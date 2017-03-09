Study Suggests Potatoes Can Grow On Mars (phys.org) 180
The International Potato Center (CIP) has launched a series of experiments to discover if potatoes can grow under Mars' atmospheric conditions, as well as under extreme conditions on Earth. The CIP placed a potato inside a "specially constructed CubeSat contained environment" that simulates Mars temperature, air pressure, oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. They then used sensors and live-streaming cameras to record the soil and monitor the status of the potato. Preliminary results are positive as cameras inside the container show sprouts. Phys.Org reports: "We have been looking at the very dry soils found in the southern Peruvian desert. These are the most Mars-like soils found on Earth." Chris McKay of NASA ARC. "This [research] could have a direct technological benefit on Earth and a direct biological benefit on Earth," says Chris McKay of NASA ARC. From the initial experiment, CIP scientists concluded that future Mars missions that hope to grow potatoes will have to prepare soil with a loose structure and nutrients to allow the tubers to obtain enough air and water to allow it to tuberize. "It was a pleasant surprise to see that potatoes we've bred to tolerate abiotic stress were able to produce tubers in this soil," Amoros said. He added that one of the best performing varieties was very salt-tolerant from the CIP breeding program for adaptation to subtropical lowlands with tolerance to abiotic stress that was also recently released as a variety in Bangladesh for cultivation in coastal areas with high soil salinity. Amoros noted that whatever their implications for Mars missions, the experiments have already provided good news about potato's potential for helping people survive in extreme environments on Earth.
...Matt Damon already showed us.
Actually, I think people believing a sci-fi movie to be true probably has less impact on the real world than those who believe historical movies to be completely true. It has often been said that history is written the victors, and that may have been true once, but nowadays the history that many know and believe was actually written by Hollywood scriptwriters.
Audiences for the modern movies have much shorter attention span, inferior vocabulary, and are easily pleased with cheap thrills. Also the "lemon" scenes in Hollywood movies have much less variety than those old Greek poems, if movies were made with some of the erotic stuff of old they'd be banned and burned by 90% of our liberals.
Wait... Are you saying that Alexander Hamilton DIDN'T break into song about the million things he hadn't done and how he wasn't going to throw away his shot?
Not sure he was Puerto Rican either.
He was born a little bit east of there, St. Kitts & Nevis...
Not when that Sci-Fi movie includes fictitious science. In the UK I had a conversation about the idea that humans only use 10% of their brain [wikipedia.org], and upon saying that the idea was basically bullshit and provably so from an evolutionary perspective, I was asked if I had watched Lucy, the Scarlett Johanssen film [imdb.com] based upon the premise and that I might find it interesting.
Probably the same people who thought that Apollo 13 was fiction.
Oh good lord, I missed that story. Slashdot linking to fucking Buzzfeed? Are you fucking serious? Anyways, that story doesn't show anything of the sort. You know why? Because even if all those tweets are real (and I wouldn't put it past Buzzfeed to make them up, or pay people to write them), and even if they're all serious (which they're probably not), a handful of tweets still doesn't mean anything about anything.
That's nothing. Many people think our president and other elected federal officials actually care about them.
Humans landing on the moon is only a theory, not a fact. Increasingly, scientists doubt the theory that humans landed on the moon. If humans went to the moon, why aren't we still on the moon? According to quantum mechanics...
You used theory in attempt to prove moon landing being a theory... You should actually give a good reason why we, humans, should still be there in the first place. This is not a discovery of an uncharted island (different magnitude). There are many good reasons why humans do not need to be on the moon (atmosphere, cost, etc.). And if those scientists who have doubt on the moon landing are using the same logic you use, I highly doubt they are real scientists because they are asking the wrong question (which
While The Martian was terrible, it is kind of amusing picturing other Matt Damon characters in that role
;) Will Hunting, Private Ryan, Jason Bourne, Loki from Dogma...
Squirrel!
After 5 whats?
The Irish had better consider radiation (Score:2)
Pretty sure that without also accurately emulating the radiation environment, this isn't even close to being definitive. Perhaps they did and TFS didn't mention it. I did not, of course, read TFA.
:)
Data from the Chernobyl incident:
Cited source
Average yearly (300 mar
Colonization of Mars possible now! Vodka available!
Yeah, you can grow things in Mars regolith. If you first remove the toxic perchlorates. And the hexavalent chromium. And the general excess of arsenic. And on and on. Basically, if you take a highly polluted natural material and remediate the various pollutants from it, then add water, you can grow plants in it. Well golly gee, whoda thunk that?
