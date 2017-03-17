Miniature Lab Begins Science Experiments in Outer Space (reuters.com) 15
An anonymous reader shares a Reuters report: Orbiting the earth at more than 500 kilometers (300 miles), a tiny satellite with a laboratory shrunk to the size of a tissue box is helping scientists carry out experiments that take gravity out of the equation. The technology was launched into space last month by SpacePharma, a Swiss-Israeli company, which on Thursday announced that its first experiments have been completed successfully. In space, with hardly any interference from earth's gravity, cells and molecules behave differently, helping researchers make discoveries in fields from medicine to agriculture. Nestle turned to zero gravity -- or what scientists refer to as microgravity -- to perfect the foam in its chocolate mousse and coffee, while drugmakers like Eli Lilly have used it to improve drug designs.
Really? I never considered "imperfect food foam" to be a pressing problem. This seems both arrogant and wasteful.
What's sadder is that the SCSC [wikipedia.org] was cancelled so that the ISS could be doing this r&d for cheaper. At least that was NASA's promise.
The SCSC would have been three times larger than the LHC.
I can see the ad now: "$70 billion dollars has been spent by world governments so YOU can have the very best fluffy bar from Boondoggle Chocolate Company!"
