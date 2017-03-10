NASA Finds Lunar Spacecraft That Vanished 8 Years Ago (cnn.com) 26
An anonymous reader shares a CNN report: It made history as India's first unmanned lunar spacecraft. Then it vanished. Nearly a decade later, NASA has located two unmanned spacecraft orbiting the moon, including India's Chandrayaan-1, which went quiet in 2009. Scientists used a new ground radar to locate the two spacecraft -- one active and one dormant, NASA said Thursday. "We have been able to detect NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter [LRO] and the Indian Space Research Organization's Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft in lunar orbit with ground-based radar," said Marina Brozovic, a radar scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. "Finding LRO was relatively easy, as we were working with the mission's navigators and had precise orbit data where it was located."
Re: (Score:2)
I'll be impressed if we manage to screw up Low Earth Orbit of the Moon.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
"Finding LRO was relatively easy" (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Finding LRO [with ground-based radar, as implied by the entire point of TFA] was relatively easy, as we were working with the mission's navigators and had precise orbit data where it was located
So yes, it was easy to confirm the position of a lunar satellite using Earth-based radar given a position pre-calculated with high confidence.
Hopefully, at least now that it's been spelled out for you, you can grasp why this is interesting and not some kind of joke only were clever enough to spot.
Re: (Score:3)
That's how the development process works.
First you start by establishing conditions that are entirely known and are as close to within-your-control as possible. You confirm that you get the expected results this way. After that, then you pursue something that is known to an extent but is not entirely known. The Indian satellite in this case works, its orbit prior to its failure was reasonably well known and I assume that those who do orbital mechanics for a living would be able to extrapolate a reasonabl
Re: (Score:2)
You calibrate your methods using known values, then you try for the experimental.
#researchmethods
Impressive RADAR skills (Score:2)
Given the distance involved and the size of the sattelites, this is some pretty impressive work.
"First Unmanned" (Score:2)
