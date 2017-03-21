Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Trump Adds To NASA Budget, Approves Crewed Mission To Mars (nbcnews.com) 31

Posted by BeauHD from the infinity-and-beyond dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NBC News: President Donald Trump signed a law on Tuesday authorizing funding for a crewed NASA mission to Mars. The new bill (S.442) adds a crewed mission to the red planet as a key NASA objective and authorizes the space agency to direct test human space flight programs that will enable more crewed exploration in deep space. The space agency has $19.5 billion in funding for the 2018 fiscal year, which starts this October. Trump had allocated $19.1 billion for NASA in his budget, which is slightly down from the current year, but still an improvement from the past decade, which saw the end of the space shuttle program. The commander in chief signed the bill surrounded by astronauts and his former Republican rivals, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who both sponsored the bill. Getting to Mars, though, isn't expected to happen during the Trump presidency. NASA has its sights set on getting to the red planet in the 2030s. In the near term, NASA plans to test its Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket, in addition to visiting an asteroid and redirecting a chunk of it into orbit around the moon. Astronauts could later visit the boulder and use the mission to test some of the tools needed for a Mars mission.

  • inb4 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    inb4 the anonymous poster who rails against space nutters in every space article

  • Making NASA Great Again (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Finally...

    Back to what NASA was founded to do.

    • Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      On a reduced budget.
      • well if that budget is simply getting rid of the "muslim outreach" obama made NASA do, nothing of value at NASA will have been lost.

        sometimes cuts are good (even if i do think nasa deserves a few more billion a year)

  • I can't wait (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I can't wait to see how the whiny little Trump-hating bitches spin this.

  • Compare to defense budget (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We're going to give NASA less than 3%of what we spend on killing people here on Earth.

  • Surprise! The crew is... (Score:4, Funny)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @05:32PM (#54084421)
    Surprise! The crew is be Hillary Clinton and her daughter. Oddly enough, Bill didn't object...

  • Constant $? % of PIB? % of Fed Budget? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budget_of_NASA#Annual_budget

    >The space agency has $19.5 billion in funding for the 2018 fiscal year, which starts this October. Trump had allocated $19.1 billion for NASA in his budget, which is slightly down from the current year, but still an improvement from the past decade, which saw the end of the space shuttle program.

    Plain lie.

  • Adds to Budget PROPOSAL (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Trump does not yet have the dictator powers implied by the headline. Nor dose anyone consider him the driving vision of the space program.
    I think he and the bill sponsors really only declined to try and stop what NASA was doing under Obama
    Now we find out if the legislative branch also will keep the Senate Launch System in business.
    No one expects them to cancel the SLS either.
    But the non-event will be "NEWS".

  • Orange colored and there's no sign of any intelligence there.

    And Mars is just as bad. DrabbadabbaTISH!

  • Have always been surprised at Trump's support of NASA, whether as magnanimously as he would like us think or not. At least it is not a 30% or more cut like some other agencies. He rejects science, except when it comes to expanding real estate...

    I guess the good news here is that we can conclude that the Grays - whom I assume are in total control of every President - do NOT want to eat us! They do not seem to care about our health.

    Of course, that doesn't mean that they don't want to turn us into some powdere

  • I mean, look at who is... Oh, nevermind.

