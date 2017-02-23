World's Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Has Been Lost (ibtimes.co.uk) 239
New submitter drunkdrone quotes a report from International Business Times: A piece of rare meta poised to revolutionize modern technology and take humans into deep space has been lost in a laboratory mishap. The first and only sample of metallic hydrogen ever created on earth was the rarest material on the planet when it was developed by Harvard scientists in January this year, and had been dubbed "the holy grail of high pressure physics." The metal was created by subjecting liquid hydrogen to pressures greater that those at the center of the Earth. At this point, the molecular hydrogen breaks down and becomes an atomic solid. Scientists theorized that metallic hydrogen -- when used as a superconductor -- could have a transformative effect on modern electronics and revolutionize medicine, energy and transportation, as well as herald in a new age of consumer gadgets. Sadly, an attempt to study the properties of metallic hydrogen appears to have ended in catastrophe after one of the two diamonds being used like a vice to hold the tiny sample was obliterated. The metal was being held between two diamonds at a pressure of around 71.7 million pounds per square inch -- more than a third greater than at the Earth's core. According to The Independent, one of these diamonds shattered while the sample was being measured with a laser, and the metal was lost in the process.
Hydrogen was not lost. It just sublimated.
No chance in hell we will use metallic hydrogen due to pressures required.
Exactly. poised to revolutionize modern technology and take humans into deep space... someone at the International Business Times doesn't know what "poised" means.
Since the IBT was media even before the existence of New Media, and the Old Media was quite often facile and Yellow, I'm not sure I understand what your point is.
There is no more news - there is only misinfotainment. With spelling and grammatical errors.



A clear test case for AI. We could have a contest to see who can write an AI bot that writes summaries with fewer spelling, grammatical, and factual errors than a Slashdot editor in the fewest lines of code. BTW, English spelling has never been my strong suite, but doesn't the word "metal" have a mandatory "l" at the end?


Yes, but this was a piece of rare meta. Completely different word. Try to concentrate.
There is no more news - there is only misinfotainment. With spelling and grammatical errors.
The only holdout is Slashdot!
There few, if any, actual staff journalists there. IBT is now a cesspit of uninformed bloggers who can post stories to fluff their online resume. There's little reliable or insightful content on there.
Re:Fake News (Score:5, Insightful)
To be fair, it said "metallic hydrogen" has been lost, not simply "hydrogen" - so not fake.
(P.S. People. Please stop misapplying the phrase "fake news". The fire's host enough w/o needlessly fanning the flames.)
Re:Fake News (Score:5, Insightful)
This. Fake news is written by fake reporters -- people who are deliberately trying to deceive, frighten or mislead by writing fictional stories. It is not the same as real news with errors.
" people who are deliberately trying to deceive, frighten"
So they're terrorists and we need to press to have them charged as such - what the fuck are YOU doing to further this?
Fake News started the Spanish American War... at least according to the history books when I was in school.
Re:Fake News (Score:4, Insightful)
Ordinary, or rather: average, people don't seem to try to tell the difference, or care.
Only problem is that there are no such people, or any such place. Then of course you run into the problem of stories that falsely report that a story is fake. It's a real hall of mirrors
I see what you're trying to do. You claim there's no way to trust any source of any information, so we are ripe for influence by whoever connects with our base instincts of fear, anger, and survival.
Journalism isn't perfect, but nevertheless it's essential to the proper functioning of a democracy.
This. Fake news is written by fake reporters -- people who are deliberately trying to deceive, frighten or mislead by writing fictional stories. It is not the same as real news with errors.
Popularize a term and it will inevitably be misused. "Fake News" is not in the dictionary. It means whatever the largest number of people mean when they say it.
Except reporters who do real work can insert stories deliberately trying to deceive, frighten or mislead with varying degrees of fiction in with their valid work.
Citation please. Any such reporter would destroy their career pretty quickly.
