Trump Adds To NASA Budget, Approves Crewed Mission To Mars (nbcnews.com) 69
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NBC News: President Donald Trump signed a law on Tuesday authorizing funding for a crewed NASA mission to Mars. The new bill (S.442) adds a crewed mission to the red planet as a key NASA objective and authorizes the space agency to direct test human space flight programs that will enable more crewed exploration in deep space. The space agency has $19.5 billion in funding for the 2018 fiscal year, which starts this October. Trump had allocated $19.1 billion for NASA in his budget, which is slightly down from the current year, but still an improvement from the past decade, which saw the end of the space shuttle program. The commander in chief signed the bill surrounded by astronauts and his former Republican rivals, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who both sponsored the bill. Getting to Mars, though, isn't expected to happen during the Trump presidency. NASA has its sights set on getting to the red planet in the 2030s. In the near term, NASA plans to test its Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket, in addition to visiting an asteroid and redirecting a chunk of it into orbit around the moon. Astronauts could later visit the boulder and use the mission to test some of the tools needed for a Mars mission.
inb4 (Score:1)
inb4 the anonymous poster who rails against space nutters in every space article
Re: (Score:2)
So you're saying that Melania is the next Anna Chapman?
was Orrin Hatch (R-UT) there, too? (Score:2)
Cruz (R-TX) and Rubio (R-FL)
PROK for the PROK GOD!
Re: (Score:3)
He is cutting NASA's budget for this year (from $19.5B to $19.1B) but is expressing support for a goal that will cost WAY more than that AFTER HE LEAVES OFFICE, so paying for it will be somebody else's problem.
What? (Score:1)
The article claims, in its headline, that Trump added to the NASA budget. But when you read the description (which hardly anyone does), it turns out the budget was REDUCED by $400 million (more when you account for inflation). The headline is very disingenuous.
Re: (Score:2)
The devil needed an escape route (Score:1)
The devil is in the details.
You mean President Bannon told Herr #PresidentTweety to sign this because Bannon wants an escape plan after he finishes phucking up this planet?
At some point Trump is going to realize that most of his followers are just curious to see what stupid lie he's going to tweet next. Or maybe not. I keep being amazed by his mental density, so maybe I'm projecting my inability to learn (how not to be amazed) on his apparent inability to learn anything.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Not really sure either. Most of those that I know who advocated for Trump during the primaries and the general election did so for the lulz. They wanted to see how screwed up it would get, literally one invoked the, "hold on, I'm making popcorn" trope.
These were not otherwise-unintelligent people either. While I find their particular choice distasteful, the concept of throwing the wrench into the works, especially with the seeming underhandedness of how the DNC and the Clintons worked to ensure her nomin
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Please stop referring to him as "President Bannon". It's a sign of disrespect to popular vote loser Donald Trump.
Re: (Score:2)
Were you ever angry that NASA was converted in a propaganda tool.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
it turns out the budget was REDUCED by $400 million
In other news: the chocolate ration was raised from 30 grams a week to 20 grams a week.
;)
Making NASA Great Again (Score:1)
Finally...
Back to what NASA was founded to do.
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, I hate to break it to you, but the NASA budget during the Apollo years averaged over 3% of the federal budget from '63 to '69, and peaked at almost 4.5%.
NASA might have been doing other things besides Apollo, but from '64 to '70 Apollo was over 50% of NASA's budget, peaking at 70% in 1967. [nasa.gov] If we want to have that kind of space program again, but with Mars as the destination, it's going to cost a lot more than has been allocated.
Re: (Score:2)
sometimes cuts are good (even if i do think nasa deserves a few more billion a year)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually the Wikipedia article [wikipedia.org] on the National Aeronautics and Space Act has an interesting list of the legislation's priorities, starting with priority #1:
Historically speaking the act, which was signed into law in July of 1958, was a reaction to the "Sputnik Crisis" created by the Soviet launch of an artificial satellite eight months earlier in October of 1957 -- an act which filled Americans with awe and a little dread, knowing tha
Re: (Score:2)
Finally, an anti-Trump post that's actually amusing.
I can't wait (Score:1)
I can't wait to see how the whiny little Trump-hating bitches spin this.
Re: (Score:3)
You don't have a microwave? Luddite!
He doesn't want to be spied on.
Re: (Score:2)
Spin what? NASA's budget and priorities remaining basically the same?
How do you spin news when there's no news at all to spin? That's like saying "Hey, gravity's still working today! How 'ya gonna spin that, physicists???"
