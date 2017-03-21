Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Mars NASA Earth Government Republicans Space The Almighty Buck

Trump Adds To NASA Budget, Approves Crewed Mission To Mars (nbcnews.com) 85

Posted by BeauHD from the infinity-and-beyond dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NBC News: President Donald Trump signed a law on Tuesday authorizing funding for a crewed NASA mission to Mars. The new bill (S.442) adds a crewed mission to the red planet as a key NASA objective and authorizes the space agency to direct test human space flight programs that will enable more crewed exploration in deep space. The space agency has $19.5 billion in funding for the 2018 fiscal year, which starts this October. Trump had allocated $19.1 billion for NASA in his budget, which is slightly down from the current year, but still an improvement from the past decade, which saw the end of the space shuttle program. The commander in chief signed the bill surrounded by astronauts and his former Republican rivals, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who both sponsored the bill. Getting to Mars, though, isn't expected to happen during the Trump presidency. NASA has its sights set on getting to the red planet in the 2030s. In the near term, NASA plans to test its Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket, in addition to visiting an asteroid and redirecting a chunk of it into orbit around the moon. Astronauts could later visit the boulder and use the mission to test some of the tools needed for a Mars mission.

Trump Adds To NASA Budget, Approves Crewed Mission To Mars More | Reply

Trump Adds To NASA Budget, Approves Crewed Mission To Mars

Comments Filter:

  • inb4 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    inb4 the anonymous poster who rails against space nutters in every space article

  • What? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The article claims, in its headline, that Trump added to the NASA budget. But when you read the description (which hardly anyone does), it turns out the budget was REDUCED by $400 million (more when you account for inflation). The headline is very disingenuous.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      The devil is in the details.

      • The devil is in the details.

        You mean President Bannon told Herr #PresidentTweety to sign this because Bannon wants an escape plan after he finishes phucking up this planet?

        At some point Trump is going to realize that most of his followers are just curious to see what stupid lie he's going to tweet next. Or maybe not. I keep being amazed by his mental density, so maybe I'm projecting my inability to learn (how not to be amazed) on his apparent inability to learn anything.

        • not sure if troll or simply off topic

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by TWX ( 665546 )

            Not really sure either. Most of those that I know who advocated for Trump during the primaries and the general election did so for the lulz. They wanted to see how screwed up it would get, literally one invoked the, "hold on, I'm making popcorn" trope.

            These were not otherwise-unintelligent people either. While I find their particular choice distasteful, the concept of throwing the wrench into the works, especially with the seeming underhandedness of how the DNC and the Clintons worked to ensure her nomin

            • Which one of the two is worse is unknowable in principle, but arguably Trump responds to the public feedback, however clumsily. Clinton didn't, being assured of the future she saw in her head. Trump won and she lost. Therefore it's likely we've got a President who is more receptive to the nuances of the real world. I believe that Clinton would have been more likely to cause a calamity -- as she did in Libya, being dead-set on her vision and deaf to the situation in the field.

              • I disagree, and here's why.

                The Clintons have always responded to public feedback. If anything that's been one of the biggest knocks against them, that they were without principles and could be swayed by opinion polling. Compare her positions in 2008 and 2016 - do you think she really had a change of heart? Or even look at how much she shifted left in response to Sanders' challenge, adopting versions of many of his stances. Lesser/weaker ones to be sure, but it's not like she was unyielding.

                Contrast this

        • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

          by Rei ( 128717 )

          Please stop referring to him as "President Bannon". It's a sign of disrespect to popular vote loser Donald Trump.

    • Umm. Perhaps the gender equality and muslim outreach dollars were cut but STEM budget lines remained the same or increased,

      Were you ever angry that NASA was converted in a propaganda tool.

    • it turns out the budget was REDUCED by $400 million

      In other news: the chocolate ration was raised from 30 grams a week to 20 grams a week. ;)

    • I don't actually know what the initial proposed budget was. but so-called increases are over an earlier proposed budget level for the same time period.

  • Making NASA Great Again (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Finally...

    Back to what NASA was founded to do.

    • Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      On a reduced budget.
      • well if that budget is simply getting rid of the "muslim outreach" obama made NASA do, nothing of value at NASA will have been lost.

        sometimes cuts are good (even if i do think nasa deserves a few more billion a year)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Actually the Wikipedia article [wikipedia.org] on the National Aeronautics and Space Act has an interesting list of the legislation's priorities, starting with priority #1:

      The expansion of human knowledge of phenomena in the atmosphere and space;

      Historically speaking the act, which was signed into law in July of 1958, was a reaction to the "Sputnik Crisis" created by the Soviet launch of an artificial satellite eight months earlier in October of 1957 -- an act which filled Americans with awe and a little dread, knowing tha

  • I can't wait (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I can't wait to see how the whiny little Trump-hating bitches spin this.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      Spin what? NASA's budget and priorities remaining basically the same?

      How do you spin news when there's no news at all to spin? That's like saying "Hey, gravity's still working today! How 'ya gonna spin that, physicists???"

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

        You add some angular momentum. That's the way 9 out of 10 physicists prefer to get their spin.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      I can't wait to see how the whiny little Trump-hating bitches spin this.

      "A broken clock is right twice a day?"

      "It's not possible for someone to entirely wrong on everything."

      "One good decision on-paper does not excuse dozens of terrible ones."

      "Those boys at Orbital needed something to shore-up the old Thiokol plants in Utah."