MSMBC ginning up fake Tea Party is racist story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Katie Couric documentary deceptively edits gun supporters to make them appeared stumped: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
CNN "shorthanded" call for taking black riots to suburbs as call for peace: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
NBC edits call to make Zimmerman look racist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
The New York Times and the narrative [deadline.com]:
Its metallicness was lost, and the actual hydrogen likely escaped the room in the process.
Now, how something that requires that much diamond-shattering pressure to exist in the first place will be revolutionizing anything in the consumer space before every boomer on the planet is dead, that's some hyperbole that's lost on me.
BoRegardless isn't OP's real name, and hell does not exist.
Have I been pedantic enough?
Re:Fake News (Score:4, Interesting)
"No chance in hell we will use metallic hydrogen due to pressures required."
Four minutes of intensive research on this subject leads me to believe that no one is quite sure whether metallic hydrogen is stable at room temperature and one atmosphere pressure. If it is, then it'd possibly be like diamonds and many other materials. Takes enormous pressure to make (at least by squeezing it), but once made is usable. BTW, there's apparently some chance that it might not only be stable, but the fabled room-temperature superconductor.
We do use diamonds even though they are created requiring high pressures and heat. Metallic hydrogen is expected by many to be stable at normal pressures once created. The problem is creating them to verify this.
Re:Fake News (Score:5, Interesting)
30 years obsolete. Once computer power grew to the point that they could model wings that flex, bumblebees were allowed to fly again.
Re: Fake News (Score:5, Funny)
and aerodynamics sez bumblebees can't fly.
Urban myth. No scientific paper ever said that bumblebees were unable to fly because of their aerodynamics.
Books were written about it instead. When a subject is important, why settle for a journal? Le Vol des Insectes.
Go ahead and google it yourself. Oh, and the original claim was that bumblebees cant fly according to fixed wing aerodynamics, which is true.
Re: (Score:3)
The paper said that aerodynamics are unable to explain how bumblebees fly. There were no equations at the time (may still not be) that would allow wings that small to generate enough lift to hold the bee in the air - they're using properties of turbulence and other less well understood fluid dynamics to get their lift.
The paper said that aerodynamics are unable to explain how bumblebees fly.
What paper said that? The Weekly World News?
The paper said that aerodynamics are unable to explain how bumblebees fly.
What paper said that? The Weekly World News?
They weren't the original source, but I bet they picked up the story 10 or 15 years after it was first published.
and aerodynamics sez bumblebees can't fly.
That old meme. "Scientists said bumblebees can't fly, yet they go right on flying. Dumb ol' scientists!"
It came from applying rigid-wing models to bumblebees, which doesn't work; a bumblebee is a much more dynamic system that needs more complex math to describe. Aviation engineers never claimed that bumblebees can't fly just because a simple mathematical model computes a self-evidently incorrect result.
http://www.snopes.com/science/bumblebees.asp [snopes.com]
Aerodynamics sez an F-117A can't fly
An F-117A flies in the same way that a brick strapped to a rocket flies. Aerodynamics has very little to do with it.
Re: Fake News (Score:5, Insightful)
They shouldn't have a problem to get funding for a lot more diamonds now though.
They wouldn't buy an expensive diamond. They'd create one in the lab. Lab ones are more pure and are actually less valuable, purely because of the De Beers monopoly on natural diamonds.
DeBeers has a monopoly on fiat gemstones, and not just any fiat gemstone, but only one specific kind. Let that sink in for a minute.
Once upon a time, Aluminium was considered rare and valuable. That was until someone figured a way to get the ore processed very inexpensively. Then all those fine (expensive) Aluminum dinnerware sets became almost worthless overnight. And so it will be with DeBeers, once people realize that a diamond is a diamond and you can have a custom diamond made for you very inexpensivel
Re: Fake News (Score:4, Insightful)
No woman I've asked likes the way brown diamonds look- even if you call them "chocolate".
The weird thing is, I can't imagine why anyone would like a plain diamond. It just looks like glass. Rubies, emeralds and sapphires are colorful and can compliment ones eyes, or clothes or accessories, while diamonds just don't attract attention. Unless there's a dozen of them, in which case you're bankrupt.
