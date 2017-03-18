Tech Billionaires Invest In Linking Brains To Computers (technologyreview.com) 12
"To many in Silicon Valley, the brain looks like an unconquered frontier whose importance dwarfs any achievement made in computing or the Web," including Bryan Johnson, the founder of Braintree online payments, and Elon Musk. An anonymous reader quotes MIT Technology Review: Johnson is effectively jumping on an opportunity created by the Brain Initiative, an Obama-era project which plowed money into new schemes for recording neurons. That influx of cash has spurred the formation of several other startups, including Paradromics and Cortera, also developing novel hardware for collecting brain signals. As part of the government brain project, the defense R&D agency DARPA says it is close to announcing $60 million in contracts under a program to create a "high-fidelity" brain interface able to simultaneously record from one million neurons (the current record is about 200) and stimulate 100,000 at a time...
According to neuroscientists, several figures from the tech sector are currently scouring labs across the U.S. for technology that might fuse human and artificial intelligence. In addition to Johnson, Elon Musk has been teasing a project called "neural lace," which he said at a 2016 conference will lead to "symbiosis with machines." And Mark Zuckerberg declared in a 2015 Q&A that people will one day be able to share "full sensory and emotional experiences," not just photos. Facebook has been hiring neuroscientists for an undisclosed project at Building 8, its secretive hardware division.
Elon Musk complains that the current speeds for transferring signals from brains are "ridiculously slow".
According to neuroscientists, several figures from the tech sector are currently scouring labs across the U.S. for technology that might fuse human and artificial intelligence. In addition to Johnson, Elon Musk has been teasing a project called "neural lace," which he said at a 2016 conference will lead to "symbiosis with machines." And Mark Zuckerberg declared in a 2015 Q&A that people will one day be able to share "full sensory and emotional experiences," not just photos. Facebook has been hiring neuroscientists for an undisclosed project at Building 8, its secretive hardware division.
Elon Musk complains that the current speeds for transferring signals from brains are "ridiculously slow".
Here's how it plays::: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Zager & Evans are as likely to be right as him.
Obligatory (Score:1)
Is the tech bubble official yet? (Score:1)
People are investing in this? We barely have any idea how the human brain works, let alone linking it to something.
A time machine would be a better investment as far as magical fantasy pipe dreams go.
Re: (Score:1)
Maybe I'm missing something, but isn't it the point of research to learn more about how something works?
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, and for that investment to pay off. I could invest in unlocking human's ability to shoot laser beams from their eyes, and it would be a poor investment, even though we'd probably learn more about the human eye works.
This is a poor investment. The only reason tech billionaires are doing is because, like the rest of us, they must face their inevitable demise, and no amount of money will prevent it (unless they can upload their minds somewhere; this is their fantasy pipe dream, to be rich and powerful f
Re: (Score:2)
This. The vain cunts fancy themselves as gods.
Can't see it ending well.
Is it better than heroin? (Score:1)
People will one day be able to share "full sensory and emotional experiences," not just photos.
Yeah, I'll take your money (Score:1)