Earth Science Technology

Most People Would Give Lab-Grown Meat a Try, New Survey Reveals (sciencealert.com) 34

Posted by BeauHD from the taste-like-chicken dept.
Clive Phillips and Matti Wilks report via ScienceAlert: In a recent survey, published this month in PLOS One, we investigated the views of people in the United States, a country with one of the largest appetites for meat and an equally large appetite for adopting new technologies. A total of 673 people responded to the survey, done online via Amazon Mechanical Turk, in which they were given information about in vitro meat (IVM) and asked questions about their attitudes to it. Although most people (65 percent), and particularly males, were willing to try IVM, only about a third said they would use it regularly or as a replacement for farmed meat. But many people were undecided: 26 percent were unsure if they would use it as a replacement for farmed meat and 31 percent unsure if they would eat it regularly. This suggests there is scope to persuade consumers that they should convert to IVM if a suitable product is available. As an indication of this potential, 53 percent said it was seen as preferable to soy substitutes. The biggest concerns were about IVM's taste and lack of appeal, particularly in the case of meats seen as healthy, such as fish and chicken, where only two-thirds of people that normally ate them said that they would if it was produced by in vitro methods. By contrast, 72 percent of people who normally eat beef and pig products would still do so if they were produced as IVM.

  • Not true I bet. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And the poll was taken at a vegan fete at a college. Or was it a high school? ROFL. No way that any one over the age of 50 would want to try this if they had a brain in their heads.

    • I'm 60.

      Perfectly happy to try it, in fact, looking forward to it a great deal.

      You might want to argue that I don't have a brain in my head, or that I'm stupid, but I don't think you can make your case. :)

      Lots of very good reasons to want this to work out.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sc0ob5 ( 836562 )
        I'd also give it a go at least once, if it was free as I'd imagine it'd cost a pretty penny.

    • Re: Not true I bet. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If they could make a passable burger or steak that tasted good, I'd opt for it. I won't give up meat , but even I would opt for a manufactured option over slaughterhouse meat.

    • Um, 50 years old and yes I would. Whats more, if it were decent and the texture was close enough I would integrate it into my diet and a normal thing. We already have soy based meats as part of our diet as it is. In the case of a couple of the products I would defy you to tell the difference of it from meat. The product is that good. In the case of the case of the IVM, I like the idea of it far more than an animal being put through what they are only to be killed in the end for my burger. IF there is

  • Ha! (Score:2)

    by msauve ( 701917 )
    Kibo called it [kibo.com] almost 20 years ago.

  • I'm not eating it unless it gets slipped to me.

  • As long as it tastes good. And no being close enough or not to bad is not good enough. The disgusting bland tasting substitutes many in the vege community keep trying to say taste just as good have their taste buds in their arse as far as I am concerned. grow me something that tastes as good and I will happily eat that instead whether it is plant or lab grown.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      I would lean to genetically modified algae. Easy DNA to modify and with slick engineering, all sorts of foods can be grown, not processed. All grown in controlled environment delivered sealed with no contaminants and designed to be the best food it can be, correct roughage, balanced sugars and proteins, zero allergens, trace elements and all sorts of tastes and textures genetically programmed in. Forget soylent green, think a nice thick plate size broadleaf, ready to be grilled, fresh out of the water. How

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )
      Personally I think attempting to substitute vegetarian things for specific meat items is a mistake that will usually result in disappointment. Instead of attempting vegetarian hot dogs I think it's better to just have a vegetarian curry that does not pretend to be anything other than what it is if meat cannot be on the menu. Chunks of tofu disappoint is they are pretending to be chicken, but if they are fried and coated with sweet chilli they are something most people will like (while not resembling meat
  • why not? i am sure the "gmo = scary" crowd will be against.

  • Many people do it already... (Score:5, Funny)

    by hcs_$reboot ( 1536101 ) on Tuesday March 14, 2017 @09:49PM (#54041061)
    eating at Mac Donald's
    • If you are willing to consume a McNugget, you should be happy to eat actual meat, not matter how it's produced!

  • "This suggests there is scope to persuade consumers that they should convert to IVM if a suitable product is available. As an indication of this potential, 53 percent said it was seen as preferable to soy substitutes"

    Would Vegans eat it? Vegetarians? I find this interesting.

  • is this spam about spam?

  • I would have no problem eating lab grown meat, at least once for the experience.
    However, I've seen reports referring to it as tasteless. I don't want that.

    One thing I don't like about "artificial" food is how boring it is : one brand, one taste, no variation. There are plenty of things going on in living things, all these little things are what give natural products their rich flavor. The more you standardize things, the less you give life a chance to make you something exceptional, and lab grown meat is an

  • I'd definitely give it a shot.

    / Daughter went vegan at 20
    // Still lived with us
    /// One day found a boca burger in the fridge
    //// It wasn't bad
    ///// I'll never be vegan
  • This would be a good way to make protein accessible to more of the world without the large environmental footprint that herding meat animals comes with. They'd have to do some testing to replicate different parts of the animal though. Lean, tender proteins like fillet steak, fatty collagen rich analogs for ribs etc.

  • This is so dumb. They needed a study for this? And then, when they do the study they target "particularly males". This is how "bad science" is done.
    You know how to do GOOD f'ing science? Get your IVM meat done, do it right, and make it taste and cook like Filet Mignon. Everyone will eat it. No one will care that it is grown in a lab. All the nonsense "studies" and whatnot UNTIL then only prove your IVM meat sucks. Nobody with 23 braincells to rub together would REFUSE to eat "meat" comparable to Filet. This

