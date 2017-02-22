Owning a Cat Does Not Lead To Mental Illness, Study Finds (theverge.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Cats host a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii that other research has linked to various mental illnesses. So, for some time, people have wondered whether cats are unsafe; for example, pregnant women are usually told to stay away from litter boxes. (They should still do this because transmission during pregnancy is very real.) In a study published in the journal Psychological Medicine, researchers looked at data that tracked 5,000 Brits born in the early '90s until they were 18. This included information about whether the kids grew up with cats, or whether there were cats around when the mother was pregnant. After the scientists controlled for factors like socioeconomic status, there was no link between developing psychosis and having owned a cat. The researchers suggest that previous studies that did show a link had relatively small sample sizes. In addition, many of these studies asked people whether they remembered having cats, which is not quite as accurate. That said, it's important to keep in mind that some mental disorders linked to the parasite -- like schizophrenia -- tend to be diagnosed fairly late in life, so only tracking until age 18 might limit the study.
I got 7 cats (Score:2)
Yup and its a trip when on shrooms and around them.
crazy starts at 20 cats and obscenely crazy 150+ (Score:2)
crazy starts at 20 cats and obscenely crazy 150+
Cats have othe ways to make you crazy (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Make sure you trim your cat's claws periodically (just use a human nail clipper to take the tips off but don't cut into the quick). Then the cat can play this way without any major issues (except maybe tripping you up).
Other way? (Score:5, Insightful)
Does mental illness lead to owning a cat, though?
Praise Kek! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Also, you don't really own a cat. They largely tolerate your presence and decide to stick around.
If you must really keep a cat, get two. They're mostly layabout, but if they get bored they'll wreck your shit and not feel slightly remorseful about it. Another cat will give them something to do when you're not around instead of causing random mayhem in your domicile.
Mental Illness Leads To Owning A Cat (Score:1)
nt
Re: (Score:2)
I still blame her for caving to the cats whining because once you give in once, you just lost that battle forever more.
You may have lost the battle, but not necessarily the war. Stop rewarding the bad behavior, and be persistent. Things will get worse before they get better. [wikipedia.org]
All you need to know if you own a cat (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. Dogs drool. Cats rule.
Re: (Score:2)
I heard this somewhere: "Dogs have owners, cats have staff."
That's the truth because you live in THEIR house, so it's THEIR rules. Which is why I will NEVER own a cat or let one own me.
My familiar says no (Score:2)
What about the cats? (Score:2)
I denounce the speciism displayed by Slashdot. What about the cats? Don't they need years of therapy after having been, gasp, owned by fugly, smelly, bizarre bipeds without feathers but with ample delusions of grandeur?
The open question is ... (Score:2)
However if they study "if being owned by a cat causes mental illness?" they will find overwhelming support. Delusional thinking that they actually own the cats is the most common symptom.
Juvenile psychosis only (Score:2)
This study is very limited; it goes only up to age 18. It says absolutely nothing about whether toxoplasma will turn you into a cat lady.