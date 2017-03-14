Most People Would Give Lab-Grown Meat a Try, New Survey Reveals (sciencealert.com) 34
Clive Phillips and Matti Wilks report via ScienceAlert: In a recent survey, published this month in PLOS One, we investigated the views of people in the United States, a country with one of the largest appetites for meat and an equally large appetite for adopting new technologies. A total of 673 people responded to the survey, done online via Amazon Mechanical Turk, in which they were given information about in vitro meat (IVM) and asked questions about their attitudes to it. Although most people (65 percent), and particularly males, were willing to try IVM, only about a third said they would use it regularly or as a replacement for farmed meat. But many people were undecided: 26 percent were unsure if they would use it as a replacement for farmed meat and 31 percent unsure if they would eat it regularly. This suggests there is scope to persuade consumers that they should convert to IVM if a suitable product is available. As an indication of this potential, 53 percent said it was seen as preferable to soy substitutes. The biggest concerns were about IVM's taste and lack of appeal, particularly in the case of meats seen as healthy, such as fish and chicken, where only two-thirds of people that normally ate them said that they would if it was produced by in vitro methods. By contrast, 72 percent of people who normally eat beef and pig products would still do so if they were produced as IVM.
Not true I bet. (Score:1)
And the poll was taken at a vegan fete at a college. Or was it a high school? ROFL. No way that any one over the age of 50 would want to try this if they had a brain in their heads.
Sorry, true (Score:2)
I'm 60.
Perfectly happy to try it, in fact, looking forward to it a great deal.
You might want to argue that I don't have a brain in my head, or that I'm stupid, but I don't think you can make your case.
:)
Lots of very good reasons to want this to work out.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Not true I bet. (Score:1)
If they could make a passable burger or steak that tasted good, I'd opt for it. I won't give up meat , but even I would opt for a manufactured option over slaughterhouse meat.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess I'm not sure the entire market for this are vegans. If they could make good quality meat that tastes good more efficiently than the current method, that might solve a lot of problems.
Re: (Score:2)
guys will eat anything (Score:2)
Ha! (Score:2)
I Doubt It (Score:2)
I'm not eating it unless it gets slipped to me.
all comes down to taste. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I would lean to genetically modified algae. Easy DNA to modify and with slick engineering, all sorts of foods can be grown, not processed. All grown in controlled environment delivered sealed with no contaminants and designed to be the best food it can be, correct roughage, balanced sugars and proteins, zero allergens, trace elements and all sorts of tastes and textures genetically programmed in. Forget soylent green, think a nice thick plate size broadleaf, ready to be grilled, fresh out of the water. How
Re: (Score:2)
If it tastes better (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
it can't make a big mac *worse*, so i'm all for giving it a try. and 'lab grown' burgers **SHOULD BE** cheaper once the processes are worked out and production can ramp-up. i would NOT, however, even consider a fake steak. a t-bone or prime rib has to be real cow.
Why make assumptions? I would happily try an IVM steak. Don't knock it until you try it, as they say.
That's not to say that I wouldn't try it, think it was absolute rubbish compared to a a "real cow" T-Bone or Prime Rib, then take up an internet crusade against the culinary sin that IVM just turned out to be....
But then again, it might be awesome.
Many people do it already... (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
Would Vegans eat it? (Score:2)
"This suggests there is scope to persuade consumers that they should convert to IVM if a suitable product is available. As an indication of this potential, 53 percent said it was seen as preferable to soy substitutes"
Would Vegans eat it? Vegetarians? I find this interesting.
So... (Score:1)
is this spam about spam?
Taste matters (Score:2)
I would have no problem eating lab grown meat, at least once for the experience.
However, I've seen reports referring to it as tasteless. I don't want that.
One thing I don't like about "artificial" food is how boring it is : one brand, one taste, no variation. There are plenty of things going on in living things, all these little things are what give natural products their rich flavor. The more you standardize things, the less you give life a chance to make you something exceptional, and lab grown meat is an
Well yeah, if the price was right (Score:2)
/ Daughter went vegan at 20
If they can get the taste and texture right (Score:1)
Siiiigh (Score:2)
This is so dumb. They needed a study for this? And then, when they do the study they target "particularly males". This is how "bad science" is done.
You know how to do GOOD f'ing science? Get your IVM meat done, do it right, and make it taste and cook like Filet Mignon. Everyone will eat it. No one will care that it is grown in a lab. All the nonsense "studies" and whatnot UNTIL then only prove your IVM meat sucks. Nobody with 23 braincells to rub together would REFUSE to eat "meat" comparable to Filet. This
For those who get the reference... (Score:2)
Tastes like despair.