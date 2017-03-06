Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Medicine Databases

Researchers Suggest Using Blockchain For Electronic Health Records (hbr.org) 29

Posted by EditorDavid from the data-for-doctors dept.
The CIO at a Boston teaching hospital and two MIT researchers write in the Harvard Business Review that blockchain "has the potential to enable secure lifetime medical record sharing across providers," calling it "a different construct, providing a universal set of tools for cryptographic assurance of data integrity, standardized auditing, and formalized 'contracts' for data access." An anonymous reader quotes their report: A vexing problem facing health care systems throughout the world is how to share more medical data with more stakeholders for more purposes, all while ensuring data integrity and protecting patient privacy... Today humans manually attempt to reconcile medical data among clinics, hospitals, labs, pharmacies, and insurance companies. It does not work well because there is no single list of all the places data can be found or the order in which it was entered...

Imagine that every electronic health record (EHR) sent updates about medications, problems, and allergy lists to an open-source, community-wide trusted ledger, so additions and subtractions to the medical record were well understood and auditable across organizations. Instead of just displaying data from a single database, the EHR could display data from every database referenced in the ledger. The end result would be perfectly reconciled community-wide information about you, with guaranteed integrity from the point of data generation to the point of use, without manual human intervention.

  • How do you Store a 5gb MRI image (Score:5, Insightful)

    by hsmith ( 818216 ) on Monday March 06, 2017 @07:52AM (#53984327)
    In a 256 bit hash? I'd love to know. Block chain can verify data - that is it. Tired of dipshits selling the latest buzz word when they have no idea what it is. Block chain is ledger, not a fucking database.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zemran ( 3101 )
      But it is in the cloud.... It is magic... It can do everything...
    • Is not possible use checksum for this case? Like we do with big files downloaded from the Internet?

  • Blockchain... (Score:3)

    by blueshift_1 ( 3692407 ) on Monday March 06, 2017 @08:15AM (#53984411)
    It'll fix every security problem you have!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Chrisq ( 894406 )

      It'll fix every security problem you have!

      It worked wonders for my constipation, though the links were a bit uncomforatble

  • While the articles has mentions "protecting patient privacy" this isn't explained. It is hard to see how a widely distributed ledger of medical records would be anything but a privacy disaster.

  • Isn't the point of a blockchain that the contents are publicly verifiable?

    Isn't medical data something you don't want public?