This project is a stunt by a potato council. They're not growing potatoes in Mars regolith or anything similarly contaminated, they're growing them in soil taken from the Pampas de La Joya desert. Interviewed elsewhere:
Oh, heck, from the look of it the thing's not even in space [cipotato.org].
Yep, check out the timelapse mode [potatoes.space] on the livestream - there's clearly people walking by outside. For crying out loud...
No information anywhere specifying what pressure (Pa, mbar, psi, atm....) they're using in there, but I can tell you it's not a Marslike ~600Pa / 6mbar / 0.006 atm, because that's below the Armstrong limit, and water can't exist in a liquid phase at those pressures (the "liquid water flowing on Mars" was actually concentrated toxic deliquescent brine). I can also tell you that they're not using Marslike temperatures because it's not exactly a secret that potatoes don't sprout or survive in the winter.
What a load of hype.
>
What a load of hype.
The article wasn't a complete dud. Before reading it, I had not known that "one advantage potato great genetic capacity for adaptation".
Not sure whether this was meant seriously or in snark.
If actually meant seriously: potatoes, like all plants, exchange gas with air in the pore space at their roots in order to get oxygen. Said air is the same pressure as the outside air. Water vapour exchanges with it at the same rate as it would with air on the surface, with respect to partial pressures. And even if that wasn't the case, the mass of the soil would only add ~1-2 kPa pressure (on Earth, less on Mars due to the lower gravity).
The concept is impossible. Water cannot exist in a liquid state in any Mars conditions (unless as previously stated concentrated by other factors, such as a strong perchlorate brine), and there is no oxygen for the roots to breathe (leaves make oxygen, but roots consume it, and die if it's not present in sufficient quantity).
Perchlorates can form a liquid brine because they're even more dehydrating than the near-vacuum atmosphree. Being in contact with them doesn't give you water, it extracts water from you.
You're talking terraforming. Not that even having photosynthetic bacteria survive on the surface of Mars is established; bacteria still need liquid water. Never mind that the surface of Mars is highly sterilizing.
Winter potatoes do not grow in the winter. The plant dies off at the first frost. The potatoes remain intact underground, but there is no growth. They remain dormant. They couldn't grow even if the plant had died off because they can't extract water from ice (aka, frozen soil).
Well, duh! If you use Wikipedia too look up what's in Mars regolith and you fantasize that plants grow out of water alone, it's obviously easy.
plants grow out of water alone, it's obviously easy.
Water? Like out of the toilet?
You won't be able to eat everything grown in the regolith, but you will be able to eat some plants [ecowatch.com].
Mars One, seriously?
That alone is enough reason to discount them, but beyond that, they don't state what simulant they used. There are two main Mars regolith simulants out there. JSC MARS-1 (most recent, MARS-1A) is ash from the Pu'u Nene cinder cone (simply dug up and sieved); and MMS, which is crushed Mojave desert rock. They only match Mars (very, very roughly) in terms of bulk composition, not at all in terms of hygroscopic and toxic compounds (MMS is somewhat hygroscopic, MARS-1A not at all). Mars perchlorates are not just hygroscopic, they're delequescent. And it's packed full of toxic compounds you generally don't find on Earth (outside of superfund sites, at least
;) )
...So you're saying that for better experiments, we should make more superfund sites?
Sure, the toxic substances may need to be removed to make the potatoes safe for us to eat, but will they just, simply, grow without removing them? Growing and eating are two different things.
Right. Like it's not enough to show that they can be grown in Idaho.
But it's got what plants crave!
Big-ass fries? Oh wait...
I'm still kicking myself for wasting this opportunity to make a "But it's got what planets crave!" joke.
Another lost opportunity in life that won't come again.
Like others who posted here, I'm very disappointed that the "CubeSat" is, in fact, not a "Sat" (Satellite) but just a dummy test environment here on plain old Earth. I guess it would have been nice to think that they had launched the thing into orbit (like on that 100+ satellite carrying Indian rocket) but I guess the cost and difficulty of making it space worthy (let alone human-spaceflight worthy to be sent to the ISS) was far greater than the budget of this marketing stunt. (And it was a stunt, as other posters have mentioned they eliminated so many of the bio-hazardous ingredients known to be on Mars, the soil was hardly an analog of Martian soil.)
