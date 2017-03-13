It's About Time Astronauts Got Healthcare For Life (mashable.com) 91
Miriam Kramer, reporting for Mashable: NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria flew to space four times for the space agency between 1995 and 2007. While in space, his eyesight deteriorated, a well-documented medical issue NASA's known about for years, and one that many astronauts have experienced first-hand. For many astronauts, their eyesight readjusts once they get back to Earth. That wasn't the case for Lopez-Alegria, though. His eyesight got significantly worse during his time in orbit, and NASA isn't paying for his contacts or doctor visits today, years after his retirement from the agency. However, he still travels to Houston, Texas once per year to allow the agency to gather data about his health, without any expectation that NASA will offer treatment for any conditions that may have developed because of his time in space. In other words, while Lopez-Alegria's eyesight deteriorates, NASA benefits from the data he provides to the American space program, without medical recompense to him today. The lack of health care for former astronauts has long been a sore spot at NASA, but now it threatens the agency's future. Deep space missions beyond the moon, like a mission to Mars, require a better understanding of how extended spaceflight affects the human body.
just because you flew into space. You're one of the plebs, capisce? Now, resume your shopping and stop complaining. Everything is fine.
"...he still travels to Houston, Texas once per year to allow the agency to gather data about his health...
Just because we few into space doesn't mean we're gonna be your guinea pig for life. You want something from us space plebs? Then fucking pay for it.
The market solution is to give you a $10 off coupon on healthcare for your service in Houston.
As Paul Ryan explained, if you want cheap healthcare you should have made better life decisions, like becoming a congressman rather than an astronaut.
How many occupations have health side-effects? Thousands. You are just one of many, bub. Get in line. You aren't special.
I pay for other people's bullshit wars
Obama holds the record. 26,171 dropped in 2016 alone. So many that we ran out of bombs to drop on Syria
Typical Democrat blaming the Republicans for what the Democrats did.
Even if you're right about the financial aspect, I'd rather see a society that cares for it's downtrodden and not step on them and gloat over their bad luck in life to make our pathetic lives seem better by comparison. WWJD? He would have not said what you said that's for sure.
so, you mean other Democrats. Most of the money comes from the blue states. Most of the red states take in more federal money than they pay out. By a pretty wide margin.
Wait until it's your turn and we turn the cold shoulder to you when you can't afford your medications when you're 65+ and we tell you "well you should have made better business investments to cover for your retirement shouldn't you have?"
tbh I'd be fine with that, unlike a lot of people I'm capable of planning ahead and saving money. In this hypothetical, my complaints would stem from the fact that I'd spent the last 45 years paying to subsidize others who were incapable of planning ahead and was then told that as a reward for my good planning I'm ineligible for any assistance.
"Christ, what an asshole"
Yes, he is special, yet what should go without saying for him, should also be offered to all Americans like in the rest of the civilized world.
Then again you clearly don't fall into that category, and it's because of assholes like you that there is no public healthcare plan in place.
I totally agree that NASA should pay for the most top-notch healthcare for life for all astronauts. There are not many and they deserve it for the risks they take and the benefits we all gain...
However this line is absurd:
"now it threatens the agency's future"
No, no it does not. Even if NASA shot all astronauts on retirement there would still be a healthy supply of overqualified candidates for flying in space.
I wish people would stop weakening perfectly good arguments by trying to lace them with drama.
Wasn't the ACA supposed to fix this?
"Every person for himself"
Single payer, but not what you were told was single payer
No. It was largely an attempt to get everybody in America on a health care plan, the idea being to grow the size of the pool of people paying into health plans, and distributing the costs across all Americans.
It's had a vigorous effort to repeal it before it was passed, and the alternative is shaping up to be right out of a Christmas Carol: "If he be like to die, he had better do it, and decrease the surplus population."
I jest, but Lopez-Alegria is already a veteran, so he receives health care benefits. I'm not sure how Miriam Kramer is trying to spin this, because if the U.S. had a single payer system, Lopez-Alegria would still be receiving the same level of care as the general population; nothing better or worse than he already receives.
His healthcare options aren't even limited to the VA. He's also was a federal employee and thus, if he wanted, he could have enrolled in the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program and which has very good coverage. In addition, since he's retired he could enroll in Medicare and use the FEHB as a secondary insurance plan to cover the gaps in Medicare. Plus here's what he's been up to since his retirement:
López-Alegría retired from NASA on March 12, 2012[5] and served as the President of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation through the end of 2014. López-Alegría is now an independent consultant to traditional and commercial space companies, serves on several advisory boards and committees to public and private organizations, and is engaged in public speaking domestically and internationally. He is based in Washington, DC.
He's probably making more yearly than he ever did as an astronaut, so I seriously doubt that he
Wasn't the ACA supposed to fix this?
No. The ACA was supposed to transfer wealth from the middle class to the already wealthy through the insurance companies, then fail spectacularly. At least, that's what it looked like from day one. And guess what?
Don't alot of them have the VA? (Score:2)
Don't alot of them have the VA?
We just need to make it so that all astronauts get VA.
This would be the correct course of action I would believe.
