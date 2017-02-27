SpaceX Plans To Send Two People Around the Moon In 2018 (gizmodo.com) 29
Today, SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced that in 2018, the company will fly two private citizens around the Moon in its Dragon 2 spacecraft, carried by its Falcon Heavy rocket. "While the voyagers' names have not been disclosed, according to SpaceX, a 'significant deposit' has already been made," Gizmodo reports. From the report: According to Musk, the mission will last approximately one week. The passengers will travel beyond the moon and loop back to Earth, spanning roughly 300,000 to 400,000 miles. While the passengers will undergo some sort of training beforehand, it's unclear if the two have any experience with piloting, nevermind spaceflight. The mission, although unrelated to NASA's plan to slingshot astronauts around the Moon in several years' time using the SLS rocket and the Orion capsule, was made possible in part by funding SpaceX has received to develop its human spaceflight technology through the commercial crew program. "This is a really thing that's happened," Elon Musk told reporters at a press conference. "We've been approached to do a crewed mission beyond the Moon ... [and these passengers] are very serious about it. We plan to do that probably Dragon 2 spacecraft with the Falcon Heavy rocket." He went on to say the company is "expected to do more than one mission of this nature."
He'd out ever planned on sending one!
Makes sense to only allow ordinary citizens to make the trip the first few times to get the kinks out. Say the first 12 or so. Then Trump can give it a go for the 13th run!
"The passengers will travel beyond the moon and loop back to Earth, spanning roughly 300,000 to 400,000 miles. "
The distance to the moon is 238,900 miles.
I'm going to go way out on a limb here and postulate that a trip AROUND the moon is going to be something more than 477,000 miles.
Another detail that's unclear from the announcement is whether they plan to actually go into lunar orbit, or just put the craft on a free return trajectory.
I'm going to go way out on a limb here and postulate that a trip AROUND the moon is going to be something more than 477,000 miles.
I think you identified the wrong problem. "Around the moon" is fine with 300,000 to 400,000. It is the "loop back" part that is the issue.
(Maybe they just stop when they get around the moon and wait for the Earth to swing by and pick them up?)
Every time I read about stuff like this it just makes my day.
The meek will inherit the earth. The rest of us are going to the stars.
Yeah, Elon is double-D but who are the mysterious customers? Since a Falcon Heavy launch is going to cost them about $100 million ($50 million each for 2 passengers) it has got to be a fairly short list of people who can afford it. I couldn't see a rich guy spending more than 5% of his fortune on a week long ride so we're talking billionaire or better.
Yesterday Bruce wrote:
Yesterday Bruce wrote:
> But good luck getting Elon Musk to focus on the practical and eminently desirable target of the Moon. He isn't interested. It's only Mars for Elon.
https://science.slashdot.org/c... [slashdot.org]
Eighteen hours later, we have this announcement.
;)
Bruce, kindly please post your estimate of the likelihood that Sofia Vergara will show up in my bedroom. I can't wait to see what happens tomorrow if you do!
The heck with that. Have him estimate the likelihood of me winning the lottery I didn't buy tickets for.
Yeah, Sofia Vergara showing up in my bedroom would be nice, but the likelihood of anything more happening than her channeling the Talking Heads and saying "This is not my beautiful house!" and walking out is less than the above.
Makes the proposed SLS mission even more a waste. (Score:2)
all them unqualified engineers can SUCK IT. (Score:2)
Lottery? (Score:4, Interesting)
Is there a legal reason SpaceX can't have a lottery for tickets? Seems like a good way to fund these types of things.
Is there a legal reason SpaceX can't have a lottery for tickets? Seems like a good way to fund these types of things.
That would never happen because there would be a risk that capitalist royalty would have to sit next to a commoner.
No, it's hasn't really happened.
The "exciting thing" that happened was being approached to do the mission. He is not saying the mission has happened yet.
