Boston Public Schools Map Switch Aims To Amend 500 Years of Distortion (theguardian.com) 76
Students attending Boston public schools are now getting a more accurate depiction of the world after the school district rolled out a new standard map of the world that show North America and Europe much smaller than Africa and South America. From a report on The Guardian: In an age of "fake news" and "alternative facts", city authorities are confident their new map offers something closer to the geographical truth than that of traditional school maps, and hope it can serve an example to schools across the nation and even the world. For almost 500 years, the Mercator projection has been the norm for maps of the world, ubiquitous in atlases, pinned on peeling school walls. Gerardus Mercator, a renowned Flemish cartographer, devised his map in 1569, principally to aid navigation along colonial trade routes by drawing straight lines across the oceans. An exaggeration of the whole northern hemisphere, his depiction made North America and Europe bigger than South America and Africa. He also placed western Europe in the middle of his map. Mercator's distortions affect continents as well as nations. For example, South America is made to look about the same size as Europe, when in fact it is almost twice as large, and Greenland looks roughly the size of Africa when it is actually about 14 times smaller.
Geometry is hard, as is geography (Score:5, Insightful)
As we were all (hopefully) taught in school, any map projection will be a compromise. After all, we're trying to take the surface of a round object and display it on a flat surface.
Projections matter (Score:2)
I agree; Mercator's projection is not deliberately designed to minimize Africa. That is incidental. But, nevertheless, it is a side effect. As a kid, I was always puzzled as to why Australia is a continent, but Greenland not, when on the map Greenland is clearly larger.
I'm a fan of the Lambert cylindrical equal-area projection [wikipedia.org], which seems to be geometrically very clear and straightforward, although it has a odd (pi to 1) aspect ratio.
And, of course, the obligatory xkcd [xkcd.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Mercator Projection was used to find direction (not distance) at sea.
From Wikipedia "It became the standard map projection for nautical purposes because of its ability to represent lines of constant course, known as rhumb lines or loxodromes, as straight segments that conserve the angles with the meridians."
oblig xkcd (Score:4, Informative)
https://xkcd.com/977/ [xkcd.com]
Re:oblig xkcd (Score:5, Insightful)
https://xkcd.com/977/ [xkcd.com]
Nice find!
But in the end, it's all relate to this : The earth is a globe, and there's no way to represent is on a 2D map without :
1-Tearing the map appart
2-Stretching the map
Personally, I prefer the 3rd option : "Put more globe in your school" like this one : http://1.bp.blogspot.com/-fEqw... [blogspot.com]
Now that is awesome.
Re: (Score:2)
Google Earth in all classrooms!
Re: (Score:2)
Never had a globe? (Score:4, Interesting)
This PC crap is bullshit.
We learned about maps and their inherent distortions in fucking _middle_ school, again in high school. Referenced the globes sitting in every classroom.
Granting the dim bulbs didn't get it, but they won't get it now.
Re:Never had a globe? (Score:4, Funny)
We learned about maps and their inherent distortions in fucking _middle_ school, again in high school. Referenced the globes sitting in every classroom.
The globes have been removed because the other shapes objected to the privileged position of circles and spheres. In their place will be a diversity of shapes with the exception of spheres which have also been blamed for keeping down Africa and South America. The only spheres that are now allowed are other shapes that have had the corners chipped away to now be spheres as they always felt that they were spheres on the inside.
Re: (Score:1)
If anything, this change draws more attention to the "distortion fact" and may ultimately reduce misconceptions going both ways. Good thing right?
Is it really PC? Or just "stuff that's different than you wish it to be"?
Re: (Score:1)
Huh. We certainly didn't learn about map distortions in middle school, nor in high school either, for that matter-- maybe that must be something that was added to the middle-school (we called it "grade-school" when I was a kid, shows how old I am) curriculum since I grew up.
Not all classrooms have globes: our grade school didn't.
I think it makes sense to use a better standard map in classrooms-- the Mercator projection is just plain misleading. I don't see why should it be "PC crap" to use a map that's not
Re: (Score:2)
Like I said, the dim bulbs didn't 'get it'. You were likely playing grabass while they tried to teach it.
If you had paid attention you would know _all_ maps are distorted. The PC dweebs just prefer one distorted in a different way.
I don't believe your class didn't have globes.
odd thing I've noticed (Score:2)
You were likely playing grabass while they tried to teach it. If you had paid attention you would know _all_ maps are distorted. The PC dweebs just prefer one distorted in a different way. I don't believe your class didn't have globes.
