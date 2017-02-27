First Signs of Obesity In Some Arctic Groups Have Been Linked To Instant Noodles (sciencealert.com) 35
schwit1 quotes a report from ScienceAlert: Researchers have noted the first signs of obesity in the native ethnic groups of the Yamalo-Nenets region -- an autonomous district that sits on the coast of the Arctic Ocean in Northwest Siberia. According to local experts, obesity has not previously existed in these indigenous populations, but the first cases are now being reported, and a marked change in diet -- including instant noodles and pasta -- appears to be responsible. The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug has a population of just over 522,000 people, whose ancestors have survived the permafrost for millennia. The nomadic Nenets and Khanty peoples have been herding reindeer up and down the Yamal tundra -- a 700-km-long peninsula that stretches deep into the Arctic Ocean -- for 1,000 years, with diets heavily based on venison and fish. But that appears to be changing fast, as researchers note the increasing uptake of chemically processed foods, such as instant noodles and pasta, and the addition of sugar, pastry, and bread to their diets. According to Titovsky, these changes -- which have only been occurring over the past few years -- have seen the intake of venison and river fish cut by half.
https://www.amazon.com/Eat-Fat... [amazon.com]
"Many of us have long been told that fat makes us fat, contributes to heart disease, and generally erodes our health. Now a growing body of research is debunking our fat-phobia, revealing the immense health and weight-loss benefits of a high-fat diet rich in eggs, nuts, oils, avocados, and other delicious super-foods."
Don't forget your veggies though!!! And there are many plant sources of protein and fat...
There's also sugar, salt, and frying (over-cooking) that are not really calorie-related. By weight, sugar has the same calories as other carbohydrates.
I don't think that fresh fish and venison are generally regarded to be bad-tasting foods.
I don't think that fresh fish and venison are generally regarded to be bad-tasting foods.
Let's have a focus group of 5 years old and see if they prefer Doritos or fresh halibut.
Actually, halibut tastes good (and is more expensive) largely because it's fatty. "Skinnier" fish don't taste so good without frying (=oil) and/or enough seasoning and salt to knock it closer to the "bad" category.
Come off it. Bacon tastes great, and has great nutritional value. Same with cheese, chicken, steak, fish, fried onions, tomatoes, bananas, peanuts and other nuts, pizza, hamburgers, meatloaf, etc. It's all in the preparation. (Except for organs. Liver tastes like something that spent a lifetime filtering out crap for a reason, kidneys taste like they've been marinated in piss, etc).
Raw sugar by itself? Not so much. See how many tablespoons you can eat of plain sugar by itself. It becomes gross reqlly quick
Bacon?
You do know that taking a piece off a pig and cooking it does not translate to bacon.
There is a process that is involved that makes it a bit worse for you before it tastes like bacon.
Noodles for nerds?
I'm quite certain there have been plenty of examples throughout history of brilliant late-night inspiration and breakthroughs, fueled by Nerds and Noodles.
Rumor has it Steve Jobs invented the iMac after snorting several lines of ramen seasoning packets...
Ingested carbs need to go somewhere. Brain consumes a bit, and the remaining part is the problem. If one has enough physical activity, carbs get burned in muscles. Otherwise, they are converted into fat, or remain in bloodstream (this is diabetes) until cleared by kidneys. Of course it is also possible to get both fat and diabetes.
Subsistance?? (Score:4, Informative)
Nowhere in the article does it mention how many of these villagers were on the constant edge of starvation prior to having access to a more varied diet. It does mention they do shorter foraging routes than they did 25 years ago, but doesn't mention how that would reasonably mean they would starve without outside sources of food. Oh, and then there's the nugget that they are BETTER at digesting carbs and sugars than Europeans, which leads them to eat significantly more..
This article is full of lies and half truths subby!
soda companies: no no. you misunderstand. people need to balance their choices with exercise and a healthy lifestyle of exercise. did we mention they should exercise instead?? also no soda tax.
scientists: potato chips and junk food are causing obesity.
snack food companies: no no. you misunderstand. people need to control their portions! nevermind that we spend millions per year on cognitive neuroscientists to make our products addictive, and market directly to c
No soda tax please. If you really think soda is that harmful, stop letting companies sell it. Imposing something like a soda tax leads to politicians doing their subtle best to increase soda consumption so they can have more of our money.
Well it's been around half a century of that diet now. Around 50 million people have tried it and we aren't hearing any complaints from them. But it's still possible that Atkins was wrong about the evils of the overwhelming excess of carbohydrates in our diet.
Feel free to argue against those 50 million. Rant and rave! Your opinion is surely equal to theirs.