Of course, I'm just a man and I wouldn't understand anything a woman wants.
Diamonds have a very low critical angle with respect to air. It's this effect that allows diamond to put on a light show that similarly cut glass cannot. However diamonds value is more extrinsic than intrinsic. Enforced through monopoly power on many natural sources and aggressive marketing campaigns.
Re: Fake News (Score:5, Funny)
Chocolate...because "shit coloured" didn't track well at DeBeers advertising session groups...
Re: (Score:3)
Lab ones are more pure and are actually less valuable, purely because of the De Beers monopoly on natural diamonds.
I wanted to buy a lab diamond as an anniversary gift, because I figured CVD is a lot less damaging to the environment than mining, and I found that the lab diamonds are MORE EXPENSIVE, not cheaper. A quick look at prices on eBay confirms this is still true. Apparently, I am not the only one who prefers to avoid the environmental destruction and political corruption caused by mining.
I suspect the diamonds they are going for will be extremely expensive for their size. Most likely natural diamonds with exceptional qualities.
The biggest difficulty in making metallic hydrogen is achieving the enormous pressures required. And for this, you need the best diamonds you can find, or else, they will shatter.
Cheap synthetic diamonds, the kind you find in abrasives, are not pure at all. High quality synthetic diamonds are not that cheap compared to their natural counterparts, and it is not even su
Difficult material remains difficult (Score:5, Informative)
Re:Difficult material remains difficult (Score:5, Informative)
Well, they *had* theorized that after it was originally made it might be stable at much lower pressures. This may not have been correct.
Stable at a lower pressure isn't the same as stable at any pressure or stable at no pressure, and let's face it, going from 71,700,000 to about 14 is pretty darn close to going to zero.
You had one job !! (Score:4, Funny)
One job
https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_... [twimg.com]
Dont worry I've got a backup (Score:5, Funny)
As it turns out I have a backup sample, because you have to keep it at incredibly high pressure I keep it in the much more reliably pressurized environment of a dorm room with two Chemical Engineering majors.
Indeed because of the pressures involved I had to add some padding around the sample to prevent the rare metal from being crushed.
You can come collect it whenever, except of course when there's a sock on the door handle (P.S. there is never a sock on the door handle).
Just like losing a contactlens, everyone help look (Score:5, Funny)
I helped find a lost contact lens once, so I know what this is like. As long everyone stops what they are doing and helps to look for it, someone will eventually find it. The key is to not step anywhere without first scanning the area very carefully.
Please let me know if I can be of any further assistance.
Vibranium (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure my wife's toys are full of that stuff.
So they lost the hydrogen metal they made.... (Score:3)
What a gas!
Metastability (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:Metastability (Score:5, Insightful)
What, repeat an experiment with surprising one off results?
You, sir, obviously have not spent enough time around modern academia!
Once you get the result you *want*, you then spend 100% of your time writing, publishing, hyping, funding, and publishing some more.
No one REPEATS experiments, my god, you may not get the same result! All that effort wasted!
Sad, isnt it.
Re:Metastability (Score:4, Interesting)
I would love to be able to repeat some of my experiments for confirmation...
Tell me though, are you willing to pay for it? I need some more drill core from very specific depths, and the boring is right around a million dollars or more per hole - depending on the depths needed and how remote each location is. How many can you pay for? How soon can you get someone out there drilling?
Once you get the result you *want*, you then spend 100% of your time writing, publishing, hyping, funding, and publishing some more.
I can't deny that there are people like that in the sciences, but please, do tell me in what field are there NOT some kind of leech like people doing as little as possible for as much money as they can milk? MOST scientists are in it for the science, not glory / money / everything else you accuse us of.
Once you get the result you *want*, you then spend 100% of your time writing, publishing, hyping, funding, and publishing some more.
Even if you're in it for the science, you spend most of your time writing, publishing, hyping, funding, and publishing some more.
