West African Village Weighs Using Genetically Modified Mosquitoes In Malaria Fight (scientificamerican.com) 27
New submitter omaha393 writes: A public engagement campaign is underway in the hopes of convincing Burkina Faso residents to allow the release of genetically modified mosquitoes to combat deadly mosquito-borne pathogens. GM mosquitoes rely on a technology called "gene drives." Different gene drives offer different solutions, typically leading to subsequent broods being sterile, predominantly male, resistant to infection or nonviable due to toxic traits. Researchers in this case are only in the preliminary stages of releasing sterile males but hope to begin wider releases of GM mosquitoes in about 6 years.
Burkina Faso is not the only country to pursue GM mosquitoes in efforts to prevent disease. Brazil has become a testing ground for wide release, and last fall voters in Florida Keys approved measures to begin releasing GM mosquitoes to fight the spread of Zika. Both the WHO and the U.S. FDA have approved the technique, but skeptics are critical of the method.
Then I suggest you learn English properly.
Weighs can also mean considers the importance of different parts of a decision.. IE. Weighs the factors in a decision.
As it clearly does here smart arse.
More importantly.. Perhaps someone should tell them actual tests of these modified mosquitoes have failed, as not surprisingly it turns out that the changes mutate out again very quickly as survival is actually dominant.
Who would have thought.
Sounds like a good prologue for a catastrophe movie.
Fade in.
"The year was 2017. A team of scientists released a genetically modified mosquito to fight malaria. It was a mistake. A terrible mistake."
Fade out.
I think your underestimating how much suffering malaria causes. Malaria is nasty stuff. It's super painful , leaves you completely unable to get out of bed , you run huge fevers , and because the body can't really mount an antigen defence against it , you'll get it over and over and over again. The end result is it paralyses entire regions by making huge portions of the workforce perpetually sick and this has contributed hugely to Africa's economic misfortunes. A society where almost everyone of age can wor
IMMA CHARGIN MAH LAZER (Score:3)
Still waiting for these beauties [youtube.com] to start being mass produced, looks like they're making progress [youtube.com].
I've been wondering what happened to this, I'd pay a stupid amount of money for one. As nice as it is living in the woods, these bastards get annoying.
The one thing worse than mosquitoes is ticks. That damn lime disease is no joke. Then there's rocky mountain spotted fever. It's not safe in the woods. I would love to have the laser mosquito killer though. The coolness factor is off the damn chart.
Extinct them! (Score:2)
Extinct ALL mosquitoes, ticks, lice, scabies, crabs, bed bugs, and cockroaches.
And politicians and lawyers.
For anyone who has *not* been following crispr/gene drives over the last couple years, RL has a really good overview(podcast) of it.
http://www.radiolab.org/story/... [radiolab.org]
I'm not into genetics at all, but this is a REALLY interesting story.
Loss of export potential? (Score:2)
The product that has value needs a nice GMO free logo and can meet other standards to get importers interested.
Once a brand finds organic certified, GMO free, local farmers can work out some nice export deals or just ensure access to different export markets.
As a framer or as a local coop, GMO free has some global export value.
Without been GMO free a product only has national value or limited export to some nations who may not pay much as a food pr
... The scientists will sit back in their air-conditioned offices and say, well I guess we were wrong about that but at least we advanced science by performing this experiment.
Probably the biggest experiment that we'd be conducting is about pollination. Mosquitoes (and other flies) do pollinate quite a few plant species.
Sometimes pollination is incredibly fussy and sometimes only one species specializes in pollinating a given plant. So one of the unintended consequences here might be the disappearance of one or more plant species. Of course, something else absolutely critical to the ecosystem will depend on one or more of the plants that are no longer pollinated...
It is obviou
Not just pollenation (Score:2)
Mosquitoes and Mosquito larvae are critical food sources for numerous creatures. No mosquitoes == no larvae == starving little fish, starving bats, starving birds, starving spiders, etc.. etc.. etc...
Killing off mosquitoes is the worst possible option. Find vaccines and cures for the diseases/viruses/bacteria/etc.. mosquitoes carry, or find a way to simply kill those diseases/viruses/bacteria/etc.. in the mosquito.
"what if birds don't like to feed on the GMO mosquitoes, or fish don't like their larvae?"
Because there are no liberal birds or fish. They will go on eating what they have been used to eating in their environment, since the GMO version does not taste any different.
But you're missing the whole point of gene drives, which are to in a short time eliminate the target species. So long as there are other prey species for the birds and fish to move on to, no problem. Fish flies, damsel flies, there is a plethora o
Yeah. (Score:2)
But then later there's running and screaming.
Strange unit of measurement (Score:2)
movie pitch potential (Score:2)
What could possibly go wrong... (Score:2)
"Burkina Faso is not the only country to pursue GM mosquitoes in efforts to prevent disease. Brazil has become a testing ground for wide release...
Somebody with a perverse sense of humour might note that killer bees originated in (cough) Brazil.
Sterile males? (Score:2)
Besides a feminist wet dream come true, it makes no sense, since it's just less competition for the existing non-sterile males.
Needs additional safeguards. (Score:2)
What's really needed is an additional modification that would make the following generation fail to hatch. Yes, I realize the males are "sterile" but I also realize that a mutation could occur in their lab and then they would be releasing one that isn't sterile but would have many more males. I do not know the ecological fallout of such a possibility and I'm willing to be they don't know either. Nature is unforgiving and we already have a lot to make up for.