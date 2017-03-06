Researchers Suggest Using Blockchain For Electronic Health Records (hbr.org) 29
The CIO at a Boston teaching hospital and two MIT researchers write in the Harvard Business Review that blockchain "has the potential to enable secure lifetime medical record sharing across providers," calling it "a different construct, providing a universal set of tools for cryptographic assurance of data integrity, standardized auditing, and formalized 'contracts' for data access." An anonymous reader quotes their report: A vexing problem facing health care systems throughout the world is how to share more medical data with more stakeholders for more purposes, all while ensuring data integrity and protecting patient privacy... Today humans manually attempt to reconcile medical data among clinics, hospitals, labs, pharmacies, and insurance companies. It does not work well because there is no single list of all the places data can be found or the order in which it was entered...
Imagine that every electronic health record (EHR) sent updates about medications, problems, and allergy lists to an open-source, community-wide trusted ledger, so additions and subtractions to the medical record were well understood and auditable across organizations. Instead of just displaying data from a single database, the EHR could display data from every database referenced in the ledger. The end result would be perfectly reconciled community-wide information about you, with guaranteed integrity from the point of data generation to the point of use, without manual human intervention.
How do you Store a 5gb MRI image
And what do you do when you need medical data expunged from the record? It's difficult enough as is today, but still doable in cases like wrong diagnoses or a doctor or nurse logging to the wrong journal. But you can't modify a signed chain without breaking it - that's the entire point.
No, I think this is a very bad idea.
A git-like approach would be a better idea, but that requires a dedicated merge master who can vet pull requests. And I sure as hell would not want that to fall on an insurance company,
And what do you do when you need medical data expunged from the record? It's difficult enough as is today, but still doable in cases like wrong diagnoses or a doctor or nurse logging to the wrong journal. But you can't modify a signed chain without breaking it - that's the entire point.
Yes. It is the entire point. But you don't remove data from an EMR (Electronic Medical Record). Working with them on a daily basis, I can tell you the "removed" bits and "reason for removal" fields in their databases have a
My GP is responsible for my medical records (all medical results get copied to him regardless of where I go), though exactly how and where they're stored I've no idea. I do know the bastards charge ridiculous amounts of money in some instances to transfer or release records.
I suspect it's 3rd party vendors contracted by the province and restricted by the provincial Personal Health Information Privacy Act (https://www.ontario.ca/laws/statute/04p03).
The system seems to be working, more or less. I can't reca
No. Checksums are short, easy to generate, and good at detecting accidental errors. They are also typically linear functions, so it is extremely easy to generate two (potentially very) different files with the same checksum.
Blockchain...
It'll fix every security problem you have!
It worked wonders for my constipation, though the links were a bit uncomforatble
Privacy?
Public?
Isn't the point of a blockchain that the contents are publicly verifiable?
Isn't medical data something you don't want public?