-pencil methods. Even in meteorology school in the early 90's I understood it -- learn to do it the old way, and when the new way fails, you'll still be able to perform. And
... y'know? Many times doing it the pencil and paper way showed me things that computers just glossed over.. things that made a huge difference.
I've always had trouble with maps. Reading them is the easy part. Getting the damn things folded or unfolded is the tough part.
I haven't done much with GPSs. I did more travelling before they existed. I recently went on a trip with a friend who used one, and I got to see a number of its limitations. Based on that, and on what I've heard about them, I'd say they're probably a good thing, but you have to take them with a grain of salt.
From the title, it sounds like part of your brain is lost forever.
Question is not really if you are using same part of brain while navigating with or without GPS (it seems obvious there will be different parts activated). Interesting questions are:
- if after navigating with GPS for long enough, your ability to navigate without it in new terrain is hindered considerably, assuming you have grown up without reliance on GPS?
- is new generation which relied on GPS from very young age measurably worse at non-aided navigaton that other people?
GPS Map: Turn Left,
GPS Map: Then Turn Left,
GPS Map: Turn Left again on the next intersection.
Me: Wait... have I been here before? oh well, I sure hope it's right.
GPS Map: Turn Left,
So close to a great joke, until that last 'turn left' spoiled it.
Two wrongs, as you know, don't make a right. But three lefts do.
Is this just an elaborate excuse by one of the authors 'cos he followed this GPS and took a turn into a field?!
It also explains an annoyance I've found in games.
Over the years, game have increasingly added more and more navigation features to lead you to your goal. And it seems the more "hand-holdy" they become, the less I can remember where I'm at, where I'm going, how to get there, or what the overall area layout is like. And if I'm not alone here, player's then rely more on the waypoins, etc. And this in turn, seems to cause developers to become ever more helpful with navigation aids. And so on.
I've always attributed this to some kind of fundamental difference between real and virtual worlds. As I'm always thinking about how I'm never this lost in real life, how can I be so turned around in the game? So this make perfect sense.
Additionally, I wonder if this explains the difference between rotating and static minimaps. The rotating maps give me a better indication of how to get to a specific spot, but lead me to have zero understanding of the area. Whereas static maps let me understand the area, and I've apparently learned how to use them to get to a specific spot. (Though this might also be influenced by my upbringing in a time before smartphone maps.)
So I find it interesting that the very things to help you navigate might make you worse at it.
Which is also why the minimap is so crucial to getting a feel for, and understanding the area. For me, it seems to counter-act the disorienting effect of over-reliance of navigation aids. So when developers decide that they don't want to have a minimap for reasons, yet still include all the hand-holding, I now understand why this is the worst-case for actually understanding the area.
It seems the solution would be then, if you're against minimaps and want to encourage more natural exploration, you should also remove most of the navigation aids as well. Anything more than perhaps a compass, and a maybe a goal direction on that compass, will actually make players more lost, and have less of an understanding of the world you've created.
Computer AI shuts off the part of the brain used for thinking.
See, programmers are gods.
Was just watching this: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programme... [bbc.co.uk]
There's a woman who has such an atrocious sense of direction she can get lost in her own house. Apparently she's playing video games & it's helping to rewire her noggin.
children can't use pencils (Score:3, Interesting)
Children who start using touchscreen displays at a young age, and who are engaged with those screens almost exclusively to more traditional toys, are starting school unable to hold pencils and perform important dexterity tasks. I imagine some people think, "That is good, we don't need handwriting anyway!" If all these kids know how to do is point, they will lack the skills to use basic hand tools, use scissors, type on a keyboard. Get ready for the disaster.
I, for one, agree with him to a degree. It's entirely possible that is the path we are heading down. Unlike you, I also understand that there's no point in arguing about whether or not that's where we're headed, since it's too late to do anything about it if we are, and time will tell one way or the other. You won't be any more right or wrong in a decade when we find out, regardless of whether or not an anonymous internet commenter can provide sources today.
Re: (Score:2)
Except, of course, that holding a pencil is hardly the only use of manual dexterity in anyone's life.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh... wait... that's right! If they do, it will be because of people like me, who can see the writing on the wall... while people still know how to write.
No, this will be a glorious victory. And thinking is bad [sqspcdn.com] anyway.(PDF)
by NDN fellow, Morley Winograd [wikipedia.org]
Given how far astray critical thinking has often taken us, maybe it’s time to embrace the Millennial Generation’s approach and see if it leads to even better results than the preferred methods of older generations
they've already stopped teaching "cursive" writing in schools. all kids can do these days is print.. and horribly at that. a seventh graders today PRINT handwriting is worse than a third grader's (print or cursive) from a generation ago.
What you're good at depends on what you practice msot - no surprise there.
Can they talk?
Re: (Score:2)
- They used slates instead of paper, not instead of pencils.
- They used slates because it was cheaper, and they didn't think slates were making children more intelligent than using paper.
I learned Chinese by immersion, and also taught myself to write, due to a lack of the use of a computer during the first couple years. Once I got a computer and began typing in Chinese I've found myself now unable to write out most characters from memory. I can still read, and if I see a character I can copy it using correct stroke patterns. My wife, who is a native, also finds herself struggling a little with writing out characters. Though this has nothing to do with dexterity, but moving too quickly,
Re: (Score:2)
"Too much of any good thing is always a bad thing." --the essence of how tech can make things worse.
"Use it or lose it!" --your brain, that is....
One time, the office Christmas party was in an area I didn't know that well. I looked at my phone's directions, didn't think they looked right, and tried on my own. It turned out, the phone would have gotten me there, but my way was shorter.