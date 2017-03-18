Physicists Find That As Clocks Get More Precise, Time Gets More Fuzzy

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Physicists "have combined two grand theories of physics to conclude not only is time not universally consistent, any clock we use to measure it will blur the flow of time in its surrounding space." An anonymous reader quotes ScienceAlert: A team of physicists from the University of Vienna and the Austrian Academy of Sciences have applied quantum mechanics and general relativity to argue that increasing the precision of measurements on clocks in the same space also increases their warping of time... [W]hile the theories are both supported by experiments, they usually don't play well together, forcing physicists to consider a new theory that will allow them both to be correct at the same time...

In this case, the physicists hypothesized the act of measuring time in greater detail requires the possibility of increasing amounts of energy, in turn making measurements in the immediate neighborhood of any time-keeping devices less precise. "Our findings suggest that we need to re-examine our ideas about the nature of time when both quantum mechanics and general relativity are taken into account," says researcher Esteban Castro.
The article opens with the statement that "time is weird," noting that despite our own human-centric expectations, "the Universe doesn't have a master clock to run by."

  • The think about time is we have no idea how long it really takes to go one second in the simulation we all live inside of. It could be years on the wall clock in the simulators universe.

    • I suspect it's the other way around: simulations look like the universe because the simulations are confined to the universe.

      • I suspect it's the other way around: simulations look like the universe because the simulations are confined to the universe.

        Or contained within a box [wikipedia.org], including the box itself.

    • It's interesting that all the funny bits of quantum theory and relativity and light are infact identical to what you would expect to be the rules of any simulation.

      For example, if you aren't looking at something in a video game it doesn't get rendered, ergo schrodingers cat like phenomena. The moon in fact is not there if you don't look at it.

      Bells theorem rules out local hidden variables (that is variables that are in the game but are not coupled to you the observer) but it allows global hidden variables

      My wife did a physical simulation for her thesis of the ocean halocline by using an 8' wide rotating tank filled with water and sugar solution. Now the tank was a body of water rotating every 24 hours by virtue of being on the surface of the Earth, but the angular velocity was much too low to have an observable effect, so the tank rotated every few minutes on top of the 11.57 microradians/second rotation of the Earth.

      It was a real time experiment in which a short but fixed period represented a much longer

      • ... the tank rotated every few minutes on top of the 11.57 microradians/second rotation of the Earth.

        Or, at least, in oscillating directions tangent to the surface of the Earth.

  • You see? (Score:4, Funny)

    Yet another example of how science can't prove anything. No, wait. This is another example of how the science lobby is trying to protect their jobs by, you know, doing experiments and shit, and trying to understand how stuff works.

  • never (Score:1)

    Is when I'll have time to give a shit about this.

  • So if their clock turns out not to be accurate. it's the universe's fault?

    It's a poor scientist who blames the universe for their shortcomings.

  • Schrodinger's clock? (Score:3)

    Or is it Schrodinger's time? Oh, sweet entropy...

  • https://arxiv.org/abs/0903.383... [arxiv.org]

    Time is just the sequence of events. And events on the smallest scale are particle interactions.

    What if there is an unknown quantum field which creates a barrier between particles? And particles have to "tunnel" through it in order to interact?

    When this quantum field is more disturbed (warped, etc) this barrier will be greater and it would be harder to particles to interact with each other. The end result is "time" slows down since the number of interactions drops.

    Note that

    • Indeed. Time is just a man made invention. How it's defined and "measured" is what can get wonky. Take out time from all physics to see the real core of how things work.
  • only man's devices for measuring the concept of time, the past goes on for eternity and the future goes on to eternity, it is just that we humans have the audacity to think we are smart enough to count it or measure it, we can make devices that do this but they will never be absolutely accurate as these scientists found...
  • Einstein's theory of relativity tells us that time and space are the same thing (your perception of the two skews with your relative velocity, which causes all of relativity's time dilation effects). So I would expect there to be a time-corollary of Heisenberg's Uncertainty Principle [wikipedia.org]. Just as extremely precise measurements of position lead to poor measurements of momentum, extremely precise measurements of time should result in poor measurements of... something else.