However, this stupid marketing stunt did remind me of one thing that really needs to be examined, how does GRAVITY and the (partial) lack thereof affect our LONG-TERM prospects in space and throughout the solar system? Because except for maybe the clouds of Venus (and Saturn!) there will not be anywhere else in the solar system where we can find a remotely habitable environment that shares 1G. Will humans be able to become pregnant, bring babies to term, give birth and have them develop normally in a non-1G environment? If not in zero G what about on the moon (1/3 G) or Mars (1/6 G)? That is a huge question for which there has been no definitive research because it is very hard (impossible?) to mimic a less than 1G environment (even if you float an animal its internal organs are still subjected to 1G).
So what to do? Well I heard there WAS a plan to put a large centrifuge on the space station which could simulate various G levels for long periods of time. If so, while I'm sure it wouldn't have been large enough for humans to use (without massive disorientation due to the short radius), it would've been fine for mice and other small animal studies. This would've given us CRITICAL information on whether mammals at least would be able to reproduce on the moon or mars.
Without this data, the first colonists to go to the Moon and Mars are taking a tremendous risk with their most precious of possessions, their descendants. Unfortunately, their experiment (using their own families as subjects) and pioneering this new biological frontier could end in a terrible tragedy not just for them but for mankind.
Their "CubeSat" is just a glovebox. Dishonest.
I worked on that gadget. The centrifuge motor's encoder was wildly overspecified. It would have been fine with a ten-bit metal disc encoder, but noo, someone heard they could do eighteen bits absolute with a glass disc. That wouldn't survive launch - Hell, one didn't survive basic assembly.
The guy who specified that went on to a highly lucrative career in ripping people off. The hideously expensive motor and encoder (expensive partly because it was so overspecified) was last heard of in a warehouse in J
>this stupid marketing stunt did remind me of one thing that really needs to be examined, how does GRAVITY and the (partial) lack thereof affect our LONG-TERM prospects in space and throughout the solar system?
Yep. We have lots of data on 1G and a lot on ~0G, but nothing significant on 0.16g (the Moon) or 0.38g (Mars).
That's why I'd really like to see us send a couple of experiment modules to Mars to see a few generations of mice and a few generations of plants under low-g.
Why invest in a centrifuge? Start by keeping mice on the ISS for a few generations (a few years) in zero G. If they do OK in zero G, then they'll probably do OK in anything from zero to one.
Whoops! Yes stupid mistake that I made in my (parent) post. Mars is most definitely 1/3 G and the moon is 1/6 G. While humans are (probably) not going to be able to develop normally on the Moon (then again, I'm just guessing), I'm hoping that Mars might just provide enough gravity so that they would develop "normally".
Maybe they'll end up to be REALLY tall, super basketball players (just from development in 1/3 G, not counting evolutionary changes). Unfortunately, they'll probably never be able to stand
"We have been looking at the very dry soils found in the southern Peruvian desert. These are the most Mars-like soils found on Earth."
And yet, those soils are NOTHING EVEN REMOTELY LIKE Mars soil. Seriously people, we aren't going to grow anything on Mars.
And yet, those soils are NOTHING EVEN REMOTELY LIKE Mars soil. Seriously people, we aren't going to grow anything on Mars.
We aren't going to grow anything on Mars anytime soon. FTFY. You forgot the word soon. If we actually send manned missions to Mars someday then it is very likely (nearly certain) that we would attempt to grow something there if for no other reason than scientific curiosity. Might not be something edible but I'm sure we'd try to grow some form of plant life. Whether that effort proves productive in any way is a different discussion.
>They know the Death Asteroid is coming
This is a statistical fact
> they must save The Species by getting us off this rock!
No. That would be stupid. To save the species it's quite important to ONLY get SOME of us off this rock. The problem is having everybody reliant on one rock. The whole point of space colonization is to have more than one rock so they won't all be hit at the same time.
>Because that other rock is much better.
Now NOBODY has EVER made THAT argument. What we have said is that it make
You forgot to mention "gravity well" and "mining asteroids" and "space factories", Space Nutter. Give it up, the human race evolved to live on Earth. It ain't going anywhere.
We did evolve to live on this planet, and we shall be at a huge disadvantage trying to live outside the realms of this planet. The difficulties and challenges are real. It's going to be ridiculously expensive and difficult to get self sustaining colonies on entities outside the earth.
That doesn't mean we shouldn't attempt it though, or that we shouldn't try. If humanity were wiped out, there would be no bringing us back. Given that we might be the only intelligent life in the galaxy, it would be a shame
It gets too cold to grow stuff on Mars.
You'd have to have a heated, pressurized greenhouse.
That's why Mars ain't no kind of place to raise your kids. Not to mention that there's no one there to raise them if you did.
