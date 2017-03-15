Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Australia To Ban Unvaccinated Children From Preschool

An anonymous reader quotes a report from New Scientist: No-jab, no play. So says the Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, who has announced that unvaccinated children will be barred from attending preschools and daycare centers. Currently, 93 percent of Australian children receive the standard childhood vaccinations, including those for measles, mumps and rubella, but the government wants to lift this to 95 percent. This is the level required to stop the spread of infectious disease and to protect children who are too young to be immunized or cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. Childcare subsidies have been unavailable to the families of unvaccinated children since January 2016, and a version of the new "no jab, no play" policy is already in place in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland. Other states and territories only exclude unvaccinated children from preschools during infectious disease outbreaks. The proposed policy is based on Victoria's model, which is the strictest. It requires all children attending childcare to be fully immunized, unless they have a medical exemption, such as a vaccine allergy.

Australia To Ban Unvaccinated Children From Preschool

  • no hijab
  • The RFIDs that the vaccines contain for tracking citizens should make taking attendance a lot easier.
    • Yair, 'bout that, h33t.. we've been havin' some trouble gettin' them arfids down the needle. We were gunna use a bigger needle but the kids sorta freaked, ya know? Don't blame 'em, meself. Any nong approaching me with a McDonalds-straw-sized needle is gunna get a boot to the balls.

  • This is a great idea. I'm sad that kids with stupid parents cannot get into school, but it's not worth risking all of the other kids, especially those who cannot get the vaccine due to medical reasons.

  • I'm unsure banning children of uneducated parent is the best course of action...

    • This is not a ban from primary or secondary schools, only pre-school and day-care facilities where the concentration of children with less developed immunity is high.

        Around here kids are banned from school(primary and secondary) if they don't have up to date immunization records, or a reasonable reason to why they're not immunized(i.e. severe reactions). Considering the absolute shit that happened a few years back with multiple measles, mumps and rubella, not to mention whooping cough outbreaks, it's nothing but a good option.

        If there'd been a chickenpox vaccine when I was a kid, I would have taken it. 2 weeks of absolute shit, and it nearly killed my one sister(who s

    • I would prefer to ban uneducated parents, myself, but policing it would be a nightmare.
  • I'm 100% fine with this. I did my job, made my kids cry and took the 0.001% chance for the safety of the community. You can't be bothered? Fuck you.
  • In my Grandparents' generation, the recruiting posters said, "your country needs you" and people signed up to fight in a *war* to protect their families and communities, and many of those people didn't come back. Now we simply ask that you get a couple tiny jabs to protect your family and community from some of the most terrible diseases imaginable, and people think there's too much risk. Yes, there's a *tiny* risk, but you still choose to drive little Johnny all over town to soccer practices and birthday

