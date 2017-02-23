World's Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Has Been Lost (ibtimes.co.uk) 36
New submitter drunkdrone quotes a report from International Business Times: A piece of rare meta poised to revolutionize modern technology and take humans into deep space has been lost in a laboratory mishap. The first and only sample of metallic hydrogen ever created on earth was the rarest material on the planet when it was developed by Harvard scientists in January this year, and had been dubbed "the holy grail of high pressure physics." The metal was created by subjecting liquid hydrogen to pressures greater that those at the center of the Earth. At this point, the molecular hydrogen breaks down and becomes an atomic solid. Scientists theorized that metallic hydrogen -- when used as a superconductor -- could have a transformative effect on modern electronics and revolutionize medicine, energy and transportation, as well as herald in a new age of consumer gadgets. Sadly, an attempt to study the properties of metallic hydrogen appears to have ended in catastrophe after one of the two diamonds being used like a vice to hold the tiny sample was obliterated. The metal was being held between two diamonds at a pressure of around 71.7 million pounds per square inch -- more than a third greater than at the Earth's core. According to The Independent, one of these diamonds shattered while the sample was being measured with a laser, and the metal was lost in the process.
Hydrogen was not lost. It just sublimated.
No chance in hell we will use metallic hydrogen due to pressures required.
Exactly. poised to revolutionize modern technology and take humans into deep space... someone at the International Business Times doesn't know what "poised" means.
and aerodynamics sez bumblebees can't fly.
30 years obsolete. Once computer power grew to the point that they could model wings that flex, bumblebees were allowed to fly again.
To be fair, it said "metallic hydrogen" has been lost, not simply "hydrogen" - so not fake.
(P.S. People. Please stop misapplying the phrase "fake news". The fire's host enough w/o needlessly fanning the flames.)
Difficult material remains difficult (Score:5, Informative)
Well, they *had* theorized that after it was originally made it might be stable at much lower pressures. This may not have been correct.
You had one job !! (Score:3)
One job
https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_... [twimg.com]
Dont worry I've got a backup (Score:2)
As it turns out I have a backup sample, because you have to keep it at incredibly high pressure I keep it in the much more reliably pressurized environment of a dorm room with two Chemical Engineering majors.
Indeed because of the pressures involved I had to add some padding around the sample to prevent the rare metal from being crushed.
You can come collect it whenever, except of course when there's a sock on the door handle (P.S. there is never a sock on the door handle).
Just like losing a contactlens, everyone help look (Score:4, Funny)
I helped find a lost contact lens once, so I know what this is like. As long everyone stops what they are doing and helps to look for it, someone will eventually find it. The key is to not step anywhere without first scanning the area very carefully.
Please let me know if I can be of any further assistance.
So where did they look? (Score:2)
Not newsworthy (Score:1)
They made it so... either they can make it again, or they can't because it wasn't real.
Vibranium (Score:2)
So they lost the hydrogen metal they made.... (Score:2)
What a gas!
Metastability (Score:3)
What, repeat an experiment with surprising one off results?
You, sir, obviously have not spent enough time around modern academia!
Once you get the result you *want*, you then spend 100% of your time writing, publishing, hyping, funding, and publishing some more.
No one REPEATS experiments, my god, you may not get the same result! All that effort wasted!
Sad, isnt it.
Let me get this straight (Score:1)
Let me get this straight. They are simultaneously concerned about losing their one and only tiny sample, but had intended to study its potential use in mass produced gadgets and other things, suggesting that they'd be able to pump out whatever quantity they needed. So why worry about losing the sample? Either it's hard to make and studying its use is pointless or worrying about losing it is crying over spilled milk.
Also if it took that amount of constant crushing force to keep it from sublimating... do w
Excuse my stupidity but I'm not a physicist (Score:1)
But do they mean lost as in "it fell on the floor or something and is so small no one can find it?" or lost as in "it was metallic hydrogen but during the mishap it became something other than metallic hydrogen?"
In either case, why don't they just repeat the process and create more?
Convenient (Score:2)
How convenient. When they go to test the substance... oops... it's gone!
I wonder if they ever actually had it.
Area 51 (Score:1)
No problem, just bust into the Roswell stash. The Zorkians carried plenty with them.