Psychopathic CEOs Are Rife In Silicon Valley, Experts Say (theguardian.com) 25
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: There is a high proportion of psychopathic CEOs in Silicon Valley, enabled by protective investors and weak human resources departments, according to a panel of experts at SXSW festival. Although the term "psychopath" typically has negative connotations, some of the attributes associated with the disorder can be advantageous in a business setting. "A true psychopath is someone that has a blend of emotional, interpersonal, lifestyle and behavioral deficits but an uncanny ability to mask them. They come across as very charming, very gregarious. But underneath there's a profound lack of remorse, callousness and a lack of empathy," said forensic and clinical psychologist Michael Woodworth, who has worked with psychopathic murderers in high security prisons, on Tuesday. According to recent studies there's a high prevalence of psychopathy among high-level executives in a corporate environment: 4-8% compared with 1% in the general population. This makes sense, according to Silicon Valley venture capitalist Bryan Stolle because "it's an irrational act to start a company." "You have to have a tremendous amount of ego [and] self-deception to embark on that journey," he said. "You have to make sacrifices and give up things, including sometimes a marriage, family and friends. And you have to convince other people. So they are mostly very charismatic, charming and make you suspend the disbelief that something can't be done." However, the positive attributes are accompanied by manipulation. "One of the main things that makes them extremely difficult to organizations is their willingness to manipulate through deception," said Jeff Hancock, a Stanford social scientist who studies psychopathy. "Psychopaths will handpick people they can use as lackeys or supporters, such as someone in HR they can have in their wheelhouse," said Woodworth.
What does this tell us about our economic system?
It tells me that corporations are psychopathic/sociopathic entities.
"Corporations are people, my friend" -- Mitt Romney
Since corporations are people AND corporations are acknowledged to be psychopathic/sociopathic AND we drug/monitor/lock-up people with those issues for the protection of society at large, this tells me that we need MUCH, MUCH, MUCH more regulation on corporations than what we have right now.
Otherwise what is the point of science at all?
What does this tell us about our economic system?
Well, it's not like the US has a monopoly on psychos. We got's us some darn good ones though.
Silicon Valley is like other places, then (Score:2)
How odd (Score:2)
Why are the words "in Silicon Valley" in the title?
This pretty much explains 45. (Score:1)
Politics is just another form of business; so it's very apt to manipulations of a sociopath. and the people that voted in cheeto is fell for it... HARD. Now they have too much pride to admit they got conned.
Well known fact (Score:2)
Canary (Score:3, Informative)
Silicon Valley is just the canary. This is more than a Silicon Valley issue, and frankly more than a USA issue too.
Have a look at what's happening in Canadian banks recently.
Why the surprise? (Score:3)
The Top 10 Jobs That Attract Psychopaths...
10. Civil servant
9. Chef
8. Clergy person
7. Police officer
6. Journalist
5. Surgeon
4. Salesperson
3. Media (Television/Radio)
2. Lawyer
1. CEO
'expert' states the obvious to the lay(wo)man (Score:1)
you will never guess what happens next!
Caution! (Score:2)
If allowed to continue unencumbered, one of these business psychopaths may even attempt to run for president one day!
hmm... (Score:2)
I don't see it yet, but doesn't this remind you of a 'business leader' an CEO who recently was elected?
I wonder how many other presidents of the United states might fit that category. Theodore Roosevelt might be a candidate.
I'm not trolling however, I actually voted for the man. I suspected at the time and still suspect both he is a sociopath or psychopath of some kind.
I considered him a horrible option for president. Simply the other choice was worse.
Hey , whatever happened to 'embracing diversity'? Aren