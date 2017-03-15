Parenthood Can Help You Live Longer In Older Age, Research Suggests (theguardian.com) 31
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Parenthood could boost your chances of living longer in your later years, according researchers who believe the effect could be down to children helping with care and support. While previous research has shown that adults with children live longer than those without, the new study unpicks how the effect plays out in older age. Modig and colleagues used national registry data to follow almost 1.5 million Swedes born between 1911 and 1925 as they aged. The team found that while the risk of death increased with age for all adults, having children was linked to greater longevity. The results are published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health. At the age of 60, men who had children had almost two years more on their remaining life expectancy than those without, at 20.2 and 18.4 years respectively. A similar trend was seen for women aged 60, with life expectancies of 23.1 years for those without children and 24.6 years for mothers. By contrast at the age of 80, parents had a life expectancy of 7.7 years for men and 9.5 years for women, compared to 7 years for men without children and 8.9 years for women without children. The findings reveal that the benefits of having children became more pronounced with age -- an effect that was greater for men than women. Furthermore, the team found that having children had a stronger impact on the longevity of men who were not married than those with a spouse.
I don't care (Score:1)
I'll never have kids, ever. They can fuck off.
Re: (Score:3)
Even if you do like kids, bringing them to the world we have today isn't exactly a gift to them...
I know a great many youngster even today who deeply resent our generation's wasteful and selfish way of living, the consequences of which we left to them, and that they'll have to sort out when we're gone.
Re: (Score:2)
My take also.
As always (Score:3)
At the age of 60, men who had children had almost two years more on their remaining life expectancy than those without, at 20.2 and 18.4 years respectively.
Correlation isn't causation.
Also, many of those who gain 2 years in life expectancy lose many more years of piece and quiet having to raise their brats.
Re:As always (Score:4, Insightful)
This. You gain 1.8 years, lose 18.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, many of those who gain 2 years in life expectancy lose many more years of peace and quiet having to raise their brats.
Oh, yes. I know some people with young kids that would sometimes just like to drown them and be done with it. (Not seriously, of course, but you get the point...)
At only 2 years it is also quite likely other factors are causing both. For example, religious people have more children and live longer. But they also waste a massive amount of lifetime and brainpower on their religion, so that is a net loss as well.
Re: (Score:2)
It just feels that way.
. .
.especially at 3AM when your 3-month-old wants a bottle RIGHT THE HECK NOW, and obviously has VERY healthy lungs.
Good times, good times. . . . . (grin)
Re: (Score:2)
wants a bottle RIGHT THE HECK NOW
Not a bottle, a tit. A tit that used to belong to you.
Re: (Score:2)
Soundproofing the room helps. Best money you'll ever spend.
Common cause (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Quite a few "parents" these days could have fooled me. When you see two blobs waddle to some all you can eat buffet with their little blobs, you really have to wonder.
No, it does not (Score:2)
It found a correlation, it did not find a causation. It could well be the other way round or there could be a third factor that causes both things.
Seriously, stop reporting such nonsense.
Re: (Score:2)
Healthier and richer people are likely to live longer, and also likely to be preferred for starting a family with
Only it doesn't work that way: it's a well established fact that rich, usually educated people have fewer children than poor uneducated people.
Translation (Score:2)
People are worried about the future and don't want to risk having kids they most likely won't be able to provide for, more people are dying than being born. We have to counter that! Now, we can't pay them more to be financially secure enough to be able to afford having a family, so let's make up some bullshit to make them pump out a few units!
Stress? (Score:1)
Raising children is stressful, and stress makes people stronger.
Loneliness (Score:2)
Loneliness is a significant health risk [everydayhealth.com] which causes a person's death risk to increase.
Having kids gives you someone to care about, and someone who cares about you, and someone you see on a regular basis. That does a lot to decrease your loneliness.
This explains why the effect is stronger for men than women (men tend to have fewer social contacts), and stronger for single than married men.
Uh, who's caring for whom again? (Score:2)
"...researchers who believe the effect could be down to children helping with care and support...
By helping with care and support, are you referring to all the twentysomethings who still live with their parents? Just curious how this study takes into account the fact that the young generation can hardly afford to take care of themselves today, much less care for aging parents.
Also, having kids helps you live longer? Did they take into account the physical, mental, and financial strain that parenthood can bring? I'm willing to bet 99.999% of parents are scratching their heads over this one too.