I heard the lead on a Science Friday interview - he invited everybody in academia to come to his lab to learn the technique on how to make it, as he wants everybody working on the material. It sounds like they can fairly easily do it again, so I am surprised this article makes no note of that.
Well, "surprised" in that I pretend journalism doesn't exist just to sell ads.
Convenient (Score:2)
How convenient. When they go to test the substance... oops... it's gone!
I wonder if they ever actually had it.
Re: (Score:3)
They have tested it before, this was yet another test. And if you had spent some time reading about the problems the team faced (pressures being so high that it can shatter diamonds easily) you'd not be surprised the diamond cell was destroyed - as (again from the problems documented) shining a laser at a diamond under that kinds of pressure makes it even more fragile.
So instead you wrote some shit based on nothing. Time well spent? Nah.
implying incompetence ? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:implying incompetence ? (Score:5, Insightful)
We had a president who for 8 years told the American people that even as the son of one of the most powerful men in the world (Director of Central Intelligence or VP of the US as the time) was a C+ student... meaning that his professors, knowing there would be a call from one of the most powerful men on earth if they failed his son, gave him the lowest possible grade they thought they could get away with... in a business school. Now mind you, I really really like GWB, I think he is one of the nicest people on earth, a man with the absolute best intentions with a heart as pure as laboratory diamonds. Sadly, he's dumb as a brick and has absolutely no capacity for understanding the consequences of his decisions.
When presented with the choice of Al Gore who is only mildly more intelligent but at least as far as politicians are concerned is a mental giant or GWB, the American people felt they associated much better with GWB. Even though Al Gore would likely make decisions to improve the lives of all people and would do his absolute best to represent the emotional, spiritual, etc... interests of all Americans, he came off as too smart and too nerdy (and too much of a know it all) and the people sided with the C+ flunky who had a good heart and spoke to the people in a way that they could relate to. I don't believe that was a calculated action by GWB as I believe calculation of any type is not his strength. I believe his sheer dumbness allowed people to better love and identify with him. I feel terrible that now that I know more about him that I said so many bad things about him while he was in office. It was like picking on the slow kid at school who couldn't defend himself because he didn't even understand the insults. He might be one of the best people on earth at heart and as a representative of the vast majority of the American people, he was spectacular. Too bad he was also expected to provide leadership, manage money and a military a role he was clearly no suited for. This is a very strong case for separating the presidency into president and prime minister.
We also live in a society which glorifies hate and violence. We believe a child who dresses up in camouflage pajamas and spends 8 weeks in basic training should be called a hero for stepping up to protect the American way. Without having the slightest idea of what the American way is other than to dress up in said pajamas, he/she is placed in a position of ultimate judgement. He/she is expected to make conscientious decisions whether to take the life of a mother, a father, a son or a daughter. He is expected with no more experience than that of a child to represent the American people at the end of a gun and make judgement calls that have overwhelming impact on society as we know it. We call these children heroes and we praise them in media, advertisements and more. People forfeit business class and first class seats in support of their sacrifices for freedom.
Consider that that child, fresh out of high school will make $18,802.80 a year as a private and can easily escalate to $22,165.20 by doing their jobs with some level of diligence within a year. Also consider they are provided with excellent quality (though questionable tasting) food, excellent medical care, excellent dental benefits, clothing, housing, career education, transportation and college aid. Their quality of life and standard of living when not at war is approximately equal to a $60,000 a year job at the age of 18 with absolutely no education other than a Basic and AIT provided
Look at the bright side (Score:3)
They've discovered a new way to create powdered diamond. Quote from the lead researcher:
“I’ve never seen a diamond shatter like that. It was so powdered on the surface, it looked like baking soda or something like that.”
Not the end of the world. (Score:2)
Probably gonna need more... (Score:2)
To do all that, they're probably going to need a lot more metallic hydrogen than was lost in the accident. So I'd suggest the scientists concentrate upon making more metallic hydrogen.
.
. iow, don't cry over sublimated hydrogen.
To do all that, they're probably going to need a lot more metallic hydrogen than was lost in the accident. So I'd suggest the scientists concentrate upon making more metallic hydrogen.