This is a very odd thing I've noticed, and I've see it from both liberals and conservatives: they are unable to conceptualize the idea that other people's experiences may not have been just exactly the same as their own.
Nice of you to tell me what my grade school was like. If I were a woman, I suppose I'd call your lecturing me about what my grade school classroom was like an example of "mansplaining," but since I'm not, I guess it's just arrogance on your part.
Re: (Score:2)
All flat maps will be distorted. The PC dweebs don't teach that 'maps are distorted' they replace the maps with new ones distorted to overemphasise other parts.
This is a non-issue raised by an idiot who is very bad at geography.
No shit (Score:2)
And I dunno about schools these days, or everywhere for that matter, but way back when I was in high school the books usually used something that was quasi-cylindrical like a Robinson or some such. Tended to give you a good picture of whatever they centered it on (which would usually be whatever was being talked about) and squished things near the edges.
I don't recall ever seeing a Mercator projection. Maybe the local maps were, like when it was showing a single country, but of course it doesn't matter a lo
Re: (Score:1, Offtopic)
Trump supporters spent the latter part of the campaign complaining about how Clinton didn't understand their concerns (lost jobs, etc.). All this crying about how the dem's just don't understand the problems faced by REAL Americans(tm). So now the shoe is on the other foot and the REAL Americans(tm) show that they don't care about anyone but themselves. They now comfortably embrace and espouse that which they whinged about just a few months ago.
This is why dem's hate Trump supporters: "We won, so I can do a
I'm all for correct country proportions, but (Score:5, Insightful)
to lay the reasoning on "fake news" sounds stupid.
Here is the obligatory XKCD (Score:3)
https://xkcd.com/977/ [xkcd.com]
This is New? (Score:1)
Geography has included the different projection styles for years. How is this new? This is just re-introducing curricula that was removed and calling it 'decollonization'?
Mercator straight lines are not great circles! (Score:2)
On the Mercator projection. straight lines map to great circles,
No! No, no, no, no!
In the Mercator projection, straight lines do not map to great circles-- the only straight lines that are great circles are meridians and the equator. Plot a great circle route from, say, New York to Berlin. It goes way north of the straight line on a Mercator projection.
(In fact, there is no possible mapping in which all great circles map to straight lines, nor all straight lines to great circles. That's non-euclidean geometry for you.)
This, in a nutshell, is exactly why we should st
Distortion is fact. (Score:4, Informative)
The school has just decided that it wants one type of distortion instead of another.
Re: (Score:1)
It seems the teachers were not capable of explaining the distortion to the students using a method called 'teaching'. So, the easy solution is to replace the maps.
great!! (Score:1)
thanks Boston for your anti-colonial sentiment justified war against maps.
acSJW warriors rejoice.
also I can't wait to hear what 45th's twitter response to this will be.
Ridiculous (Score:2)
No flat map of the world is more or less accurate than any other. All of them are wrong. And the north hemisphere is distorted in exactly the same way that the south hemisphere is.
If you're attending a half-decent school, notice the globe, and do use it.
Re: (Score:2)
No flat map of the world is more or less accurate than any other.
That's not strictly true; they are just more or less accurate in different ways. For example the Peters projection is, as the article states, accurate in terms of area. I think that they would have been better off using something like the Winkel tripel, which tries to strike a balance between the area, direction, and distance distortions.
Re: (Score:2)
Some are more wrong than others (Score:2)
No flat map of the world is more or less accurate than any other.
No flat map of the world is perfectly accurate. But some are more accurate than others.
All of them are wrong.
Just because all are wrong doesn't mean that some aren't more wrong than others. There's a great Isaac Asimov essay on that subject: http://chem.tufts.edu/answersi... [tufts.edu]
And the north hemisphere is distorted in exactly the same way that the south hemisphere is.
Even there, you're mostly wrong. Grab your dictionary and take a look at the Mercator maps (here [mapsofworld.com], for example, or here): they very rarely have the equator in the middle. The reason they don't is that if the map goes all the way north to show Alaska and Sca
Alternative Facts Again? (Score:1)
Uhh (Score:2)
So what about Asia? Biggest of them all? Is that also smaller on this new, slightly PC-ish projection?
Re: (Score:2)
So what about Asia? Biggest of them all? Is that also smaller on this new, slightly PC-ish projection?
