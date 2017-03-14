Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Medicine Biotech Science Technology

West African Village Weighs Using Genetically Modified Mosquitoes In Malaria Fight (scientificamerican.com) 27

Posted by BeauHD from the pros-and-cons dept.
New submitter omaha393 writes: A public engagement campaign is underway in the hopes of convincing Burkina Faso residents to allow the release of genetically modified mosquitoes to combat deadly mosquito-borne pathogens. GM mosquitoes rely on a technology called "gene drives." Different gene drives offer different solutions, typically leading to subsequent broods being sterile, predominantly male, resistant to infection or nonviable due to toxic traits. Researchers in this case are only in the preliminary stages of releasing sterile males but hope to begin wider releases of GM mosquitoes in about 6 years.

Burkina Faso is not the only country to pursue GM mosquitoes in efforts to prevent disease. Brazil has become a testing ground for wide release, and last fall voters in Florida Keys approved measures to begin releasing GM mosquitoes to fight the spread of Zika. Both the WHO and the U.S. FDA have approved the technique, but skeptics are critical of the method.

West African Village Weighs Using Genetically Modified Mosquitoes In Malaria Fight More | Reply

West African Village Weighs Using Genetically Modified Mosquitoes In Malaria Fight

Comments Filter:

  • IMMA CHARGIN MAH LAZER (Score:3)

    by Motherfucking Shit ( 636021 ) on Tuesday March 14, 2017 @10:23PM (#54041169) Journal

    Still waiting for these beauties [youtube.com] to start being mass produced, looks like they're making progress [youtube.com].

    • I've been wondering what happened to this, I'd pay a stupid amount of money for one. As nice as it is living in the woods, these bastards get annoying.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by amiga3D ( 567632 )

        The one thing worse than mosquitoes is ticks. That damn lime disease is no joke. Then there's rocky mountain spotted fever. It's not safe in the woods. I would love to have the laser mosquito killer though. The coolness factor is off the damn chart.

  • Radiolab (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    For anyone who has *not* been following crispr/gene drives over the last couple years, RL has a really good overview(podcast) of it.
    http://www.radiolab.org/story/... [radiolab.org]

    I'm not into genetics at all, but this is a REALLY interesting story.

  • Who is going to import a GMO crop for any real currency?
    The product that has value needs a nice GMO free logo and can meet other standards to get importers interested.
    Once a brand finds organic certified, GMO free, local farmers can work out some nice export deals or just ensure access to different export markets.
    As a framer or as a local coop, GMO free has some global export value.
    Without been GMO free a product only has national value or limited export to some nations who may not pay much as a food pr

  • But then later there's running and screaming.

  • You'd think they would use a standard unit of measurement, like the kilogram, rather than genetically modified mosquitos.
  • like...get this...super-mosquitoes and Kristen Stewart.

  • "Burkina Faso is not the only country to pursue GM mosquitoes in efforts to prevent disease. Brazil has become a testing ground for wide release...

    Somebody with a perverse sense of humour might note that killer bees originated in (cough) Brazil.

  • Besides a feminist wet dream come true, it makes no sense, since it's just less competition for the existing non-sterile males.

  • What's really needed is an additional modification that would make the following generation fail to hatch. Yes, I realize the males are "sterile" but I also realize that a mutation could occur in their lab and then they would be releasing one that isn't sterile but would have many more males. I do not know the ecological fallout of such a possibility and I'm willing to be they don't know either. Nature is unforgiving and we already have a lot to make up for.

Slashdot Top Deals

How can you work when the system's so crowded?

Close