Pollution Responsible For a Quarter of Deaths of Young Children, Says WHO (theguardian.com) 37
More than 1 in 4 deaths of children under 5 years of age are attributable to unhealthy environments. Every year, environmental risks -- such as indoor and outdoor air pollution, second-hand smoke, unsafe water, lack of sanitation, and inadequate hygiene -- take the lives of 1.7 million children under 5 years, say two new WHO reports. The Guardian adds: "A polluted environment is a deadly one -- particularly for young children," says Dr Margaret Chan, director-general of the WHO. "Their developing organs and immune systems -- and smaller bodies and airways -- make them especially vulnerable to dirty air and water." The harm from air pollution can begin in the womb and increase the risk of premature birth. After birth, air pollution raises the risk of pneumonia, a major cause of death for under fives, and of lifelong lung conditions such as asthma. It may also increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer in later life.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
I'm beginning to think conservatives like pollution because it causes enough brain damage to make one vote Republican, expanding their voter base.
I know this claim will anger a lot of conservatives, but it's the best explanation I can find for their irrational behavior and conspiracy nuttiness.
Heh, your theory is flawed. I believe it's fairly common knowledge that people in areas with lots of pollution (big cities) tend to be far more democrat leaning that people who live around clean air (the country.)
Perhaps you were subjected to too much pollution as a child to realize that fairly obvious conclusion to your line of thought.
Re: (Score:1)
I don't see what the proportion between the two groups has to do with my original point. Please clarify. The conservatives would be judging based on their surroundings mostly. How it relates to a different group somewhere else is a minor factor to them (unless they are taking a global outlook, which I d
Re: (Score:1)
Maybe my brain has been poisoned by pollution.
By the way, one doesn't have to stay in one place. They could be poisoned in cities and move to the country to fit in with others like them. Maybe poison in the cities could mean more low-IQ migrants to rural areas.
Re: (Score:1)
Moderate conservatives have been a dying species since roughly around the mid 1980's. The nation has polarized since Nixon.
Re: (Score:1)
And democrats are any better? Did you see the last candidate they put forward for POTUS? That bitch be whack yo.
Do you think anti-science is restricted to one party? The non-gmo labels on salt are really scientifically based, ya? Or the "organic" label that is totally about science and not marketing of legal words compared to laymen usage to charge more for cheap products to stupid people.
Do you think racism is restricted to one party? Here is an experiment; set up social media profile as a black conservati
...and inadequate hygiene (Score:2)
indoor and outdoor air pollution, second-hand smoke, unsafe water, lack of sanitation, and inadequate hygiene
This last one doesn't seem like it really fits in with the others too well. Certainly impoverished people may not necessarily be able to afford the chemicals needed for good hygiene, or they might lack the education to know why hygiene is important, but impoverished people in countries with good anti-pollution policies and with otherwise strong economies may also have problems with hygiene and possibly for the same reasons.
Re: (Score:3)
45% of all child deaths are simply down to malnutrition [who.int].
Re: (Score:1)
"Hygiene" may not just be about bathing and washing, but also defective equipment, like refrigerators with inconsistent temperature, washing machines with mold in them because they don't drain properly, toilets that only half flush, and corroding pipes that deliver tainted water.
Re: (Score:3)
It's so they can include natural dirty water, Malaria and other parasite deaths in the number and make a nice inflammatory headline.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Your family goes first.
Good news! (Score:1)
This is a bit disingenuous ... (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes, pollution is bad for your health. In no way is that a false statement.
At the same time, living in a pre-industrial society is also very bad for your health [nationalarchives.gov.uk]. As it living in a poorer society [blogspot.com] for a number of important reasons.
And since (unfortunately) we cannot yet have an industrial society without some pollution, it's disingenuous to say that pollution causes those deaths because we don't know if reducing it, and thereby reducing our output, would be beneficial or harmful at each margin. It's somehow implying that the pollution isn't accepted as part of trade-off -- or that we intentionally pollute with no side benefit -- which is ludicrous.
Of course, by the same vein that not all polluting activities are harmful on the margin, not all are beneficial on the margin either. Clearcutting rainforest to make room for banana groves is almost certainly a net harm. Burning natural gas to electrify rural areas that didn't previously have power is almost certainly a net gain. In between there's a whole realm of less obvious answers.
There's a future where all our power comes from nuclear and renewable and all our food is grown or synthesized on a small amount of land. We aren't there yet, and so we have to pick and chose.
Re: (Score:2)
we cannot yet have an industrial society without some pollution
Sure we can, we're just too greedy and pathetic as a species to do it.
Re: (Score:2)
While the article doesn't make clear, but I suspect most of these deaths are in 3rd world countries that aren't industrialized where unchlorinated water and indoor wood fires are common and are much worse then pollution caused by industry.
Re: (Score:2)
And since (unfortunately) we cannot yet have an industrial society without some pollution, it's disingenuous to say that pollution causes those deaths because we don't know if reducing it, and thereby reducing our output, would be beneficial or harmful at each margin. It's somehow implying that the pollution isn't accepted as part of trade-off -- or that we intentionally pollute with no side benefit -- which is ludicrous.
Well it would be ludicrous, if that's what anyone was saying
... excuse me, somehow implying. This is what is known as a straw man argument.
You advocate making a trade-off between pollution and its benefits. I agree. But if you want to make a rational trade-off, it's necessary to quantify the costs empircially. Which is not to say this study is correct in its conclusions; it almost certainly gets some things wrong, because studies like this are never perfect.
But undertaking a study like this does not so
More political FUD from the new world order (Score:2)
A recent New Zealand study [nih.gov] found that the risks of death from second hand smoke is between the risk of getting melanoma and dying in a car crash.
So unless you want to start banning cars and going out in the sun, STFU about casual second hand smoke. Walking through that cloud on your way into the restaurant isn't as dangerous as driving to get there. I'm not suggestion people should take steps on their own to avoid it or not expose their children to it, but enough is enough from the nanny state governments
Re: (Score:2)
"A recent New Zealand study found that the risks of death from second hand smoke is between the risk of getting melanoma and dying in a car crash.
"
Interesting that you picked the NZ study and not one from somewhere else because here Melanoma and car accidents are both big killers due to us having far stronger sun, very low levels of ozone meaning we have the highest incidence of melanoma in the world: http://www.stuff.co.nz/nationa... [stuff.co.nz]
Also, the driving standards here are terrible as are the roads, and there'
Re: (Score:2)
Second-hand smoke, air pollution, etc., are unavoidable in some areas (and "move to the middle of an uninhabited swath of land" isn't really a viable option for some people). It's the difference between getting bit by your own dog and getting bit by someone else's.
Gosh (Score:2)
Strangely, 3/4 of all childhood deaths are due to pristine lands without any industry or modernity.