The Peters projection should preserve area, so they should all be correct. The problem is that it has other distortions, which is why it's not a huge favourite with cartographers. Unfortunately, given a choice between Mercator and Peters, folks went for the slightly PC Peters.
As for it being new, it may be new in American schools but the argument has been rumbling for thirty years or more.
stop using projections... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I can't find Somali on a map either.
Oh please (Score:2)
It's so obvious that they're just projecting.
Fake news? (Score:4, Insightful)
This is the problem with the whole definition -
The Mercator projection is ACCURATE for it's data view (to better display trade routes).
So long as the information itself isn't false it's just a different view facet of the data set.
My school system didn't use the Mercator maps but they weren't "accurate" either because they balanced out all the land masses so they were all VISIBLE so the various geographies and cities could be pointed out during lectures.
Opposite effect of that intended (Score:3)
So let me get this straight, Africa and South America have that much more land and natural resources than the first world countries - and still can't do nearly as well in terms of development and wealth? That would tend to make one even more dismissive of cultures on those larger landmasses that cannot pull it together.
The end result over some time is that assumptions will be made that people from those regions are simply not as smart. That's sad because it's more a matter of poor governance than intelligence, but what can you do when you present such a grim picture?
Irony (Score:2)
“The Mercator projection showed the spread and power of Christianity and is standard,” she said. “But it is not the real world at all. What the Boston public schools are doing is extremely important and should be adopted across the whole of the US and beyond.”
Beyond the US even! Perhaps beyond the US other maps have already been adopted for this reason? I know that when I was in high school decades ago, our world map was not a Mercator projection for exactly
Re: (Score:2)
Good to know the Boston school system is so rolling in money they can afford to waste whatever they pay Colin Rose. Freeze their budget or cut it.
Re: (Score:2)
Students are getting shot right outside of Boston schools but they're worried about racist maps. That's Boston.
Re: (Score:2)
Not 100% accurate, Earth is not a sphere.
Idiots (Score:1)
Now the continents look like a widescreen movie pushed into a 4:3 screen. Good going morons, you traded one set of distortions known for 500 years for another set of new ones in the name of political correctness and social justice. The end result is that it is your kids who will end up even more stupid than they already are.
Re: (Score:2)
Well... at least there's no black bars on the sides...
Are actual globes wrong? (Score:2)
Any globe you buy these days is a cardboard or plastic sphere usually with printed strips glued to the sphere. Are these accurate considering they are actually on a sphere and thus shouldn't suffer from spherical to flat distortion?
And if a physical globe is accurate, why can't they just take all the strips they would normally glue onto the globe and lay them out flat, even if the seams don't line up when flat?
I saw the projection they are advancing and it looks really distorted compared to an actual globe
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.progonos.com/furuti/MapProj/Normal/ProjInt/projInt.html [progonos.com] has some examples of this, looks odd and tends to split countries into pieces when flattened out.
Anything looks distorted when flattened out from a globe, and a globe would be the best thing to use, but having one for each desk for kids to measure and plot on is infeasible. A single flat projection like Gall-Peters is more useful, but the level of distortion is more jarring than some others.
diminishes actual racism (Score:1)
The general population doesn't trust much of the news for this reason.
To me, the earth is round, but I sympathize with the flat earthers in the NBA because the experts and authorities are too busy pushing their agenda to bring us much awareness of what is going on.
Why limit the solution to 2D maps on paper? (Score:3)
oh the places they'll go... (Score:2)
scishow (Score:2)
Just watched this scishow the other day. It explains why this type of distortion occurs and the trade-offs when you try to correct it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Colorado did it better (Score:2)
14 times smaller? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Greenland looks roughly the size of Africa when it is actually about 14 times smaller." Actually, if you make something 1 times smaller, it's gone! Nothing left! Perhaps you meant 1/14 the size, instead of "14 times smaller"....
I wish this slashdot article was using a font that was 14 times smaller...
The "real" world (Score:1)
The reason Europe in the middle (Score:2)
And the reason is not because of Europe itself, you have to look the other side : between Alaska and Russia.
It is a very convenient place to split the map : it avoids cutting important landmasses in half and the wraparound occurs in the middle of the pacific ocean where there are few things of interest.
Putting the Americas in the center will split Asia in two, which is a bad thing. We could cut through the Atlantic unless you have good reasons to do so, it is an overall worse solution than cutting through t