It's About Time Astronauts Got Healthcare For Life (mashable.com) 44
Miriam Kramer, reporting for Mashable: NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria flew to space four times for the space agency between 1995 and 2007. While in space, his eyesight deteriorated, a well-documented medical issue NASA's known about for years, and one that many astronauts have experienced first-hand. For many astronauts, their eyesight readjusts once they get back to Earth. That wasn't the case for Lopez-Alegria, though. His eyesight got significantly worse during his time in orbit, and NASA isn't paying for his contacts or doctor visits today, years after his retirement from the agency. However, he still travels to Houston, Texas once per year to allow the agency to gather data about his health, without any expectation that NASA will offer treatment for any conditions that may have developed because of his time in space. In other words, while Lopez-Alegria's eyesight deteriorates, NASA benefits from the data he provides to the American space program, without medical recompense to him today. The lack of health care for former astronauts has long been a sore spot at NASA, but now it threatens the agency's future. Deep space missions beyond the moon, like a mission to Mars, require a better understanding of how extended spaceflight affects the human body.
Re: (Score:2)
just because you flew into space. You're one of the plebs, capisce? Now, resume your shopping and stop complaining. Everything is fine.
"...he still travels to Houston, Texas once per year to allow the agency to gather data about his health...
Just because we few into space doesn't mean we're gonna be your guinea pig for life. You want something from us space plebs? Then fucking pay for it.
Tough shit -- welcome to the real world (Score:2, Interesting)
How many occupations have health side-effects? Thousands. You are just one of many, bub. Get in line. You aren't special.
Re: (Score:1)
And this is why I can't stand conservative Republicans. The callousness of their moral superiority is disgusting. Wait until it's your turn and we turn the cold shoulder to you when you can't afford your medications when you're 65+ and we tell you "well you should have made better business investments to cover for your retirement shouldn't you have?"
Re: (Score:2)
Please stop the hyperbole (Score:5, Interesting)
I totally agree that NASA should pay for the most top-notch healthcare for life for all astronauts. There are not many and they deserve it for the risks they take and the benefits we all gain...
However this line is absurd:
"now it threatens the agency's future"
No, no it does not. Even if NASA shot all astronauts on retirement there would still be a healthy supply of overqualified candidates for flying in space.
I wish people would stop weakening perfectly good arguments by trying to lace them with drama.
ObamaCare (Score:3)
Wasn't the ACA supposed to fix this?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
"Every person for himself"
Single payer, but not what you were told was single payer
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No. It was largely an attempt to get everybody in America on a health care plan, the idea being to grow the size of the pool of people paying into health plans, and distributing the costs across all Americans.
It's had a vigorous effort to repeal it before it was passed, and the alternative is shaping up to be right out of a Christmas Carol: "If he be like to die, he had better do it, and decrease the surplus population."
Re: (Score:2)
I jest, but Lopez-Alegria is already a veteran, so he receives health care benefits. I'm not sure how Miriam Kramer is trying to spin this, because if the U.S. had a single payer system, Lopez-Alegria would still be receiving the same level of care as the general population; nothing better or worse than he already receives.
Don't alot of them have the VA? (Score:2)
Don't alot of them have the VA?
We just need to make it so that all astronauts get VA.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This would be the correct course of action I would believe.
However, that might put NASA bureaucratically under the military, which looks bad (space militarization step 1).
Re: (Score:1)
Don't alot of them have the VA?
We just need to make it so that all astronauts get VA.
Have you seen the status of the VA these days? Euthanasia would be better than the VA.
Give them the same program that Congressmen and their families get. Lord knows astronauts do a lot more for humantiy than most of the yokels in the House.
Re: (Score:2)
But they need more then what Congressmen and their families get need. As in the tests and other conditions. The VA does deal with stuff that astronauts may need vs someone with a deskjob.
Universal healthcare would fix this (Score:1)
This is just a small example of how the US healthcare system is a failure.
Every other Western democracy has universal healthcare coverage. Most alongside private coverage, and some (at least Canada) purely public.
The US system is harmful on so many levels. This includes poor outcomes, 2x to 3x higher cost per-capita than any other system, transferring the cost of healthcare to employers and consequently acting as a strong deterrent to recruiting Americans and an inducement to offshoring work, etc.
But Amer
Re: (Score:2)
I have to admit, just when I thought facts about US healthcare couldn't surprise me anymore, I learn that astronauts - one of the toughest and highest profile government jobs you could have - don't have guaranteed healthcare later in life? That seems insane, especially given there's really not that many astronauts out there to begin with.
I'm from a country with public universal health care, with a private option (i.e. you can pay for private health insurance on top of the public system if you think it's wor
Astronauts shouldn't get this special privilige (Score:3)
How about we give everybody the privilege, instead of limiting it to Astronauts?
Or at least expand the offering to everybody who's ever wanted to be an astronaut?
Already have it (Score:2)
It is true they do not have "access to the doctor of his choice", all former military have access to VA benefits for life.
Which is more than can be said for 99% of US born citizens.
Re: (Score:2)
Note that the jet hours requirement in that document is from 2004 and applied to Commanders and Pilots only, not Mission Specialists.
Re: (Score:2)
"That wasn't the case for Lopez-Alegria, though. His eyesight got significantly worse during his time in orbit, and NASA isn't paying for his contacts or doctor visits today, years after his retirement from the agency. However, he still travels to Houston, Texas once per year to allow the agency to gather data about his health, without any expectation that NASA will offer treatment for any conditions that may have developed because of his time in space. In other words, while Lopez-Alegria's eyesight deterio
Wrong forum (Score:2)
CLickBait-FalseNews (Score:2)
First - ALL FORMER MILITARY (honorably discharged) members HAVE LIFE LONG HEALTH CARE at the VA!
Second - Michael Lopez-Alegria was a US Naval test pilot!
THERE FORE: ok brain surgeon- use Aristotelian logic and fill in the "therefore"
Our system may not be the best, and there's plenty of Trump haters, but come on, making crap up do