      "Bread and circuses."

      "Relatively cheap way to distract techie-types from the NSA/CIA/Homeland Security issues."

      I'm sure there are others, each with its own merits and problems.

  • Compare to defense budget (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We're going to give NASA less than 3%of what we spend on killing people here on Earth.

    • Defense is a constitutional requirement for the Federal government... IE it's a necessary function the Federal government as to do.

      NASA is an optional "nice if we can" thing to fund.... Not to mention that if we don't spend enough on defense, there will be no country and no Federal government to fund NASA, welfare or social security and all those other things folks depend on...

      Now stop your griping about the disparity between NASA's funding and defense funding...

    • There are not enough people to kill in space yet. Or on other planets or planetary bodies. Therefore it doesn't deserve the same budget that we spend to kill people who are not white christian heterosexual rich males born on the right piece of land.

  • Surprise! The crew is... (Score:5, Funny)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @05:32PM (#54084421)
    Surprise! The crew is be Hillary Clinton and her daughter. Oddly enough, Bill didn't object...

    • Couldn't get enough interns into the crew module for his tastes, so this is the next best thing.

  • Constant $? % of PIB? % of Fed Budget? (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @05:34PM (#54084433)

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budget_of_NASA#Annual_budget

    >The space agency has $19.5 billion in funding for the 2018 fiscal year, which starts this October. Trump had allocated $19.1 billion for NASA in his budget, which is slightly down from the current year, but still an improvement from the past decade, which saw the end of the space shuttle program.

    Plain lie.

  • Adds to Budget PROPOSAL (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Trump does not yet have the dictator powers implied by the headline. Nor dose anyone consider him the driving vision of the space program.
    I think he and the bill sponsors really only declined to try and stop what NASA was doing under Obama
    Now we find out if the legislative branch also will keep the Senate Launch System in business.
    No one expects them to cancel the SLS either.
    But the non-event will be "NEWS".

  • Ob (Score:2, Offtopic)

    by Hognoxious ( 631665 )

    Orange colored and there's no sign of any intelligence there.

    And Mars is just as bad. DrabbadabbaTISH!

    • Trump may support going to Mars. But that does not mean that food or oxygen will be in the budget for such an adventure. After all, personal responsibility. Do the astronauts expect the taxpayers to pay for them while they are floating around doing nothing that helps put coal miners back to work?

  • Good news! The grays do not want to eat us! (Score:3)

    by jtara ( 133429 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @05:43PM (#54084507)

    Have always been surprised at Trump's support of NASA, whether as magnanimously as he would like us think or not. At least it is not a 30% or more cut like some other agencies. He rejects science, except when it comes to expanding real estate...

    I guess the good news here is that we can conclude that the Grays - whom I assume are in total control of every President - do NOT want to eat us! They do not seem to care about our health.

    Of course, that doesn't mean that they don't want to turn us into some powdered industrial product. But at least they do not want to eat us!

    • From a man who has to have almost everything gilded, I expect his (limited - the budget's still down, just not as much as anticipated) support is because it's a big, flashy, expensive prestige thing to him. There's a little bit of pork barrelling involved, too. I would expect his interest in the exploration and science return to be minimal.

      But if we wanted to get to Mars in under a decade... we could just tell him it can happen by the end of his presidency if he gives NASA 10x the budget for a few years. H

    • Space exploration is key to the perception of the US around the world. A marketing guy named Clotaire Rapaille in his book "Culture Code" claims that subconscious "code word" for America in other countries is SPACE. You see a picture of astronauts in the US passport as well. I imagine Trump as an American nationalist intuitively understands that space exploration makes America, well, great.

  • I mean, look at who is... Oh, nevermind.

  • Almost meaningless (Score:5, Insightful)

    by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @05:55PM (#54084625)

    He can't remain President long enough to actually do the mission.

    Hell, he won't be Pres long enough for hardware designs, much less actually bending metal.

    Much less launching anything...

    That's NASA's biggest problem these last few decades - no way to stick to anything beyond the term(s) of the current President, so nothing can really be done that takes longer than about five years....

    Which is another way of saying "nothing can really be done."

    • And that's what a real president does: setting long term budgets and targets for long term endeavours. And a real president also doesn't torpedo his predecessor's long term plans on a whim. Especially when those plans aren't overly political and mostly require government intervention for budgetary matters and auditing only.

  • In the bunker (Score:3, Informative)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @05:59PM (#54084651) Journal

    Trump could make up NASA's budget shortfall by skipping a few weekend getaways to Mar-a-Lago on the taxpayers' dime and maybe having his wife and son move into the White House after the kid gets out of school in five weeks.

  • Confused (Score:4, Insightful)

    by AndyKron ( 937105 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @06:06PM (#54084711)
    I don't understand how giving less money to NASA is adding to the budget?

    • Do you remember the crowds on the National Mall for Trump's inauguration?

      Basically, you lie your damn head off and attack anyone who calls you on it, even if they're holding up irrefutable proof right in front of your face.

      It's also known as 'politics', it's just that Trump is about as subtle as using a nuke in a fist fight.

  • So... (Score:2)

    by joh ( 27088 )

    NASA shall go to Mars, just with less money than before without going to Mars? Or do I get this wrong?

  • You see a Mars mission. Trump sees deporting immigrants 4 at a time.

Slashdot Top Deals

The hardest part of climbing the ladder of success is getting through the crowd at the bottom.

Close