Re: (Score:2)
You add some angular momentum. That's the way 9 out of 10 physicists prefer to get their spin.
Re: (Score:2)
I can't wait to see how the whiny little Trump-hating bitches spin this.
"A broken clock is right twice a day?"
"It's not possible for someone to entirely wrong on everything."
"One good decision on-paper does not excuse dozens of terrible ones."
"Those boys at Orbital needed something to shore-up the old Thiokol plants in Utah."
"Bread and circuses."
"Relatively cheap way to distract techie-types from the NSA/CIA/Homeland Security issues."
I'm sure there are others, each with its own merits and problems.
Compare to defense budget (Score:1)
We're going to give NASA less than 3%of what we spend on killing people here on Earth.
Re: (Score:2)
Defense is a constitutional requirement for the Federal government... IE it's a necessary function the Federal government as to do.
NASA is an optional "nice if we can" thing to fund.... Not to mention that if we don't spend enough on defense, there will be no country and no Federal government to fund NASA, welfare or social security and all those other things folks depend on...
Now stop your griping about the disparity between NASA's funding and defense funding...
Re: (Score:2)
We need to declare war on Mars. Maybe Jupiter too.
Re: (Score:2)
Surprise! The crew is... (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Couldn't get enough interns into the crew module for his tastes, so this is the next best thing.
Constant $? % of PIB? % of Fed Budget? (Score:3, Informative)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budget_of_NASA#Annual_budget
>The space agency has $19.5 billion in funding for the 2018 fiscal year, which starts this October. Trump had allocated $19.1 billion for NASA in his budget, which is slightly down from the current year, but still an improvement from the past decade, which saw the end of the space shuttle program.
Plain lie.
Adds to Budget PROPOSAL (Score:2, Insightful)
Trump does not yet have the dictator powers implied by the headline. Nor dose anyone consider him the driving vision of the space program.
I think he and the bill sponsors really only declined to try and stop what NASA was doing under Obama
Now we find out if the legislative branch also will keep the Senate Launch System in business.
No one expects them to cancel the SLS either.
But the non-event will be "NEWS".
Ob (Score:2, Offtopic)
Orange colored and there's no sign of any intelligence there.
And Mars is just as bad. DrabbadabbaTISH!
Re: (Score:3)
Good news! The grays do not want to eat us! (Score:3)
Have always been surprised at Trump's support of NASA, whether as magnanimously as he would like us think or not. At least it is not a 30% or more cut like some other agencies. He rejects science, except when it comes to expanding real estate...
I guess the good news here is that we can conclude that the Grays - whom I assume are in total control of every President - do NOT want to eat us! They do not seem to care about our health.
Of course, that doesn't mean that they don't want to turn us into some powdered industrial product. But at least they do not want to eat us!
Re: (Score:3)
From a man who has to have almost everything gilded, I expect his (limited - the budget's still down, just not as much as anticipated) support is because it's a big, flashy, expensive prestige thing to him. There's a little bit of pork barrelling involved, too. I would expect his interest in the exploration and science return to be minimal.
But if we wanted to get to Mars in under a decade... we could just tell him it can happen by the end of his presidency if he gives NASA 10x the budget for a few years. H
Re: (Score:2)
Money cannot buy happiness, but it helps...
Money cannot buy science.... But again it sure helps..
Well, it's bound to be crude. (Score:2)
Almost meaningless (Score:5, Insightful)
He can't remain President long enough to actually do the mission.
Hell, he won't be Pres long enough for hardware designs, much less actually bending metal.
Much less launching anything...
That's NASA's biggest problem these last few decades - no way to stick to anything beyond the term(s) of the current President, so nothing can really be done that takes longer than about five years....
Which is another way of saying "nothing can really be done."
In the bunker (Score:3, Informative)
Trump could make up NASA's budget shortfall by skipping a few weekend getaways to Mar-a-Lago on the taxpayers' dime and maybe having his wife and son move into the White House after the kid gets out of school in five weeks.
Confused (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Do you remember the crowds on the National Mall for Trump's inauguration?
Basically, you lie your damn head off and attack anyone who calls you on it, even if they're holding up irrefutable proof right in front of your face.
It's also known as 'politics', it's just that Trump is about as subtle as using a nuke in a fist fight.
So... (Score:2)
NASA shall go to Mars, just with less money than before without going to Mars? Or do I get this wrong?