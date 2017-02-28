DNA Test Shows Subway's 'Chicken' Only Contains 50 Percent Chicken (arstechnica.com) 24
According to an investigation by Canadian media outlet, CBC, the chicken in Subway Restaurants' chicken sandwiches may only contain around 50 percent chicken -- the rest of it is soy, spices and preservatives. The investigation involved DNA testing chicken sandwiches collected from five popular fast food restaurants. While the rest of the sandwiches contained mostly chicken, Subway's oven-roasted chicken and the chicken strips in its Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki sandwich clocked in with just 53.6 percent and 42.8 percent chicken, respectively. Ars Technica reports: Among all the chicken sampled, there was a total of about 50 ingredients other than chicken identified. The chicken samples had an average of 16 ingredients. Some of the ingredients are expected, such as salt and other seasonings. But many were commercial preservatives and fillers. One commonality was that they all had high levels of salt. Subway responded to the CBC in a statement: "SUBWAY Canada cannot confirm the veracity of the results of the lab testing you had conducted. However, we are concerned by the alleged findings you had conducted." You can read the full statement here.
The companies in question - Wendy's, Subway, McDonalds, Tim Horton's - responded HERE [www.cbc.ca].
Their responses sound reasonable, so either they are lying or the "DNA tests" are not accurate.
Yes, read the response, but like all communications from large companies, you have to read it critically
For example, from the end of Subway's response:
We will look into this again with our supplier to ensure that the chicken is meeting the high standard we set for all of our menu items and ingredients.
Translate this into normal english and it is "We do not adequately QA our supply chain & our lowest-bid supplier is giving us a chicken/soy blend. We only care about this because we just got caught out"
I have cut up a lot of chickens. Never seen any chicken parts that look remotely like Subways. Clearly extruded food, like a chicken 'nugget'.
McDonald's and Wendy's claim to be serving 'chicken breasts'. I don't eat McShits, but the Chicken at Wendy's does look like an actual chicken breast, just a very small one.
We recognize that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so our imitation chicken is leading us all into a new, more courageous* future, where we will be 100%, BRAVE, not CHICKEN!
"courageous" is the intellectual property of Apple Inc. "chicken" includes, but is not limited to, dog, cat, yeast, nuclear waste, chicken feathers, beaks, claws, recycled newspaper (for that genuine cardboard-y takeout taste).May include nuts. May not include chicken..
All but Subway were over 80% chicken. That's what you would expect, they are quite open about adding seasoning and yeast etc. No problem at all.
Subway's result needs explanation. It can't be accounted for by any ligitimate preservation or seasoning.
I'm not sure how a DNA test to determine amount of meat is supposed to work, but even on its face it seems silly because meat isn't 100% meat. What I mean by that is that when you get a cut of meat and weigh it, or measure its volume, not all of that is cells. A large amount is water. Have a look at how much beef jerky comes out of a cut of beef. The extra vanishing isn't magic, it's dehydration.
That aside, it is fairly rare to eat meat as is. Like of take a cut of meat, put it over heat, and then eat it. U
kill the salt, kill the sugar (Score:2)
It is impossible to get any processed food that is not laden with salt and sugar. It contributes to high blood pressure and diabetes. Do the food companies care? Or will shipping "product" take precedence over their customers' health?
Spin it properly (Score:3)
Piffle! That's a totally wrong spin! According to TFA, most of the other 50% is soy — the famously humane and environment-friendly replacement for meat.
Restaurants should proudly admit to being ahead of their customers on both counts — and wow to make their sandwiches 90% meat-free by 2050, or something like that.
Not sure if you are trolling or not, but I'll answer as if you are serious...
In general yes, moving to a plant based diet is better for you and the environment, but if you are trying to track your macros (for low carb diets or whatever), subway salads are supposed to be low carb. Soy has more carbs and less protein than chicken breast. Not a whole lot, but it can throw you off if you are tracking carefully.
They obviously used alternative chickens, duh!
FAKE NEWS!
Of course it's fake news. It's about fake chicken!!!.
I enjoy meat myself - but accept that the meat industry is historically filled with some of the worst intentions on the face of the planet. There's a reason that one of the big counters to libertarian philosophy is historical regulation of the meat industry... if they can get away with it, you'd better believe that the industry is going to break just about every rule, custom, ethical guideline and concept of decent human interaction possible.
Meat, it ain't pretty, it's rarely pure (the fish industry is nig