. Luckily, once they've solved the trivial problem of how to keep metallic hydrogen viable at room temperature/pressure they'll be able to use the almost unlimited supplies of metallic hydrogen available to help build more metallic hydrogen manufacturing equipment. Out of metallic hydrogen. . iow, don't cry over sublimated hydrogen.
Seriously? (Score:4, Interesting)
Despite that, how goddamn stupid do you have to be to think this is a big setback for technology? You have to press it between two diamonds harder than they can stand it just to force it to continue existing. The consumer technology that might've fallen out of this will arrive in 2455 instead of 2450. Oh no.
I don't have a clear understanding of how we could apply such science into applied engineering today, but I'm wondering if we learned a lot more than is visible on the surface. Let's consider that we now know how to create that much pressure. Let's also consider that we k
meta-stable? (Score:2)
Does that mean it wasn't meta-stable then?
Does that mean it wasn't meta-stable then?
No. It indeed is metastable.
It resolved to a higher entropy state. This is normal.
If it spontaneously resolves to a higher entropy state with no pushing, that means it isn't stable, meta or otherwise.
Drama Physics (Score:2)
The new era of physics: reality show physics. Follow the hopes and dreams of your favourite physics stars with our live Labcam[tm]. Blew up the only dilithium crystal in the known universe? Calm down everybody, we will crowd-fund a new one, this is what the Labcam[tm] is for. I trust this is not a "dog ate my homework" situation.
if it is true, and not pie in the sky (Score:2)
And they called me crazy. (Score:2)
My comment on the first story about the metallic hydrogen. https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]
Glad to be proven right. And so quickly.
You haven't been proved right and you had an extremely bad knowledge of material science in the linked post. Given that you don't attempt to backtrack now I assume you still are proud to be clueless? And you are also a liar as nobody called you crazy for the linked (still clueless) post.
But I have to admit you are beginning to look like a crazy guy that just "know" that hydrogen can't be metastable while material scientists have good reasons to believe it probably is.
Not much to see here, unless.... (Score:3)
This reminds me... (Score:3)
Next time... (Score:3)
..set the damn laser to stun!! Not kill dammit!!
Eeeee (Score:2)
Alernative manufacturing methods (Score:2)
Even if not stable, would it theoretically be possible to maintain "pressure" in some other way such as encasing in a nanostructure that perhaps has an innate pressure? Maybe you only need nanowires not a macro-sized chunk of it.
It Could Be Worse (Score:2)
At least it didn't open a portal to Dimension 67e24 and bring destructive HydroMech aliens to earth!
Are we sure the lab tech running the laser doesn't have super powers, though?
Ask Chuck Norris for help (Score:2)
Using the diamonds and lasers looks complicated and unreliable when they could just ask Chuck Norris to grab the hydrogen and give it a squeeze.
It heralds a new age of consumer gadgets? (Score:2)
If they can't make another one ... (Score:2)
People tried for years and years to make diamonds in the lab with little to no success. As they continued they were able to make small ones, now days they can make a diamond in the lab that is of comparable quality to mined diamonds at a lower cost.
Once the process has been figured out and the end result examined it is possible that things can be adjusted to increase efficiency and decrease difficulty improving yields, this is how most manufacturing processes work. All sorts of things started off hard to
The last time I dropped some hydrogen metal (Score:2)
I would tell you about what happened the last time I dropped some metallic hydrogen, but neither I nor anyone else has ever dropped the stuff. Therefore nobody really knows what happens when you drop it. This sample was too small to track as the diamond shattered.
They think it probably turned to gas (sublimated), but it may have remained solid and might be under the lab bench right now. Or maybe some other, unexpected thing happened - maybe it reacted with oxygen in the air to form water. Nobody knows un
If it suddenly expanded from room temperature, then it'd be extremely cold, not hot.
That's how your refrigerator works - it compresses the gas, cools it off outside, and then once inside, lowers the pressure, causing it to cool down.
Been done... feel free to buy some. It's mass produced now