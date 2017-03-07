NASA Proposes a Magnetic Shield To Protect Mars' Atmosphere (phys.org)
New submitter Baron_Yam writes: Apparently it is no longer necessarily science fiction to consider terraforming the red planet in a human lifetime. NASA scientists have proposed putting a magnetic shield at the Mars L1 Lagrange Point, diverting sufficient solar wind in hopes that the Martian atmosphere would thicken and heat the planet to the point of melting the ice caps, causing what remains of Martian water to pool on the surface. While not enough of a change to allow walking around without a space suit, this would make human exploration of the planet a much easier task.
NASA Proposes a Magnetic Shield To Protect Mars' Atmosphere More | Reply Login
NASA Proposes a Magnetic Shield To Protect Mars' Atmosphere
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals