Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Science

1.6 Billion-Year-Old Plant Fossil Found In India (phys.org) 6

Posted by EditorDavid from the aged-algae dept.
Complex multicellular life began 400 million years earlier than we thought, according to a Phys.org article shared by Slashdot reader William Robinson: Scientists found two kinds of fossils resembling red algae in uniquely well-preserved sedimentary rocks at Chitrakoot in central India. One type is thread-like, the other one consists of fleshy colonies. The scientists were able to see distinct inner cell structures and so-called cell fountains, the bundles of packed and splaying filaments that form the body of the fleshy forms and are characteristic of red algae... The oldest known red algae before the present discovery are 1.2 billion years old. The Indian fossils, 400 million years older and by far the oldest plant-like fossils ever found, suggest that the early branches of the tree of life need to be recalibrated.

1.6 Billion-Year-Old Plant Fossil Found In India More | Reply

1.6 Billion-Year-Old Plant Fossil Found In India

Comments Filter:
  • Everyone knows the world is only 6,000 years old, folks. This fossil is a conspiracy by the Chinese, believe me.

    • "TheRealDonaldTrump" would never say this. He'd say something like

      "We are gonna make them pay for this. It will be Fantastic, Tremendous and I'm the most intelligent man on the planet."

    • damn, i was hoping that all the people from india that live and work in the US would go back to india to honor this 1.6 billion year old plant fossil.
  • I love the way in the 21st Century we keep reading news headlines that end in "... than previously thought". Its always science news, too. Something or the other is always ..................... than previously thought. =) Of course updating what we "know" according to new data is a good thing. But its striking how often ".... than previously thought" appears in the news.

Slashdot Top Deals

Try `stty 0' -- it works much better.

Close