NASA Moon

NASA Finds Lunar Spacecraft That Vanished 8 Years Ago (cnn.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the hello-again dept.
An anonymous reader shares a CNN report: It made history as India's first unmanned lunar spacecraft. Then it vanished. Nearly a decade later, NASA has located two unmanned spacecraft orbiting the moon, including India's Chandrayaan-1, which went quiet in 2009. Scientists used a new ground radar to locate the two spacecraft -- one active and one dormant, NASA said Thursday. "We have been able to detect NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter [LRO] and the Indian Space Research Organization's Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft in lunar orbit with ground-based radar," said Marina Brozovic, a radar scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. "Finding LRO was relatively easy, as we were working with the mission's navigators and had precise orbit data where it was located."

NASA Finds Lunar Spacecraft That Vanished 8 Years Ago

Comments Filter:

  • Please help: lost satellite (Score:4, Funny)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Friday March 10, 2017 @11:53AM (#54013071)
    I need to find a satellite the launch team stood up in 2009. Can you please send me the commands to find the satellite and restore communication with it. This mission is most needful!

    Your greatest help is mostly appreciated!!!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      A gentle reminder to see if the needful was done for this.

    • Sure I can help you. First let's start up a Webex and you can show me the environment and describe how things appeared to work before the problem happened. We will then collect any relevant information for further analysis and determine the next best course of action.

  • "Finding LRO was relatively easy" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Finding LRO was relatively easy, as we were working with the mission's navigators and had precise orbit data where it was located."

    So it was easy for NASA to find something that they knew the location of.

    Okaaaaaay.

    • Finding LRO [with ground-based radar, as implied by the entire point of TFA] was relatively easy, as we were working with the mission's navigators and had precise orbit data where it was located

      So yes, it was easy to confirm the position of a lunar satellite using Earth-based radar given a position pre-calculated with high confidence.

      Hopefully, at least now that it's been spelled out for you, you can grasp why this is interesting and not some kind of joke only were clever enough to spot.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      That's how the development process works.

      First you start by establishing conditions that are entirely known and are as close to within-your-control as possible. You confirm that you get the expected results this way. After that, then you pursue something that is known to an extent but is not entirely known. The Indian satellite in this case works, its orbit prior to its failure was reasonably well known and I assume that those who do orbital mechanics for a living would be able to extrapolate a reasonabl

    • So it was easy for NASA to find something that they knew the location of.
      Okaaaaaay.

      You calibrate your methods using known values, then you try for the experimental.

      #researchmethods

  • Given the distance involved and the size of the sattelites, this is some pretty impressive work.

  • V'ger (Score:2)

    by houghi ( 78078 )

    This space left blank intentionally.

  • It made history as India's first unmanned lunar spacecraft.

    Was there an earlier manned one from India then?