However, that might put NASA bureaucratically under the military, which looks bad (space militarization step 1).
Don't alot of them have the VA?
We just need to make it so that all astronauts get VA.
Have you seen the status of the VA these days? Euthanasia would be better than the VA.
Give them the same program that Congressmen and their families get. Lord knows astronauts do a lot more for humantiy than most of the yokels in the House.
But they need more then what Congressmen and their families get need. As in the tests and other conditions. The VA does deal with stuff that astronauts may need vs someone with a deskjob.
Michael López-Alegría is a veteran his health care is cover for life by the Veterans Administration.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_L%C3%B3pez-Alegr%C3%ADa
Universal healthcare would fix this (Score:2, Insightful)
This is just a small example of how the US healthcare system is a failure.
Every other Western democracy has universal healthcare coverage. Most alongside private coverage, and some (at least Canada) purely public.
The US system is harmful on so many levels. This includes poor outcomes, 2x to 3x higher cost per-capita than any other system, transferring the cost of healthcare to employers and consequently acting as a strong deterrent to recruiting Americans and an inducement to offshoring work, etc.
But Amer
I have to admit, just when I thought facts about US healthcare couldn't surprise me anymore, I learn that astronauts - one of the toughest and highest profile government jobs you could have - don't have guaranteed healthcare later in life? That seems insane, especially given there's really not that many astronauts out there to begin with.
I'm from a country with public universal health care, with a private option (i.e. you can pay for private health insurance on top of the public system if you think it's wor
I don't know how great "it seems" but I live in Canada, and it's quite good.
World-class treatment of any major problem, with modest or no delay.
The only real downside is that if you have a non-urgent problem (nasty head cold, road rash from a bike accident, etc.) you could wait 4-5 hours for service. Similarly, if you have to schedule a non-urgent treatment, such as imaging or surgery, but there is no life-threatening condition or rapid deterioration, it could take from a few weeks to a few months to get s
Yes, actually it is...especially compared to the US. Let's start by comparing infant mortality, then we can talk about percentage of the population covered.
If years ago US healthcare was not tied to jobs an (Score:2)
If years ago US healthcare was not tied to jobs and was not year to year. Then it would not gotten to the point that it is at now.
Astronauts shouldn't get this special privilige (Score:5, Insightful)
How about we give everybody the privilege, instead of limiting it to Astronauts?
Or at least expand the offering to everybody who's ever wanted to be an astronaut?
Already have it (Score:3)
It is true they do not have "access to the doctor of his choice", all former military have access to VA benefits for life.
Which is more than can be said for 99% of US born citizens.
Note that the jet hours requirement in that document is from 2004 and applied to Commanders and Pilots only, not Mission Specialists.
"That wasn't the case for Lopez-Alegria, though. His eyesight got significantly worse during his time in orbit, and NASA isn't paying for his contacts or doctor visits today, years after his retirement from the agency. However, he still travels to Houston, Texas once per year to allow the agency to gather data about his health, without any expectation that NASA will offer treatment for any conditions that may have developed because of his time in space. In other words, while Lopez-Alegria's eyesight deterio
CLickBait-FalseNews (Score:1)
First - ALL FORMER MILITARY (honorably discharged) members HAVE LIFE LONG HEALTH CARE at the VA!
Second - Michael Lopez-Alegria was a US Naval test pilot!
THERE FORE: ok brain surgeon- use Aristotelian logic and fill in the "therefore"
Our system may not be the best, and there's plenty of Trump haters, but come on, making crap up do
It is almost like 32/33 developed countries... (Score:2)
It's almost like the cognitive dissonance exists at a fundamental level such that no progress can be made.
Change the constitution, if you do not like the current laws, but do not compare with 33 other developed countries.
Did you know that many developed countries, such as Japan, have zero illegal immigration policy, by the way?
Healthcare is the commodity, the more you make it available, the large demand grows and eventually it will be rationed.
If you will change the constitution and will include the healthcare as a right, why don't you throw in free life time education, free housing, free food. That is what the
health care tied to jobs and for profit 3rd party' (Score:2)
health care tied to jobs and for profit 3rd party's are the real issues as well the pre-ex system.
In the past doctor's needed to spend alot of the time fighting junk pre-ex BS just to get paid and there way to much billing code BS that the 3rd party's try to point to say you did this wrong we are not paying.
We need to expand medicare + medicaid to all.
Australia has a system like that and doctors get paided about the same as they do here.
People in jails / prsions get better at little to (Score:2)
People in jails / prisons get better then the ER at little to cost. And it's costs us a lot just to keep them locked up.
Maybe 2 dozen? Just enlist them for life. (Score:2)
Select from Army Veterans (Score:1)
They should have selected candidates that served in the US Army, or are American Native Indians, or have low income, or will be close to the retirement age. All these citizens have free healthcare anyway.
Yes, that is a satyric proposal.
I they NASA is too lazy to setup the healthcare plan for the astronauts it is just an indication that NASA is poorly managed.
It's about time all americans got healthcare (Score:2)
what is the cause? (Score:1)
Advocacy headlines are unprofessional (Score:2)