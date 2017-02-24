Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Fasting Diet 'Regenerates Diabetic Pancreas'

Posted by BeauHD
According to a new study published in the journal Cell, a certain type of fasting diet can trigger the pancreas to regenerate itself. Of course, the researchers advise people not to try this without medical advice. BBC reports: In the experiments, mice were put on a modified form of the "fasting-mimicking diet." It is like the human form of the diet when people spend five days on a low calorie, low protein, low carbohydrate but high unsaturated-fat diet. It resembles a vegan diet with nuts and soups, but with around 800 to 1,100 calories a day. Then they have 25 days eating what they want -- so overall it mimics periods of feast and famine. Previous research has suggested it can slow the pace of aging. But animal experiments showed the diet regenerated a special type of cell in the pancreas called a beta cell. These are the cells that detect sugar in the blood and release the hormone insulin if it gets too high. There were benefits in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the mouse experiments. Type 1 is caused by the immune system destroying beta cells and type 2 is largely caused by lifestyle and the body no longer responding to insulin. Further tests on tissue samples from people with type 1 diabetes produced similar effects.

Fasting Diet 'Regenerates Diabetic Pancreas'

  • There might be light but it is not the big picture (Score:3)

    by nomad63 ( 686331 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @11:00PM (#53927549)
    Unlike other people, attacking the article, just because they have nothing to contribute, yet want to leave their brain droppings on every topic, I have actually something to say, from personal experience as a type-2 diabetic. Beta cell regeneration is fine and dandy and may help a small portion of type-2 diabetics, but in the US most type-2 diabetes sufferers, are not suffering from not enough beta cells. They are suffering from the condition called insulin resistance. Their body generates enough or some time more than enough insulin. But if the insulin receptors in the cells are not opening up to take in this insulin, it goes to waste. And we have the HFCS to thank for this unfortunate condition in our SAD (Standard American Diet) which the politicians dictated to save the corn field plowing people of the midwest in its day. I hope to see a miracle cure for insulin resistance before I die. RIght now the only thing that works, is a very strict diet (calorie and carb controlled) and a very rigorous physical training for a long-long years time, to reprogram the insulin receptors. Unfortunately, nobody with a day job and family responsibilities, can follow such rigorous program in my opinion, let alone eating in the guidelines of this diet (a.k.a. starvation) Tried and failed miserably after few short weeks, of course with no results to show for. Now shooting Insulin 4-5 times every day, in a vicious circle.

